Huge Match Revealed For the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022, John Cena’s Return to the Ring
A huge tag team match has been announced for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, which is set for December 30 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. On this week’s SmackDown, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choice on the year’s final blue brand episode.
Injury Scare Involving Ricochet Occurs During WWE SmackDown Taping
World Cup champion Ricochet lost to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX with the championship on the line. In order to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Imperium attacked Ricochet after the match until Braun Strowman saved him.
Backstage Update on Naomi’s WWE Status Following Sasha Banks’ Departure
Since leaving WWE RAW in May, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been absent from the world of professional wrestling. Banks’ future in wrestling has been the subject of numerous rumors; the most recent is that she reportedly negotiated her release from WWE over the summer and will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month while also working additional dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Click here to learn more about Banks’ situation.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
Source Close to Matt Riddle Denies Reports of Him Going to Rehab
On the December 5 episode of RAW, Matt Riddle was written off WWE television after being viciously attacked by the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa. He also exited the arena in an ambulance. The attack followed an unsuccessful attempt to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships with Kevin Owens. As PWMania.com...
Longtime Vince McMahon Supporter Thinks Vince’s Return Would “Cripple the Company”
This week, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Vince McMahon, the former chairman and CEO of WWE, is dealing with legal demands from two women who claim he sexually assaulted them. McMahon is accused of assaulting a spa manager in 2011, and Rita Chatterton, a former referee, had filed a...
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for Next Week’s Taped WWE SmackDown
Due to the Christmas holiday, the December 23 WWE SmackDown on FOX is also being taped tonight in Chicago. Several matches and segments for next week’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. We will have full live spoilers shortly. * Promo with The Bloodline. * Undisputed...
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Moline, IL 12/17/2022
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Holiday Tour Supershow live event at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois. * Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. * Madcap Moss & Emma defeated Karrion Kross & Scarlett. *...
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect of AEW’s Trios Best of Seven Series
In their upcoming match in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Death Triangle. The December 21 Dynamite episode will feature a No Disqualification Match between the two teams. Falls Count Anywhere competition will take place in the sixth bout if necessary.
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title Belt Goes Missing While on Tour
Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry and a big fan of WWE, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the show over the years. He has an all-gold WWE Title belt that he wanted to display while on tour. However, the title has vanished. At the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, Snoop received the golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
Bobby Fish Talks About The Undisputed ERA Being “Triple H Guys” (Video)
Bobby Fish recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke at length about The Undisputed Era group in WWE being “Triple H Guys” during their run with the company. Featured...
Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage
AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
Bruce Prichard on WWE Attempting to Bring Back Steve Austin After He Walked Out
During the WWE RAW show on June 10, 2002, Steve Austin famously announced his departure from WWE. Austin had been dissatisfied for a number of months with the creative direction taken by both the company and his character. The final straw for him was when he was asked to lose to Brock Lesnar in a King of the Ring qualifying match that was taking place on that night’s show.
Alternate Footage of Top Dolla’s Failed Dive on WWE SmackDown (Video)
As PWMania.com previously reported “Top Dolla” AJ Francis says he’s fine after botching a suicide dive during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Hit Row defeated The Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma on SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s taped SmackDown.
Greektown Wrestling In Toronto Results (12/17/2022); Josh Alexander, Santino Marella, Cody Deaner
Greektown Wrestling held it’s second show of its three night Holiday Tour on December 17th as they headed into Toronto, Ontario at the East End United Church in front of a capacity crowd. The main event of the Toronto show featured the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander taking...
Kevin Nash on People Mistaking His Heel Act for Arrogance, Vanilla Midgets, His Height
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the way people misinterpret his heel character as genuine arrogance on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast. He also discussed the constant stream of comments about his height made by random people in airports, as well as issues with flight attendants. Here are the highlights:
Eric Bischoff Reveals Surprising Fee For Iconic WCW Song
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed a variety of topics. During the podcast, Bischoff discussed licensing music for wrestling and other programs. From April 2002 to May 2003, Hulk Hogan used Jimmy Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” in WWE. The track was first...
Action Andretti Speaks Out About His Match With Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
Action Andretti joined Busted Open Radio to discuss his big win over Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite:. “I just felt grateful,” Andretti said. “I couldn’t believe that that was the situation that I was going to be in, and just to have that many eyes be on me, like Chris right now is doing excellent things in AEW, and he has been for the past couple of years. So the fact that, you know, I had the opportunity to go up against the former World Heavyweight Champion, just lost the Ring of Honor World Championship, you know, so coming off of that great run that he had with that title, it was a lot, but I was super, super ready for it, and I just knew that I had to show up and show out and I feel like that’s what I did this past Dynamite. It was a really cool opportunity. I’m just super grateful that I got to get that opportunity and that I made the most of it and even got the victory over Jericho.”
Pro Wrestling World Reacts To 2022 World Cup Tournament Finals
The pro wrestling world has chimed in to react to the news of Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, defeating France to win the World Cup Tournament after what many are calling the best World Cup Finals in history, which saw Messi lead to his team with two goals en route to a 4-2 final.
