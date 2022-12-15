ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

visitusaparks.com

Journey Through the Flavors of Arizona

From Navajo tacos to prickly pear margaritas and beyond, the flavors of Arizona range from indulgent to energizing. We dig into the highlights and one particular controversy–the origin of the Hatch Green Chile–below. Discover the flavors of Arizona before planning your next trip to the Southwest. After reading...
ARIZONA STATE
visitusaparks.com

Travel Through Time in Arizona

There’s a lot to uncover in Arizona. From ancient sites still being excavated to world-class museums and events, these six suggestions will wow anyone with an interest in natural history. Arizona might be known for its epic landscapes and enticing year-round weather, but there’s more to discover just beneath...
ARIZONA STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Oleander in Arizona (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow Oleander in Arizona, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting oleander is not as easy as it seems. Oleander are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
ARIZONA STATE
luxesource.com

East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home

For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

After training in Arizona, team ready for daring global parachute expedition

PHOENIX — Members of an expedition aiming to complete seven parachute jumps on seven continents in seven days next month trained for their daring adventure in Arizona. The Triple 7 expedition has a goal of raising $7 million for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit group that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military members and first responders. If the goal is reached, the project will fund 1,400 scholarships.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

46 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 46 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Cold mornings continue for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! We’re tracking a calm, quiet weather weekend across the state. The Freeze Warning that was in effect this morning has expired, with the coolest temperatures being across the outskirts of the Phoenix area, mainly in Queen Creek and across portions of the north and west Valleys. Some temperatures even fell below freezing. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 65 degrees, and we are struggling to make it there this afternoon.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert morning for cold temperatures in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s another First Alert morning for Arizona as temperatures are plummeting this morning. In the high country, several spots have dropped below zero. Other spots are only in the single digits. In the Valley, expect temperatures in the low to mid-30s through at least 8 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
ARIZONA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

73-Year-Old Arizona Man Fatally Shot and Killed Sleeping Roommate

73-Year-Old Arizona Man Fatally Shot and Killed Sleeping Roommate. A sleeping roommate was cruelly shot and killed by his Arizona roommate over a damaged microwave GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (TCD) — The 73-year-old man identified as Robert Hoenshell was charged and arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his roommate while having a heated argument earlier this week.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ

