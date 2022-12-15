Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Burger Places In Arizona That You Can Visit During This Christmas Season
During the holiday season, Arizona is a great place to enjoy a delicious burger with friends and family. Here are four great burger places in Arizona that are worth checking out during the Christmas season:
KGUN 9
Man behind famous ‘Phoenix Lights’ footage still mystified, 25 years later
PHOENIX (KGUN) — It’s been more than 25 years since one of Arizona’s strangest mysteries: the ‘Phoenix Lights.’. With sightings reported as far as Southern Nevada—then from northern Arizona down to the Tucson area—many still wonder what caused the strange aerial phenomenon. Mike Krzyston...
visitusaparks.com
Journey Through the Flavors of Arizona
From Navajo tacos to prickly pear margaritas and beyond, the flavors of Arizona range from indulgent to energizing. We dig into the highlights and one particular controversy–the origin of the Hatch Green Chile–below. Discover the flavors of Arizona before planning your next trip to the Southwest. After reading...
visitusaparks.com
Travel Through Time in Arizona
There’s a lot to uncover in Arizona. From ancient sites still being excavated to world-class museums and events, these six suggestions will wow anyone with an interest in natural history. Arizona might be known for its epic landscapes and enticing year-round weather, but there’s more to discover just beneath...
This Is The Most Iconic Sandwich In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of each state's most iconic sandwich.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Oleander in Arizona (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow Oleander in Arizona, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting oleander is not as easy as it seems. Oleander are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
luxesource.com
East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home
For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
12news.com
Arizona mother joins search group in hopes of finding her son in Mexico
PHOENIX — Desperate to find her son, a mother crosses the border every week to join a search group in Sonora, Mexico. “I promised your children that you would come back, that I would bring you back and God will allow it,” said Guadalupe Tello Gastelum, expressing her heartbreak.
Traffic has gone to the birds this morning: Owl takes selfie with ADOT traffic cam
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — We're not seeing much traffic from one roadway camera this morning. Instead, the Arizona Department of Transportation is showing us something much cuter!. This owl decided to get up close and personal with one of the ADOT traffic cameras on Friday morning. We're not sure whooo he thinks he is, but he sure is cute.
KTAR.com
After training in Arizona, team ready for daring global parachute expedition
PHOENIX — Members of an expedition aiming to complete seven parachute jumps on seven continents in seven days next month trained for their daring adventure in Arizona. The Triple 7 expedition has a goal of raising $7 million for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit group that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military members and first responders. If the goal is reached, the project will fund 1,400 scholarships.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
46 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 46 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
AZFamily
Cold mornings continue for metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! We’re tracking a calm, quiet weather weekend across the state. The Freeze Warning that was in effect this morning has expired, with the coolest temperatures being across the outskirts of the Phoenix area, mainly in Queen Creek and across portions of the north and west Valleys. Some temperatures even fell below freezing. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 65 degrees, and we are struggling to make it there this afternoon.
fox10phoenix.com
Toys to be delivered to tribal nations in time for the holidays
Some well-deserving kids in two tribal nations in Northeastern Arizona will get a major delivery on Dec. 17. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
AZFamily
First Alert morning for cold temperatures in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s another First Alert morning for Arizona as temperatures are plummeting this morning. In the high country, several spots have dropped below zero. Other spots are only in the single digits. In the Valley, expect temperatures in the low to mid-30s through at least 8 a.m....
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
proclaimerscv.com
73-Year-Old Arizona Man Fatally Shot and Killed Sleeping Roommate
73-Year-Old Arizona Man Fatally Shot and Killed Sleeping Roommate. A sleeping roommate was cruelly shot and killed by his Arizona roommate over a damaged microwave GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (TCD) — The 73-year-old man identified as Robert Hoenshell was charged and arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his roommate while having a heated argument earlier this week.
Christmas Traditions That Would Only Make Sense To Arizonans
Arizonans have some unique Christmas traditions.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup: Arrest in Jesse Wilson’s disappearance, officer’s miraculous recovery
PHOENIX – Arizona’s headlines have led to mixed emotions this week. If you have been busy and haven’t had a chance to catch all the week’s top stories, we have you covered. KTAR’s Arizona’s New Roundup Podcast covers all the top stories in the state to...
