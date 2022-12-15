ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After flip from ND to Oregon, 5-star signs with Oklahoma

Peyton Bowen, the highly rated defensive back who backed off a verbal commitment to Notre Dame and said he was going to attend Oregon, ended up signing with Oklahoma on Thursday. Bowen’s flip from the Fighting Irish to the Ducks during a ceremony at his high school in Denton, Texas,...
