County says no sign of drug manufacturing inside former Hwy 99 hotel

The sign is a shock and a warning. It hangs on the fence surrounding what used to be America’s Best Value Inn at 221st and Highway 99. This fall, Snohomish County bought this property and another motel in Everett, to remodel and reopen as bridge housing — a first step to help the chronically homeless. The county purchased the Edmonds property for $9 million in August and knew about its drug- and crime-related history. Last April, an Edmonds police officer shot and killed a man who advanced with a knife outside the hotel. In October, officers arrested a Mountlake Terrace man after a two-and-a half-hour standoff in the hotel. Police have responded to a number of drug calls on or near the property.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky

The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America

Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Washingtonians, do you know the dos and don'ts of holiday recycling?

SEATTLE — People may already be exchanging gifts ahead of Christmas, which means wrapping paper, gift bags, bows, and packing materials are building up at homes. Paper is one of the most recycled materials in the U.S., according to the American Forest and Paper Association (AF&PA). In fact, last year, 68 percent of all paper consumed in the U.S. was recycled, including 91 percent of all cardboard boxes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months

An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Visit the Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula: A Boutique Hotel, Restaurant and Art Gallery

The Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula overlooking Port Townsend Bay will win your heart with their unique social enterprise model as a boutique hotel, garden-to-table restaurant and art gallery that supports Bayside Housing & Services, a nonprofit organization. The hotel welcomes visitors for a humanitarian stay that is brimming with historical intrigue. It’s the perfect place to stay for a weekend trip to Port Townsend Bay.
PORT HADLOCK-IRONDALE, WA
morethanjustparks.com

3 BEAUTIFUL National Parks Near Seattle (Expert Guide + Photos)

National Parks near Seattle. There’s so much more to Seattle than the Space Needle and Amazon’s Biosphere. In this article, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of Seattle. This bustling metropolis has access to three incredible national parks.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Mayor Issues First-Ever Veto Over Project Labor Agreement Ordinance

At the Everett City Council meeting Wednesday night Everett, Washington Mayor Cassie Franklin issued the first-ever veto of her administration. Last week the Everett City Council adopted Council bill 3912-22. It changed how the City deals with Project Labor Agreements. When she was on the City Council in 2019 Franklin...
EVERETT, WA
publicola.com

Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down

1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Shootings in Kent, King County increase in 2022 compared to 2021

The overall number of shootings in King County and Kent is on the rise in 2022 compared to 2021 although the number of fatal and nonfatal shootings are down slightly. “We are still very high,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla during his Dec. 13 Public Safety Report to the City Council about the county and city numbers. “But the numbers are solidifying and hopefully on a downward trend.”
KENT, WA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Bellevue

Perhaps you are looking for a full list of hospital in the Bellevue zone. I’ve discussed in this post the pretty hospital full list these are situated in the Bellevue. Also, a directional link from your location, with Web Page data, address, approximate regular users reviews, Support Number, has been mentioned From these hospital ‘, official page, all data has been picked.
BELLEVUE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Farewell, Pier 63, and welcome, salmon, and other fish!

Over the last couple of months, the Office of the Waterfront & Civic Projects has been working to remove Pier 63, for good. To accomplish this, nearly 50,000 square feet of decking and 894 creosote-treated timber piles were removed!. Pier 63 was closed in 2017 due to safety concerns, and...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Here's where you can get out of Seattle's bitter cold

Following an already cold start to winter, the Seattle area is bracing for dangerously low overnight temperatures this week. Multiple severe weather shelters will open around King County for people experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold. With temperatures set to fall into the 20s at night this week...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders

In honor of Arjun, please support legislation banning backyard breeders at the local, state, and national levels. Arjun got to enjoy four wonderful years as a pet rabbit after I rescued his brother Raj and him from a meat breeder. The breeder had posted on Craigslist that she was going to send them to a butcher that day if no one wanted them.
EDMONDS, WA

