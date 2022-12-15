Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
County says no sign of drug manufacturing inside former Hwy 99 hotel
The sign is a shock and a warning. It hangs on the fence surrounding what used to be America’s Best Value Inn at 221st and Highway 99. This fall, Snohomish County bought this property and another motel in Everett, to remodel and reopen as bridge housing — a first step to help the chronically homeless. The county purchased the Edmonds property for $9 million in August and knew about its drug- and crime-related history. Last April, an Edmonds police officer shot and killed a man who advanced with a knife outside the hotel. In October, officers arrested a Mountlake Terrace man after a two-and-a half-hour standoff in the hotel. Police have responded to a number of drug calls on or near the property.
Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility
An Edmonds hotel purchased by Snohomish County for a future housing facility for those experiencing homelessness is being cleaned due to meth contamination. This process has the Americas Best Value Inn on Highway 99 temporarily shut down, as the entire interior needs to undergo a cleanup. The county took ownership...
Downtown Seattle Association report shows increase in downtown visitors in November
SEATTLE — The holiday season is in full swing with people doing last-minute shopping. And a new report by the Downtown Seattle Association reveals the downtown’s retail core in November saw an uptick in visitors compared to last year. "We just got our last Christmas present right here....
nwnewsradio.com
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky
The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
KOMO News
2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America
Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
Washingtonians, do you know the dos and don'ts of holiday recycling?
SEATTLE — People may already be exchanging gifts ahead of Christmas, which means wrapping paper, gift bags, bows, and packing materials are building up at homes. Paper is one of the most recycled materials in the U.S., according to the American Forest and Paper Association (AF&PA). In fact, last year, 68 percent of all paper consumed in the U.S. was recycled, including 91 percent of all cardboard boxes.
Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months
An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
thurstontalk.com
Visit the Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula: A Boutique Hotel, Restaurant and Art Gallery
The Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula overlooking Port Townsend Bay will win your heart with their unique social enterprise model as a boutique hotel, garden-to-table restaurant and art gallery that supports Bayside Housing & Services, a nonprofit organization. The hotel welcomes visitors for a humanitarian stay that is brimming with historical intrigue. It’s the perfect place to stay for a weekend trip to Port Townsend Bay.
morethanjustparks.com
3 BEAUTIFUL National Parks Near Seattle (Expert Guide + Photos)
National Parks near Seattle. There’s so much more to Seattle than the Space Needle and Amazon’s Biosphere. In this article, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of Seattle. This bustling metropolis has access to three incredible national parks.
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
Tri-City Herald
‘Deeply flawed.’ Why a reset button on Pierce County airport talks could be up for debate
Some Washington state lawmakers seek to restart the three-year process that resulted in rural Pierce County becoming a contender for Puget Sound’s next major airport, citing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic too deeply affected the search for a suitable location. Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, told The News Tribune...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Issues First-Ever Veto Over Project Labor Agreement Ordinance
At the Everett City Council meeting Wednesday night Everett, Washington Mayor Cassie Franklin issued the first-ever veto of her administration. Last week the Everett City Council adopted Council bill 3912-22. It changed how the City deals with Project Labor Agreements. When she was on the City Council in 2019 Franklin...
publicola.com
Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down
1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
kentreporter.com
Shootings in Kent, King County increase in 2022 compared to 2021
The overall number of shootings in King County and Kent is on the rise in 2022 compared to 2021 although the number of fatal and nonfatal shootings are down slightly. “We are still very high,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla during his Dec. 13 Public Safety Report to the City Council about the county and city numbers. “But the numbers are solidifying and hopefully on a downward trend.”
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Bellevue
Perhaps you are looking for a full list of hospital in the Bellevue zone. I’ve discussed in this post the pretty hospital full list these are situated in the Bellevue. Also, a directional link from your location, with Web Page data, address, approximate regular users reviews, Support Number, has been mentioned From these hospital ‘, official page, all data has been picked.
Seattle, Washington
Farewell, Pier 63, and welcome, salmon, and other fish!
Over the last couple of months, the Office of the Waterfront & Civic Projects has been working to remove Pier 63, for good. To accomplish this, nearly 50,000 square feet of decking and 894 creosote-treated timber piles were removed!. Pier 63 was closed in 2017 due to safety concerns, and...
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
KUOW
Here's where you can get out of Seattle's bitter cold
Following an already cold start to winter, the Seattle area is bracing for dangerously low overnight temperatures this week. Multiple severe weather shelters will open around King County for people experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold. With temperatures set to fall into the 20s at night this week...
lynnwoodtoday.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
myedmondsnews.com
Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders
In honor of Arjun, please support legislation banning backyard breeders at the local, state, and national levels. Arjun got to enjoy four wonderful years as a pet rabbit after I rescued his brother Raj and him from a meat breeder. The breeder had posted on Craigslist that she was going to send them to a butcher that day if no one wanted them.
Comments / 2