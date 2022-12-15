TRENTON – A city man was convicted by a jury this week for the August 9, 2020, double homicide on Centre Street in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. On December 15, Trezion Thompson, 22, was convicted on all counts of the indictment, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO