Ironton Tribune
Plenty of talent fills the lineup at The Ironton Classic
There will be wall-to-wall talented players both days of The Ironton Classic schedule Wednesday and Thursday at the Ironton Sports Center. Some top programs and some of the best players not only in the Tri-State area but nationally will be showcasing their basketball skills when the 14th Annual event tips-off at 3 p.m on Wednesday.
William Ferguson Sr.
William (Bill) Davidson Ferguson Sr. of South Point, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born March 20, 1942, to Arthur and Catherynne Ferguson in South Point, the youngest of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Art, Barbara, Bob, Peggy, and Dick.
Ironton beats Raceland in OT, 65-60
“Dear God, I pray for patience and I want it right now.”. That might be the prayer Ironton Fighting Tigers’ head coach Chris Barnes said Friday night after his team tested his patience in a 65-60 overtime win over the Raceland Rams in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Flyers Invitational.
Lady Rams battle by St. Joseph in Flyers’ Invitational
It might have been the consolation game, but these team battled like it was for the title. The Raceland Lady Rams had to fight their way past the scrappy St. Joseph Lady Flyers 47-34 in the consolation game of the Flyers Invitational Tournament on Saturday. Naomi Maynard — who scored...
By sleigh, to South Point (WITH GALLERY)
SOUTH POINT — “There are just nine days to go!” the special visitor to South Point Elementary School told the gathered children, flashing his fingers, when he stopped by the school on Thursday (Seven days, by the day you read this). An enthusiastic crowd gathered in the...
Sampson leads Green to rout of West Union
FRANKLIN FURNACE — Scoring is Levi Sampson’s middle name. OK, so maybe that’s not his middle name, but no one would argue if it really was after Sampson scored 28 points as the Green Bobcats rolled past the West Union Dragons 71-42 on Saturday. Sampson — who...
St. Joseph wins, faces Ironton in tourney finals
Keeping it in the city boundaries. The St. Joseph Flyers beat the Grace Christian Defenders 61-48 on Friday to reach the finals of the third annual Flyers Invitational and create a finals matchup against the Ironton Fighting Tigers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Flyers got off to a slow start...
Harbor Health Care hosts holiday meal
More than 150 residents, family and staff enjoy Christmas dinner. Residents, family and staff at Harbor Health care were treated to a Christmas meal on Wednesday. It was the first time organizing such a large event for the holiday for the facility and staff said they were, at first, worried about the turnout.
Man sentenced to decades in prison for rape
Stewart had been found guilty of raping a 13-year child. A South Point man has been sentenced to the maximum penalty for raping a child under 13. On Nov. 30, James Stewart, 35, of South Point, was found guilty of three counts of rape after a two-day jury trial in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Andrew Ballard.
ODOT road report
The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. • State Route 775 Culvert Replacement — Work is set to begin Monday to replace a culvert between the intersection with State Route 7 and Guyan-McKinley School Road. State Route 775 will be closed for five days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via State Route 7, State Route 243, State Route 378, and State Route 217. Estimated completion: Friday by 3:30 p.m.
Hornets lose tough decision to Eastern Brown
WINCHESTER — This was a tough one. The Coal Grove Hornets turned in a gritty performance only to fall to the Eastern Brown Warriors 50-46 on Saturday. The Hornets fell to 2-4 despite a 26-point performance by Owen Johnson. Coal Grove took a 10-8 first quarter lead as Johnson...
