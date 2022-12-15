The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. • State Route 775 Culvert Replacement — Work is set to begin Monday to replace a culvert between the intersection with State Route 7 and Guyan-McKinley School Road. State Route 775 will be closed for five days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via State Route 7, State Route 243, State Route 378, and State Route 217. Estimated completion: Friday by 3:30 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO