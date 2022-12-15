Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
Related
Almost all Missouri marijuana facilities applied for new license
Missouri marijuana: The state says 318 of the 322 dispensaries and other facilities involved in selling marijuana have applied for comprehensive licenses.
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
Missouri department weighs in after Independence approves four-day school week
After the Independence district approved a four-day school week, Missouri's education department says shortened weeks are being used as a perk.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
kttn.com
Missouri State Education Commissioner says schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism
(Missourinet) – State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s K-12 public schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism. Her response follows the nation’s report card showing reading and math test scores declined among Missouri’s K-12 public school students from 2019 to 2022. Randolph County R-4 School District in northern Missouri recently closed temporarily due to a large population of the school community being sick. The district has 338 K-12 public school students.
It might be legal in Missouri, but marijuana isn't welcome at Missouri Western
Missouri might have legalized recreational marijuana, but it will remain off limits on the St. Joseph campus of Missouri Western State University. “While the state has passed that amendment, Missouri Western is certainly not going to have any situation like that on campus,” Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline.
kttn.com
Audio: State Senator-Elect Rusty Black on Amendment 3, property rights and sports betting and how state money is being spent
State Senator-Elect Rusty Black was elected for the 12th District in the November General Election. He previously served six years in the Missouri House of Representatives. Black says he has gone through the preliminary matters of picking an office, getting his picture taken, and starting to work on letterhead. His office will be Room 331 at the State Capitol.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER IN RESPONSE TO GYGR-GAS CLOSURE
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to waive section 323.030 and 2 CSR 90-10.019 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service to their Gygr-Gas owned propane containers.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push
TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that would be...
KYTV
Governor Parson appoints two Ozarks attorneys to the 31st Judicial Circuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two attorneys in the Ozarks have been promoted by Governor Mike Parson. According to a press release, Joshua B. Christensen of Springfield was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. And Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.
kmaland.com
Librarians Lament Censorship in MO
(KMAland) -- In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians...
kmaland.com
Health Insurance Coverage Increases for MO Kids During Pandemic
(KMAland) -- A new Georgetown University report showed the number of uninsured children in Missouri dropped during the pandemic thanks to a shift in federal policy. In 2019, Missouri had an estimated 95,000 uninsured children, but a pandemic-related expansion in federal Medicaid coverage drove the number down to 86,000 in 2021.
showmeprogress.com
Our top twenty traffic posts – 2022 – part 1
It’s that time of year. The top twenty traffic posts for Show Me Progress in 2022:. 2. Anyone from Missouri on that list? (June 10, 2022) Pardon me, or so they said. 3. Yale called, Josh, they want their law degree back (November 16, 2022) 4. Math is hard,...
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri suburban district copies rural four-day school week strategy to attract teachers
(The Center Square) – When the Independence School District board voted this week to become the first suburban district in the state to adopt a four-day week, it prompted numerous questions as the western Missouri district joined approximately 150 other schools in the practice. Rural Missouri school districts began...
KMZU
Missouri Department of Agriculture approves livestock movement permit for 9 healthy reindeer.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Governor expected to issue executive order to help propane customers left with empty tanks
UPDATE: On Thursday, Parson signed an executive order that will allow registered Missouri propane gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Parson said several thousand customers across 42 counties are impacted by the Gygr-Gas situation, and while the company has left its customers without proper recourse, the state won’t.
Missouri spam calls/texts have increased, so can they be stopped?
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Most calls I receive on my phone aren’t from my friends, family, or coworkers (and I work in a newsroom — which speaks to the daily volume of unsolicited calls and texts). Most of my incoming calls are from scammers and telemarketers, notifying me that “my computer has a virus, and […]
kmmo.com
DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
krcgtv.com
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
Comments / 0