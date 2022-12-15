ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

kttn.com

Missouri State Education Commissioner says schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism

(Missourinet) – State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s K-12 public schools continue to deal with chronic absenteeism. Her response follows the nation’s report card showing reading and math test scores declined among Missouri’s K-12 public school students from 2019 to 2022. Randolph County R-4 School District in northern Missouri recently closed temporarily due to a large population of the school community being sick. The district has 338 K-12 public school students.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: State Senator-Elect Rusty Black on Amendment 3, property rights and sports betting and how state money is being spent

State Senator-Elect Rusty Black was elected for the 12th District in the November General Election. He previously served six years in the Missouri House of Representatives. Black says he has gone through the preliminary matters of picking an office, getting his picture taken, and starting to work on letterhead. His office will be Room 331 at the State Capitol.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER IN RESPONSE TO GYGR-GAS CLOSURE

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to waive section 323.030 and 2 CSR 90-10.019 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service to their Gygr-Gas owned propane containers.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Governor Parson appoints two Ozarks attorneys to the 31st Judicial Circuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two attorneys in the Ozarks have been promoted by Governor Mike Parson. According to a press release, Joshua B. Christensen of Springfield was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. And Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Librarians Lament Censorship in MO

(KMAland) -- In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Health Insurance Coverage Increases for MO Kids During Pandemic

(KMAland) -- A new Georgetown University report showed the number of uninsured children in Missouri dropped during the pandemic thanks to a shift in federal policy. In 2019, Missouri had an estimated 95,000 uninsured children, but a pandemic-related expansion in federal Medicaid coverage drove the number down to 86,000 in 2021.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Our top twenty traffic posts – 2022 – part 1

It’s that time of year. The top twenty traffic posts for Show Me Progress in 2022:. 2. Anyone from Missouri on that list? (June 10, 2022) Pardon me, or so they said. 3. Yale called, Josh, they want their law degree back (November 16, 2022) 4. Math is hard,...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Missouri Department of Agriculture approves livestock movement permit for 9 healthy reindeer.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

DECEMBER DECLARED AS CHRISTMAS TREE MONTH IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson delivered a proclamation declaring December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention. “The First Lady and I appreciate the opportunity...
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE

