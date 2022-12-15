The feds are reportedly investigating whether beleaguered FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies that crumbled earlier this year – eventually resulting in the downfall of his own company. Prosecutors are examining whether Bankman-Fried engaged in illicit trading activity to drive down the prices of TerraUSD and Luna – a pair of cryptocurrencies interlinked by algorithms that became essentially worthless in May, the New York Times reported. The collapse of those digital currencies erased more than $50 billion in market value. Just before the crash, traders reportedly noticed “a flood of sell orders” for TerraUSD that “overwhelmed the system”...

