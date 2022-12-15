Read full article on original website
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao ripped Sam Bankman-Fried in texts as FTX fell
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly blasted his rival Sam Bankman-Fried for destabilizing the entire cryptocurrency industry in text messages sent just hours before FTX tumbled into bankruptcy. In leaked texts exchanged in a group chat with other unnamed crypto executives on Nov. 10, Zhao warned the disgraced FTX founder that any further missteps would eventually result in more jail time, a report said Friday. Zhao, more commonly known as “CZ” in crypto circles, also alleged that Bankman-Fried and his allies were making dangerous trades as they scrambled to salvage a crumbling empire. “Stop now, don’t cause more damage,” Zhao said in texts...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Rocketize Token Rise Above the Crypto Winter Sweeping the Crypto Market Right Now.
The crypto market needs a better year. According to the statistics from CoinGecko.com, between November 5 to November 10, 2022, the crypto market lost a whopping 233 billion dollars. The large-scale loss swept across several coins. The crypto market is only now recovering from the gashing blow of the FTX exchange collapse.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, and SBF hires high-profile attorney following FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Rene Reinsberg, the president of Celo Foundation, discusses what investors should expect in the new year.
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried faces probe over Luna cryptocurrency crash
The feds are reportedly investigating whether beleaguered FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies that crumbled earlier this year – eventually resulting in the downfall of his own company. Prosecutors are examining whether Bankman-Fried engaged in illicit trading activity to drive down the prices of TerraUSD and Luna – a pair of cryptocurrencies interlinked by algorithms that became essentially worthless in May, the New York Times reported. The collapse of those digital currencies erased more than $50 billion in market value. Just before the crash, traders reportedly noticed “a flood of sell orders” for TerraUSD that “overwhelmed the system”...
tipranks.com
SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse
The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
decrypt.co
Crypto Brokerage FalconX Discloses It Has Funds Stuck on FTX
In the event of a worst-case scenario, FalconX said it has “decades of runway,” meaning that it has enough capital on hand to continue operating. Institutional crypto trading platform FalconX disclosed in a company blog post today that 18% of its "unencumbered cash equivalents" remain locked on FTX.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
msn.com
Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds
The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
coinnewsspan.com
Coinbase contradicts faulty accounting claims of FTX
The FTX crisis goes deeper as Brian Armstrong, the Chief Executive Officer of Coinbase, rejects claims made by Sam Bankman-Fried that the funds were mismatched due to double-counting by the accounting system. Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to state that even the most gullible person should not believe these claims....
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Advises Users To Convert USDT to USDC
Coinbase posted a blog encouraging people to convert their USDT to USDC at no cost. The exchange implicitly targeted Tether (USDT) for the adequacy of its reserves. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has urged its customers to transfer from Tether (USDT) to Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), calling the latter a “trusted and reputable stablecoin.” The underlying reason for the transition is unclear, but Coinbase feels recent events have prompted the move.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
