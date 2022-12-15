ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao ripped Sam Bankman-Fried in texts as FTX fell

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly blasted his rival Sam Bankman-Fried for destabilizing the entire cryptocurrency industry in text messages sent just hours before FTX tumbled into bankruptcy. In leaked texts exchanged in a group chat with other unnamed crypto executives on Nov. 10, Zhao warned the disgraced FTX founder that any further missteps would eventually result in more jail time, a report said Friday. Zhao, more commonly known as “CZ” in crypto circles, also alleged that Bankman-Fried and his allies were making dangerous trades as they scrambled to salvage a crumbling empire. “Stop now, don’t cause more damage,” Zhao said in texts...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, and SBF hires high-profile attorney following FTX collapse: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Rene Reinsberg, the president of Celo Foundation, discusses what investors should expect in the new year.
New York Post

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried faces probe over Luna cryptocurrency crash

The feds are reportedly investigating whether beleaguered FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried manipulated the market for two cryptocurrencies that crumbled earlier this year – eventually resulting in the downfall of his own company. Prosecutors are examining whether Bankman-Fried engaged in illicit trading activity to drive down the prices of TerraUSD and Luna – a pair of cryptocurrencies interlinked by algorithms that became essentially worthless in May, the New York Times reported. The collapse of those digital currencies erased more than $50 billion in market value. Just before the crash, traders reportedly noticed “a flood of sell orders” for TerraUSD that “overwhelmed the system”...
tipranks.com

SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse

The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
decrypt.co

Crypto Brokerage FalconX Discloses It Has Funds Stuck on FTX

In the event of a worst-case scenario, FalconX said it has “decades of runway,” meaning that it has enough capital on hand to continue operating. Institutional crypto trading platform FalconX disclosed in a company blog post today that 18% of its "unencumbered cash equivalents" remain locked on FTX.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
msn.com

Customers Of Crypto Billionaires Winklevoss’ Gemini Plead For Lost Funds

The Winklevoss twins promised “real return” for Gemini users who signed onto their lending program. Now customers are owed $900 million as the contagion that began with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange spreads further. Earlier this year, YouTuber Oscar Ramos discovered a deal that...
coinnewsspan.com

Coinbase contradicts faulty accounting claims of FTX

The FTX crisis goes deeper as Brian Armstrong, the Chief Executive Officer of Coinbase, rejects claims made by Sam Bankman-Fried that the funds were mismatched due to double-counting by the accounting system. Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to state that even the most gullible person should not believe these claims....
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Advises Users To Convert USDT to USDC

Coinbase posted a blog encouraging people to convert their USDT to USDC at no cost. The exchange implicitly targeted Tether (USDT) for the adequacy of its reserves. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has urged its customers to transfer from Tether (USDT) to Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), calling the latter a “trusted and reputable stablecoin.” The underlying reason for the transition is unclear, but Coinbase feels recent events have prompted the move.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy