Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 01:11:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds sustained 35 to 45 MPH with gusts of 65 to 70 MPH. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills. This includes Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Cheyenne. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for Central Laramie County, Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Laramie County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 50 to 65 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle along and east of Interstate 25. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday afternoon through 11 AM Friday morning. The most dangerous wind chills will occur Wednesday night and Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Comments / 0