Joe Mazzulla says Celtics played ‘great game’ in Magic loss despite worst offensive showing of year

BOSTON — The Celtics started out the 2022-23 season on pace to be the best offense in NBA history after a quarter of the year. Regression to the mean has hit in a hurry over the team’s past three weeks specifically on the offensive end of the floor. Boston has lost four of their last five games overall, including two straight against a Magic squad destined for another year in the lottery.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eddie House fires back at Magic fans after Celtics analyst called out

After Celtics analyst Eddie House called the Magic “garbage,” the Orlando players and faithful were more than happy to circle back to his original comments. House dismissed the Magic after they initially beat the Celtics on Friday, adding that Orlando wasn’t going to make the playoffs or play-in tourney despite the recent improved play.
Red Sox trade Hoy Park to Braves

Hoy Park, who the Red Sox designated for assignment earlier this week, has been dealt to the Braves for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Park’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted less than a month and included no time when the season was actually being played. Boston dealt minor leaguer Inmer Lobo to the Pirates for Park on Nov. 23. The 26-year-old utility man from South Korea played 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He hit .216 (11-for-51) with two home runs.
Celtics vs. Magic: Free live stream, TV, how to watch (Dec. 18)

The Celtics are looking to get back on track as they’ve lost three of their last four games, while the Magic are looking for their sixth straight victory. The two teams met Friday at TD Garden, when the Celtics lost to the Magic 117-109 on Friday. But the C’s have a chance to bounce back, though the Magic have been one of the hottest teams in the league. Boston will be without Jayson Tatum on Sunday as he’s out for personal reasons.
