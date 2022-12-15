The Celtics are looking to get back on track as they’ve lost three of their last four games, while the Magic are looking for their sixth straight victory. The two teams met Friday at TD Garden, when the Celtics lost to the Magic 117-109 on Friday. But the C’s have a chance to bounce back, though the Magic have been one of the hottest teams in the league. Boston will be without Jayson Tatum on Sunday as he’s out for personal reasons.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO