Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox Make Major Free Agent SplashOnlyHomersBoston, MA
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Could Justin Turner Be The Rafael Devers Replacement For The Red Sox?OnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Jayson Tatum rips Al Horford ejection call for elbowing Mo Wagner: ‘That was unbelievable’
BOSTON — Al Horford was ejected for the first time in seven years on Friday night against the Orlando Magic after an altercation with Mo Wagner and Jayson Tatum was still reeling in the aftermath of the call after Boston’s ugly defeat. The All-Star forward did not mince...
Joe Mazzulla says Celtics played ‘great game’ in Magic loss despite worst offensive showing of year
BOSTON — The Celtics started out the 2022-23 season on pace to be the best offense in NBA history after a quarter of the year. Regression to the mean has hit in a hurry over the team’s past three weeks specifically on the offensive end of the floor. Boston has lost four of their last five games overall, including two straight against a Magic squad destined for another year in the lottery.
Al Horford ejected for elbowing Mo Wagner in groin during Celtics-Magic tilt
Al Horford’s return to the floor for the Celtics after a five-game absence on Friday night was cut short against the Orlando Magic after an altercation with Magic big man Moe Wagner. Horford and Wagner were tussling in a loose ball situation that led to officials calling a foul...
Paolo Banchero: Celtics analyst Eddie House’s ‘garbage’ comment ‘lit a fire’ under Magic
BOSTON — When the Celtics lost to the Magic on Friday, Orlando made a statement as it won its fifth straight game after a slow start to the season. But the Magic’s win appeared to bother some people on the Celtics side, which included former player Eddie House.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How Marcus Smart can tell Celtics are pressing offensively in rough stretch
BOSTON — Everything clicked when the Celtics sprinted out to a league-best 21-5 record with an offense that was knocking down 3-pointers consistently. The C’s proved their title contender status, and the vibes were unmatched. But the 82-game season is long, and teams are bound to hit rough...
Eddie House fires back at Magic fans after Celtics analyst called out
After Celtics analyst Eddie House called the Magic “garbage,” the Orlando players and faithful were more than happy to circle back to his original comments. House dismissed the Magic after they initially beat the Celtics on Friday, adding that Orlando wasn’t going to make the playoffs or play-in tourney despite the recent improved play.
Wheelchair Basketball Charity Classic kicks off at Hall of Fame
With a level of trash talk that would make Charles Bartley blush, the Rollin’ Celtics faced off against the New England Blazers at the Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday for the first Wheelchair Basketball Charity Classic. The teams of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association faced off for the first...
MassLive.com
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says officials are targeting him on travel calls nearly ‘every (expletive) game’
BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown is struggling on the offensive end over the past week, having piled up 12 turnovers over the weekend including five during Sunday’s 95-92 loss against the Orlando Magic. A lot of those miscues have come via poor passes or Brown mishandling the ball against an...
Red Sox trade Hoy Park to Braves
Hoy Park, who the Red Sox designated for assignment earlier this week, has been dealt to the Braves for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Park’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted less than a month and included no time when the season was actually being played. Boston dealt minor leaguer Inmer Lobo to the Pirates for Park on Nov. 23. The 26-year-old utility man from South Korea played 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He hit .216 (11-for-51) with two home runs.
Celtics vs. Magic: Free live stream, TV, how to watch (Dec. 18)
The Celtics are looking to get back on track as they’ve lost three of their last four games, while the Magic are looking for their sixth straight victory. The two teams met Friday at TD Garden, when the Celtics lost to the Magic 117-109 on Friday. But the C’s have a chance to bounce back, though the Magic have been one of the hottest teams in the league. Boston will be without Jayson Tatum on Sunday as he’s out for personal reasons.
Everything Celtics said about Robert Williams’ return, season debut against Magic
BOSTON — When Robert Williams III jumped off the Celtics bench midway through the first quarter, the Garden crowd immediately noticed as the fans burst into applause. It was Williams’ long-anticipated season debut as the Celtics were back to full health to add to to their league-best record.
Josh McDaniels on Patriots lateral debacle vs. Miami Miracle: ‘Better feeling on this side’
Josh McDaniels has officially seen it from both sides. The Las Vegas Raiders coach was on the New England Patriots sideline during the Miami Miracle, when the Dolphins score a crazy, lateral-ridden touchdown on the final play. That one wasn’t fun for him. But Sunday’s crazy finish, featuring Chandler...
Bruins Brad Marchand’s fire is on full, body still catching up after surgery
BOSTON — Brad Marchand had a small bandage hear his left eye and frustration on his mind as he stood in front of his stall in the Bruins’ dressing room after their 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout on Thursday at TD Garden. Marchand...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0