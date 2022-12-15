The average number of cases and deaths per day increased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Dec. 15, the state has added an average of 2,851 cases and 27 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 2,584 cases and 14 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO