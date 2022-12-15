ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

flkeysnews.com

Where is the red tide in Florida? What to know about the toxic bloom along the coast

Red tide is blooming along Florida’s Gulf Coast. This past week, levels of the toxic algae dropped around Manatee, Sarasota and Southwest Florida, although the toxic algae is still around, water samples and local beach reports show. But the bloom has intensified in Lower Tampa Bay and around Pinellas County, including St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade transmission risk level up, new cases increase

The average number of cases and deaths per day increased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Dec. 15, the state has added an average of 2,851 cases and 27 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from an average of 2,584 cases and 14 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
FLORIDA STATE

