The Los Angeles Chargers will look to contain Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday in Los Angeles. Henry will play in his 100th regular-season game. He is second in the league with 1,199 yards rushing and needs only 4 yards to reach 8,000 for his career. The Chargers have given up 147 rushing yards per game, the fifth-highest total in the league. They have allowed four runs of at least 50 yards, which is tied with Seattle for the most. Both teams are 7-6 and in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO