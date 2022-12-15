Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Here’s what Bill Belichick told Patriots after Sunday’s devastating loss
LAS VEGAS – This was the type of loss that could divide a team. Bill Belichick knows that. That’s why the Patriots coach attempted to rally his troops following the team’s shocking 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After Chandler Jones ran in for...
Bill Belichick mum on Mac Jones outbursts, says he’s not ‘repaving the same road’
TUSCON, Ariz. — In back-to-back games, national TV cameras have caught Mac Jones cursing demonstratively on the field. It’s unclear whether the outbursts have been aimed at teammates, coaches, or both. Both Joe Judge and Matt Patricia answered questions about the yelling earlier this week — and claimed...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots shocking loss to Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS – Bill Belichick wasn’t very happy following the Patriots devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots were 37 seconds away from a win when Raiders Derek Carr hit Keelan Allen for a game-tying 30-yard touchdown. As tough as that was, it didn’t compare to the ending.
Former Patriots coach carted off, taken to hospital after pregame collision
Dean Pees, a defensive coach who spent six seasons with the New England Patriots, was hospitalized Sunday following a collision with a player before Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. Pees, who serves as the defensive coordinator for Atlanta, “was involved in an on-field pregame...
What they’re saying about Raiders’ Keelan Cole’s late TD ruled inbounds vs. Patriots
The New England Patriots were inches away from holding on to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the final seconds. However, a controversial replay review helped make it all come tumbling down. In the final minute, the Raiders’ Keelan Cole caught a touchdown on the side of the...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jakobi Meyers thought he saw Mac Jones open on Patriots failed play vs. Raiders
LAS VEGAS – Jakobi Meyers had tears in his eyes when the media walked into the visitor’s locker room inside Allegiant Stadium on Sunday evening. The Patriots wide receiver was visibly upset after the team’s final play resulted in a game-winning touchdown by Raiders’ Chandler Jones. Meyers said the Patriots coaches didn’t call for players to lateral the ball in the final seconds and took blame for the team’s loss.
Rhamondre Stevenson takes ‘full responsibility’ for Chandler Jones’ Raiders walk-off TD
LAS VEGAS — It was backyard football gone horribly wrong. With the Patriots and Raiders knotted at 24-24 and 0:00 on the clock, Rhamondre Stevenson had rumbled 25 yards down to the Las Vegas 30-yard line. With his run nearing its end, Stevenson flipped the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who then tried to reverse fields and throw the ball to Mac Jones as he was getting crunched.
What Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick told Will Watson after Springfield QB committed
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Following Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, his cell phone exploded with texts and social media comments congratulating him on the decision. If you purchase a product...
What they’re saying about wild finish of Patriots loss to Raiders
If the Patriots had lost Sunday’s game to the Raiders in overtime there would have been controversy because of the questionable call on Keelan Cole’s touchdown. But losing on their ill-advised lateral bizarre fumbled lateral foolishness caused a lot of people to run to Twitter. Here’s a sample of the reaction:
Raiders 30, Patriots 24: New England loses stunner on final play
The Patriots appeared to have Sunday’s game against the Raiders won. And then they didn’t. It all ended with a 30-24 loss in Las Vegas that dropped New England to 7-7 overall in shocking fashion. First, Raiders’ WR Keelan Cole tied the game when he caught a 30-yard...
Titans vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL games for free Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers will look to contain Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday in Los Angeles. Henry will play in his 100th regular-season game. He is second in the league with 1,199 yards rushing and needs only 4 yards to reach 8,000 for his career. The Chargers have given up 147 rushing yards per game, the fifth-highest total in the league. They have allowed four runs of at least 50 yards, which is tied with Seattle for the most. Both teams are 7-6 and in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
MassLive.com
Patriots should throw Matt Patricia’s ‘quick game’ in the trash (Overreactions)
LAS VEGAS — The New England Patriots offensive went to Las Vegas and became a parody of itself for three quarters -- before busting out of their prolonged funk in the final minutes. Matt Patricia and the Patriots offensive coaching staff continue to call a miserable menagerie of screen...
Patriots lateral on final play picked off by Raiders in game-losing meltdown (video)
The New England Patriots went from winning to tied to disaster all in a matter of seconds. It was like the Miracle in Miami -- going the wrong way. You can watch the play here. Call it the Las Vegas Lateral. After giving up a game-tying touchdown in the final...
What scouts say about Central QB Will Watson: ‘He’s a video game’
FRISCO, Texas — After Joe Beauregard watched Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s highlight tape, he sent it to his supervisor, Noel Mazzone.
Patriots CB Marcus Jones ‘surprised’ Keelan Cole’s late Raiders TD wasn’t overturned
LAS VEGAS — In real time, Marcus Jones thought he’d done enough. With the Patriots clinging to a 24-17 lead at 0:35 to play, Derek Carr found Keelan Cole in the back of the end zone with the rookie cornerback in tight coverage. As Cole hauled the pass in, Jones tried to break it up and shoved the Raiders wide receiver toward the boundary. Cole clearly got his right foot in, but as his left swung across the body, Jones didn’t believe he got his second one down.
NFL Playoff picture: How Patriots’ loss, Week 15 results impacted AFC
In the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, the New England Patriots’ playoff position looked to be in terrific shape. They had a seven-point lead in their game. The Jets had lost at home to the Lions earlier and the Titans had just come from behind to tie the Chargers with less than a minute left in a game that appeared to be heading to overtime.
Chandler Jones: Patriots panicked on final TD; Mac Jones ‘sitting there with big eyes’
No one had a better view of the New England Patriots’ disastrous play against the Las Vegas Raiders than Chandler Jones. The former Patriots pass rusher was in the perfect spot when Jakobi Meyers’ ill-fated lateral was heaved in desperation to quarterback Mac Jones. Chandler Jones went up, grabbed the ball, stiff-armed the Patriots quarterback and took it to the endzone for the game-winning score.
Bill Belichick didn’t think Mac Jones could make 55-yard Hail Mary throw
There were a lot of ingredients that led to the wrecked recipe that turned into the Patriots’ disastrous finish. One of the reasons that Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers were throwing the ball backward on the ill-fated laterals was that Bill Belichick didn’t think his quarterback could throw the ball forward far enough for a Hail Mary.
Bill Belichick declines to discuss bizarre end of Patriots’ loss to Raiders
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely effusive after defeats and even the bizarre nature of Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Raiders didn’t change that. He was asked about Rhamondre Stevenson’s decision to lateral the ball that started a string of events that led to Chander Jones picking off another lateral for the game-winning touchdown.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0