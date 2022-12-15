ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
MassLive.com

Jakobi Meyers thought he saw Mac Jones open on Patriots failed play vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS – Jakobi Meyers had tears in his eyes when the media walked into the visitor’s locker room inside Allegiant Stadium on Sunday evening. The Patriots wide receiver was visibly upset after the team’s final play resulted in a game-winning touchdown by Raiders’ Chandler Jones. Meyers said the Patriots coaches didn’t call for players to lateral the ball in the final seconds and took blame for the team’s loss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MassLive.com

Rhamondre Stevenson takes ‘full responsibility’ for Chandler Jones’ Raiders walk-off TD

LAS VEGAS — It was backyard football gone horribly wrong. With the Patriots and Raiders knotted at 24-24 and 0:00 on the clock, Rhamondre Stevenson had rumbled 25 yards down to the Las Vegas 30-yard line. With his run nearing its end, Stevenson flipped the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who then tried to reverse fields and throw the ball to Mac Jones as he was getting crunched.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MassLive.com

Titans vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL games for free Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to contain Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday in Los Angeles. Henry will play in his 100th regular-season game. He is second in the league with 1,199 yards rushing and needs only 4 yards to reach 8,000 for his career. The Chargers have given up 147 rushing yards per game, the fifth-highest total in the league. They have allowed four runs of at least 50 yards, which is tied with Seattle for the most. Both teams are 7-6 and in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
NASHVILLE, TN
MassLive.com

Patriots CB Marcus Jones ‘surprised’ Keelan Cole’s late Raiders TD wasn’t overturned

LAS VEGAS — In real time, Marcus Jones thought he’d done enough. With the Patriots clinging to a 24-17 lead at 0:35 to play, Derek Carr found Keelan Cole in the back of the end zone with the rookie cornerback in tight coverage. As Cole hauled the pass in, Jones tried to break it up and shoved the Raiders wide receiver toward the boundary. Cole clearly got his right foot in, but as his left swung across the body, Jones didn’t believe he got his second one down.
MassLive.com

NFL Playoff picture: How Patriots’ loss, Week 15 results impacted AFC

In the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, the New England Patriots’ playoff position looked to be in terrific shape. They had a seven-point lead in their game. The Jets had lost at home to the Lions earlier and the Titans had just come from behind to tie the Chargers with less than a minute left in a game that appeared to be heading to overtime.
TENNESSEE STATE
MassLive.com

Chandler Jones: Patriots panicked on final TD; Mac Jones ‘sitting there with big eyes’

No one had a better view of the New England Patriots’ disastrous play against the Las Vegas Raiders than Chandler Jones. The former Patriots pass rusher was in the perfect spot when Jakobi Meyers’ ill-fated lateral was heaved in desperation to quarterback Mac Jones. Chandler Jones went up, grabbed the ball, stiff-armed the Patriots quarterback and took it to the endzone for the game-winning score.
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick didn’t think Mac Jones could make 55-yard Hail Mary throw

There were a lot of ingredients that led to the wrecked recipe that turned into the Patriots’ disastrous finish. One of the reasons that Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers were throwing the ball backward on the ill-fated laterals was that Bill Belichick didn’t think his quarterback could throw the ball forward far enough for a Hail Mary.
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick declines to discuss bizarre end of Patriots’ loss to Raiders

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely effusive after defeats and even the bizarre nature of Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Raiders didn’t change that. He was asked about Rhamondre Stevenson’s decision to lateral the ball that started a string of events that led to Chander Jones picking off another lateral for the game-winning touchdown.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy