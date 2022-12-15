Ex-Texas police officer convicted of manslaughter for 2019 fatally shooting a Black woman through a window of her home

Read full article on original website
Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
12 and 14-year-old arrested in Perinton arson and graffiti investigation
PERINTON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of juveniles Friday afternoon in relation to the arson and graffiti incidents in the Town of Perinton in November. The suspects are 12 and 14-years-old. The juveniles, accompanied by their parents, turned themselves in to MCSO on...
California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose...
Former Virginia first lady ‘Jinks’ Holton dies at 97
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton, a former first lady of Virginia, died Friday morning at her home, her family said in a statement. She was 97. Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served in the 1970s and declared an end to “Massive Resistance,” Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, wife to former governor and current U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
Investigators in west Texas following 5.4 earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — The Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, on Saturday sent investigators to west Texas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Midland. “RRC inspectors will be examining disposal activity at injection well sites near the earthquake,” according to a statement...
South Carolina ex-Gov. Beasley to step down as UN food chief
ROME (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley has announced he will step down from his role as executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, ending a six year term heading the world’s largest humanitarian organization. Beasley, a Republican, served one term as South Carolina’s governor...
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company. “Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our Hawaii Life Flight emergency fixed wing airplanes based...
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being...
First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
Local student nominated for one of country’s highest honors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Twenty five high school students across New York State were nominated for the “U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.” It’s one of the nation’s highest honors for seniors and two of them are right here in Monroe County. The two students are Jasmyne Floyd,...
First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie squalls now in progress
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lake snow has fired-up once again with significant squalls developing off Lake Erie tonight. The New York State Thruway west of Rochester will see poor visibility at times with accumulating snow. This narrow band of snow will vary from location to location through this weekend and if you are traveling to the west, be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. This squall will be moving to the south into the “south towns” (south of Buffalo) overnight and could have a significant impact on the Buffalo Bills game this evening. As a result, there is a lake effect snow warning for Genesee and Wyoming Counties. However, the impact on the Rochester area will be limited with most areas seeing less than an inch.
