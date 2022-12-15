Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mysuncoast.com
Strong storm damages parts of North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There were some scary moments from a storm Thursday afternoon for people who live and work near Sumter Boulevard in North Port. “We heard a big bang, sounded like an explosion,” said Bill Gunnin, Executive Director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tornado watch has been canceled, storms moving out
TAMPA, Fla. — A tornado watch was allowed to expire at 4 p.m. for all of the Tampa Bay area. Earlier in the day there was the threat of tornadoes and waterspouts, but that risk has started to decrease. The National Weather Service has been out surveying some damage...
Weather Blog: NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Pinellas County
A tornado touched down in Pinellas County on Thursday afternoon with winds estimated at 100 mph. Thankfully despite the damage the tornado caused, it wasn’t on the ground for very long, as the preliminary storm survey shows a path of .25 miles in southern Pinellas County near St. Petersburg.
Storms ending, colder air arrives tonight
Stay weather aware throughout the day as a strong line of thunderstorms heads south through the Tampa Bay area today.
VIDEO: Madeira Beach resident has close encounter with lightning bolt during severe weather
A Madeira Beach resident had a close encounter with a lightning bolt during Thursday's severe weather.
NWS: EF-1 tornado damaged St. Petersburg neighborhood daycare
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Weather Service spent Thursday afternoon surveying storm damage at a preschool in the city's Disston Heights neighborhood to confirm whether an actual tornado impacted the area. Their preliminary information indicates that damage was caused by an EF-1 tornado, according to the National Weather...
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SWFL
A tornado watch has been issued for Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties until 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.
Tornado watch ends in Tampa Bay
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all counties in the Tampa Bay area.
Mysuncoast.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Manatee County and southeastern Hillsborough County in west central Florida. The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m.. Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ruskin to near...
Mysuncoast.com
UTC’s ‘Holiday Night Market’ event canceled due to weather
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday night’s Holiday Night Market event has been canceled due to inclement weather. As severe storms move through the Suncoast, the University Town Center has made the call to stop the event for safety. Night markets are held every third Thursday of the month at...
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA offers aid to houseboat owners affected by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Houseboat residents affected by Hurricane Ian are now eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA. Since the hurricane, Sarasota Police’s marine unit has seen an increase in derelict boats. Officer Michael Skinner of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol stated, “Our number one goal is...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port disaster clean up to be put on hold for the holidays
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the piles of debris begin to shrink, so will the crews as North Port aims to give their disaster clean up workers a break for the holidays. According to the city, they have picked up 2.3 million cubic yards of debris—and that number is still growing. To give you an idea of how much that is—Hurricane Irma produced 50 thousand cubic yards.
Lanes reopen after major crash snarls traffic on I-75 north in Wesley Chapel
Traffic has slowed to a crawl on I-75 north after a major crash near Wesley Chapel.
wqcs.org
FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue
Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Mysuncoast.com
Carolers make surprise stop at Bradenton City Hall
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Carolers from St. Stephen’s Episcopal School stopped by Bradenton City Hall to spread a little holiday cheer.
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in Gulf is missing Tampa Bay woman
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a woman found Dec. 10 floating in the Gulf off Egmont Key has been identified as a Tampa Bay woman missing since Dec. 5. FBI investigators say the body of 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland was found by fishermen 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County. The body was wrapped in bedding in a plastic trash bag.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire in Palmetto near recycling yard ‘mostly contained’
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Though it will be burning for hours, the fire at a scrapyard in Palmetto is mostly contained. Officials from North River Fire District say that several agencies are responding to the fire at Aceros America on Harlee Road in Palmetto. Due to the nature of scrapyards with combustibles, such as tires and plastics, the fire may be burning for hours. They are using foam to put out the flames and firefighters are working at a safe distance.
University of Florida
Water restrictions across Sarasota County
Water used for landscape irrigation poses a significant demand on Sarasota County’s water supply. In fact, up to 50% of a household’s water use can be attributed to the home’s landscape irrigation system. In order to ensure the long-term supply of our water resources, water restrictions are in place year-round throughout Sarasota County. Sarasota County’s water restrictions allow for the application of sufficient water to maintain a beautiful landscape, while conserving this precious resource for future generations. Some ordinance details may vary among municipalities, so it is important to follow the guidelines set forth for your specific community. This blog outlines water restrictions for unincorporated Sarasota County and municipalities within the county boundary.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts Festival wraps up
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Annual Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts Festival took place on the weekend of December 17-18. The festival showcased work by several artists from across the state and the country. An outdoor gallery of original artwork ranging from digital art to metalwork was on display.
