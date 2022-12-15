ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Strong storm damages parts of North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There were some scary moments from a storm Thursday afternoon for people who live and work near Sumter Boulevard in North Port. “We heard a big bang, sounded like an explosion,” said Bill Gunnin, Executive Director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
NORTH PORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tornado watch has been canceled, storms moving out

TAMPA, Fla. — A tornado watch was allowed to expire at 4 p.m. for all of the Tampa Bay area. Earlier in the day there was the threat of tornadoes and waterspouts, but that risk has started to decrease. The National Weather Service has been out surveying some damage...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Manatee County and southeastern Hillsborough County in west central Florida. The warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m.. Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ruskin to near...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UTC’s ‘Holiday Night Market’ event canceled due to weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday night’s Holiday Night Market event has been canceled due to inclement weather. As severe storms move through the Suncoast, the University Town Center has made the call to stop the event for safety. Night markets are held every third Thursday of the month at...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA offers aid to houseboat owners affected by Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Houseboat residents affected by Hurricane Ian are now eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA. Since the hurricane, Sarasota Police’s marine unit has seen an increase in derelict boats. Officer Michael Skinner of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol stated, “Our number one goal is...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port disaster clean up to be put on hold for the holidays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the piles of debris begin to shrink, so will the crews as North Port aims to give their disaster clean up workers a break for the holidays. According to the city, they have picked up 2.3 million cubic yards of debris—and that number is still growing. To give you an idea of how much that is—Hurricane Irma produced 50 thousand cubic yards.
NORTH PORT, FL
wqcs.org

FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue

Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in Gulf is missing Tampa Bay woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The body of a woman found Dec. 10 floating in the Gulf off Egmont Key has been identified as a Tampa Bay woman missing since Dec. 5. FBI investigators say the body of 34-year-old Heather Rose Strickland was found by fishermen 13 miles off the coast of Pinellas County. The body was wrapped in bedding in a plastic trash bag.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire in Palmetto near recycling yard ‘mostly contained’

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Though it will be burning for hours, the fire at a scrapyard in Palmetto is mostly contained. Officials from North River Fire District say that several agencies are responding to the fire at Aceros America on Harlee Road in Palmetto. Due to the nature of scrapyards with combustibles, such as tires and plastics, the fire may be burning for hours. They are using foam to put out the flames and firefighters are working at a safe distance.
PALMETTO, FL
University of Florida

Water restrictions across Sarasota County

Water used for landscape irrigation poses a significant demand on Sarasota County’s water supply. In fact, up to 50% of a household’s water use can be attributed to the home’s landscape irrigation system. In order to ensure the long-term supply of our water resources, water restrictions are in place year-round throughout Sarasota County. Sarasota County’s water restrictions allow for the application of sufficient water to maintain a beautiful landscape, while conserving this precious resource for future generations. Some ordinance details may vary among municipalities, so it is important to follow the guidelines set forth for your specific community. This blog outlines water restrictions for unincorporated Sarasota County and municipalities within the county boundary.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts Festival wraps up

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Annual Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts Festival took place on the weekend of December 17-18. The festival showcased work by several artists from across the state and the country. An outdoor gallery of original artwork ranging from digital art to metalwork was on display.
BRADENTON, FL

