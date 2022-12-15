Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-5) are reeling after a lopsided Week 14 loss and now face a tough road matchup against Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (10-3).

Can the Dolphins bounce back in a cold-weather environment, or will the Bills shine through on prime time? Allen will look to weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Nyheim Hines to power Buffalo. Can Tagovailoa connect with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle enough to win this AFC East battle? The game is set to kick off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Dolphins vs. Bills Week 15 game:

Dolphins at Bills odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-7)

Moneyline: Bills (-330); Dolphins (+270)

Over/under: 44.5

More odds, injury info for Dolphins vs. Bills

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 17, Dolphins 16

This is a fascinating position to watch for Miami. Teams may have figured out a way to defend their speed in the passing game, so it’s incumbent on the Dolphins to adjust. If they show an inability to do so, that spells trouble for them as a viable play the rest of the season. But Buffalo has covered the spread just once in its last seven games and there may be wintry weather in the forecast, which should keep scoring low.

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off of the backside of wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) to result in ball a safety. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Bills 31, Dolphins 17

The Dolphins have hit their challenging mark on the schedule, already losing to the 49ers and Chargers on the West Coast. Now, a wintery battle in Buffalo awaits. The Bills continue rolling to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Dolphins lose their third straight game.

Richard Morin: Bills 16, Dolphins 12

The weather is looking frightful for this Western New York matchup and the elements should favor the Bills. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offense also looked out of sorts in their Week 14 loss to the Chargers, and I expect those kinks to remain this week.

Jarrett Bell: Bills 34 , Dolphins 26

Nate Davis: Bills 30 , Dolphins 17

Tyler Dragon: Bills 30 , Dolphins 21

