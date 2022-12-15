ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-5) are reeling after a lopsided Week 14 loss and now face a tough road matchup against Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (10-3).

Can the Dolphins bounce back in a cold-weather environment, or will the Bills shine through on prime time? Allen will look to weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Nyheim Hines to power Buffalo. Can Tagovailoa connect with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle enough to win this AFC East battle? The game is set to kick off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Dolphins vs. Bills Week 15 game:

Dolphins at Bills odds, moneyline and over/under

RELATED: Cole Beasley may find important role to keep drives alive for Bills

WEEK 15 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Everyone chasing Eagles, but new team leads AFC pack

NFL WEEK 14 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Panthers could send Buccaneers to offseason of transition

NFL Week 15 odds, predictions and picks

49ers vs. Seahawks | Colts vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Browns | Dolphins vs. Bills | Lions vs. Jets | Chiefs vs. Texans | Steelers vs. Panthers | Eagles vs. Bears | Falcons vs. Saints | Cowboys vs. Jaguars | Cardinals vs. Broncos | Patriots vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Chargers | Bengals vs. Buccaneers | Giants vs. Commanders | Rams vs. Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 17, Dolphins 16

This is a fascinating position to watch for Miami. Teams may have figured out a way to defend their speed in the passing game, so it’s incumbent on the Dolphins to adjust. If they show an inability to do so, that spells trouble for them as a viable play the rest of the season. But Buffalo has covered the spread just once in its last seven games and there may be wintry weather in the forecast, which should keep scoring low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOkej_0jk0s75n00
Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off of the backside of wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) to result in ball a safety. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Bills 31, Dolphins 17

The Dolphins have hit their challenging mark on the schedule, already losing to the 49ers and Chargers on the West Coast. Now, a wintery battle in Buffalo awaits. The Bills continue rolling to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Dolphins lose their third straight game.

Richard Morin: Bills 16, Dolphins 12

The weather is looking frightful for this Western New York matchup and the elements should favor the Bills. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offense also looked out of sorts in their Week 14 loss to the Chargers, and I expect those kinks to remain this week.

Jarrett Bell: Bills 34 , Dolphins 26

Nate Davis: Bills 30 , Dolphins 17

Tyler Dragon: Bills 30 , Dolphins 21

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Takeaways from Week 14 of 2022 NFL season: Tom Brady outclassed by 49ers, rookie QB

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady responds to shocking allegations

A recent article written about Tom Brady by prominent reporter Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle caused quite a bit of controversy in the NFL world this week. Following last week’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers, Silver published an article that included a section indicating that before each Read more... The post Tom Brady responds to shocking allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason

NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Upset Cheerleader Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what promised to be an offensive shootout. Well, it was for one team in the first half. The Colts took a 33-0 lead into the half after two non-offensive touchdowns in the first half. No, that's not a misprint...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world blasts Aaron Rodgers after horrible report

Throughout his many years in the NFL, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has earned the reputation as one of the best and brightest quarterbacks in the entire NFL. But according to one recent report, that doesn’t always mean he makes things easy on his team. According to a report from Kalyn Kahler of The Read more... The post NFL world blasts Aaron Rodgers after horrible report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident

A scary scene took place during the pregame warmups ahead of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints when Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken out of the stadium on a cart after a collision with a Saints player. In a statement from the team shared by league insider Ian Read more... The post NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
thecomeback.com

Vikings player robbed of two touchdowns blasts officials

When the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, a few things got accomplished. One, the Vikings went from frauds to gods by completing the greatest comeback in NFL history. Two, the Vikings clinched the NFC North. Three, they let the game’s officials off the hook for a pair of controversial rulings. After the game, the player who was likely robbed out of a pair of touchdowns has called the officials out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
Democrat and Chronicle

A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh

Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Sued by Patriots Fan for Massive Amount Over FTX Ordeal

Tom Brady is once again at the center of controversy. According to reports, the NFL legend is in hot water after a Patriots fan issued a lawsuit. They allege they invested a massive amount of money into the cryptocurrency exchange company, FTX. Now, the plaintiff alleges Brady endorsed the platform, which is now bankrupt.
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

715K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy