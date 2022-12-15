ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance

By Jeff Hager
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rds6a_0jk0s6D400

Tearing down the former Target store may seem like another step back for Mondawmin, but this signals a new beginning.

“What is going on here in this neighborhood is a prime example of the renaissance that is underway in Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott, “and we just hope that those people who don’t see it can begin to feel it and get on the train, because I say every day, ‘Once the train is full, we will not be accepting any latecomers to Baltimore’s Renaissance.”

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company has managed some of the biggest and boldest construction projects in the country, and this revitalization project strikes close to home.

The president and CEO of Whiting-Turner, Tim Regan, personally purchased the property for a million dollars.

It will take millions more to transform the old building and eight-acre parcel into a community hub, which will be called The Village at Mondawmin and talks are underway to fill it with services critical to the area.

“Powerful neighborhood assets in primary healthcare access, workforce development and training, childcare, TouchPoint is coming over here, Whiting-Turner is going to have an office in here and, yes, some very fun and exciting food and retail opportunities,” said Regan.

Hope restored for an area of the city known as the site where the 2015 Riots began that can now envision a new beginning.

“When we talk about private-public partnerships and we talk about the opportunities and trajectory of our city of tomorrow, I don’t think that you can pick a better community other than Mondawmin,” said Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, “See, Tim Regan, again, does it the hard way, his way, but it’s always the right way.”

Comments / 27

Baltimore Baby Girl
7d ago

Uh Target closed due to off the chain theft. Is neighborhood going to get better so Mondawmin will thrive?

Reply(1)
3
Kenneth Peller
6d ago

doesn't matter how you spruce it up gonna be destroyed in 6months time cause the neighborhood doesn't care enough about it

Reply(1)
2
King Ghost
7d ago

why not just knock down the entire mondawmin mall & make it a police station

Reply(8)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmar2news

"Baltimore needed & deserved a 'new' Arena"

In this episode of Frank Remesch, the general manager of CFG Bank Arena, talks about the renovations, this history, and what we can expect the next time we visit the iconic landmark. T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court order finalizes sale of Harborplace to Baltimore investment management firm

The Baltimore City Circuit Court finalized an order to sell Harborplace, ending a years-long receivership process. P. David Bramble, managing partner of the new owner, MCB Real Estate, sent a statement to 11 News, saying: "At its best, Harborplace is the beating heart of Baltimore -- convening communities to enjoy our city's extraordinary waterfront. Baltimore is my home and, like so many, I have cherished childhood memories of Harborplace, where I celebrated special occasions with my family.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland Board of Public Works approves final leases to move state agencies to downtown Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved the final set of leases to advance Governor Larry Hogan’s sweeping plan to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore and help revitalize the Central Business District. The final two leases approved are for the Maryland Departments of Labor (Labor) and Information Technology (DoIT).
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The best pizzas in Baltimore | Viewers' Choice 2022

From the gooey cheese to the crispy, chewy crust, we can't resist a great slice. On Election Night, it's a tradition in the newsroom to have pizza after the evening newscasts and before the polls close. And, we're pretty sure pizza is a time-honored tradition in your home for whatever reason!
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
southbmore.com

The Charmery Closes in Federal Hill

Baltimore-based ice cream chain The Charmery recently closed its Federal Hill location at 46 E. Cross St. This location opened in June 2020 and wasn’t consistently open in recent months. The Charmery did not respond to requests for comment. The company still has locations in Hampden, Towson, and Columbia,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy