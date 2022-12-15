ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

These cookies disguised as Italian meatballs are guaranteed to surprise and delight guests

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iquo9_0jk0s5KL00
Rossella Rago's Italian Meatball Cookies are sure to delight and surprise your guests. Rossella Rago

Like many of us, Rossella Rago has taken cooking lessons from her grandmother . Her grandmother is such a wealth of culinary knowledge that Rago hosts a show with her called "Cooking With Nonna" on Instagram and YouTube.

And earlier this year, Rago released her a cookbook featuring 130 recipes for Italian comfort food that stemmed from her time living with her grandmother.

One recipe that impressed and delighted us from "Cooking with Nonna: Sunday Dinners with La Famiglia" is "Italian Meatball Cookies," which Rago says are "a chocolatey spiced cookie that recall the Italian American cookie trays of yesteryear."

Her version is meant to look even more meatball-ish with a red glaze and white nonpareils.

Here's grandma's treasured recipe: This Christmas cookie has been a family favorite for 60 years

For the picture-perfect sugar cookie: Try this royal icing recipe

Italian Meatball Cookies

Makes: About two dozen cookies

Ingredients for the cookies:

  • 3 cups 00 or all-purpose flour
  • ⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cloves, optional
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice, optional
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons espresso powder
  • ½ cup vegetable shortening
  • 2 packets Vanillina powder or 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
  • 3 large eggs, room temperature
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts or hazelnuts
  • ½ cup mini semisweet chocolate chips

Ingredients for the glaze:

  • 4 cups powdered sugar
  • ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 6 to 8 drips red food coloring or gel food coloring (you can add more or less to achieve a very red color)
  • White nonpareils or white chocolate shavings to decorate

Instructions to make the cookies:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking powder, salt, spices, and espresso powder.
  2. In another large mixing bowl, combine the shortening, Vanillina or vanilla extract, and sugar. Using an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, beat on high speed until fluffy, about 5 minutes. Beat in the eggs until fully incorporated. Beat in the dry ingredients until just absorbed. Using a spoon or your hands, mix in the nuts and chocolate chips.
  3. Working with 2 tablespoons of dough at a time, roll the dough into balls and arrange them on the prepared baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cookies are firm. Cool on a wire rack before glazing.

Instructions to make the glaze:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk, vanilla, and food coloring until smooth.
  2. Dip the tops of each cookie into the red glaze and allow the excess to drip off the cookies over a wire rack. Decorate with white nonpareils or white chocolate shavings so the cookies resemble a meatball topped with sauce and grated cheese.

Nonna’s Tip: If you love the look of these cookies but aren’t a fan of spice, you can leave out or adjust the spice level to your liking. The chocolate flavor of the cookies is lovely on its own!

Copyrighted material, property of Harper Horizon.

Check out these recipes to up your kitchen game:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: These cookies disguised as Italian meatballs are guaranteed to surprise and delight guests

Comments / 0

Related
thecountrycook.net

Easy Christmas Bundt Cake

This Easy Christmas Bundt Cake recipe starts with a boxed cake mix that has added flavor and swirls of color to make it a delicious holiday dessert!. This Christmas Bundt Cake recipe is one I make all year long. Instead of using green and red colors, I can switch it up to lots of other colors depending on the season or holiday! It may seem like such a simple recipe but folks really love cutting into this and seeing all the surprise colors inside. If you need an easy but delicious holiday dessert for your holiday gatherings, then give this Christmas Bundt Cake recipe a try!
agupdate.com

Italian Cookies

Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
Florence Carmela

No Bake Desserts: 10 Minute Nutella Cookies, A Rich Chocolate Hazelnut Treat

No Bake Nutella CookiesPhoto bykirbiescravings.com. These easy, No Bake Nutella Cookies that don’t require you to use an oven are a chocolate lovers dream dessert. Only 3 ingredients; Nutella, coconut or almond flour and water. These cookies are so decadent, yet simple, with all the ingredients mixed in one bowl and take about 10 minutes to prepare. This recipe makes 10 cookies, so feel free to double ingredients if you are a chocoholic like me.
intheknow.com

6-month-old is angry to discover she only has 1 mouth in hilarious TikTok

This 6-month-old baby was hilariously upset when she wanted to eat multiple snacks but realized she only had one mouth!. Bel (@nomnombel) is a baby whose parents love sharing her adorable hijinks on TikTok. They describe her as a “chunky little bean” who “loves to eat and loves everything.” Bel’s love of food was put on hilarious display in a recent video, in which the confused baby attempts to eat multiple snacks but is upset to realize she only has one mouth.
OK! Magazine

Festive Family Fun! Kim Kardashian, Kids & Nieces Stay Cozy In Matching Holiday Skims Pajamas — Photos

Amid all of the drama going on with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is keeping her spirits high by spending time with loved ones. In fact, on Thursday, December 15, the star shared adorable photos depicting herself, two of her kids and two of her nieces all clad in SKIMS pajamas."Full house ♥️," she captioned the Instagram post in which 7-year-old son Saint West is shirtless and standing behind the 42-year-old who is sandwiched between Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Khloé Kardashian's little girl, True Thompson, 4.The mom-of-four's youngest daughter, 4-year-old Chicago West, sat in her lap, and while...
Mashed

Sweet Kolaches Recipe

Finding similarities between Texas and Czechia may not seem intuitive if you haven't been to either place. However, a quick search (or visit!) is sure to bring mention of kolaches. The New York Times explains that the baked good was introduced to Texas by Czech immigrants back in the 1800s. Since, it has become ubiquitous in the Lone Star State, where you can pick up sweet and savory kolaches just about everywhere.
TEXAS STATE
womansday.com

Holiday Sugar Cookies

Step 1In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In second large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg, then vanilla. Step 2Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated....
The Daily South

Ivy's Favorite Pound Cake

When people find out that I cook for a living, many respond with, “What’s your favorite thing to make?” Each time I’m prompted with this question, my mind is flooded with the memory of a cake from my childhood. I was over at my friend Hannah’s...
moneysavingmom.com

Yankee Candle Gift Set only $10!

Wow! This is a great deal on this Yankee Candle Gift Set!. Walmart has this Yankee Candle Gift Set 3 Signature Small Tumbler Set for just $10 right now!. That’s just $3.33 per candle which is a HOT deal. This would make a great last minute gift idea. Choose...
The Daily South

Pecan Kisses

Holiday baking is where pecans really shine. Starting with Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving, through to Christmas where they dazzle in all sorts of showstopping cakes and of course, cookies. With only four ingredients in these Pecan Kisses, the nut’s buttery, sweet flavor is on center stage. Which is why in a cookie like this, it’s important to use fresh pecans—the ones hanging around the pantry from last year are probably well past stale.
Gin Lee

Homemade butter cookies

Four ingredients are all it takes to make a yummy batch of butter cookies. The ingredients are mixed in one bowl. So, there's little clean-up involved. Although, these may be one of the simplest batch of cookies that you can create, they're full of that nostalgic buttery flavor that most people enjoy, especially around the holidays.
AOL Corp

'I look 10 years younger': Eva Longoria and 5,000+ shoppers swear by this eye cream — and it's 40% off

The anti-aging skincare game can be exhausting and expensive. If you'd rather skip the trial-and-error of pricey creams that promise to work magic on your skin, listen up. We found an affordable anti-aging powerhouse formulated to reduce puffiness and wrinkles that's on sale for over 40% off. It's the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Eye Cream, loved by the ageless L'Oreal spokeswoman Eva Longoria, and it's down to just $16 right now on Amazon.
Men's Health

Amazon Has a Secret Sale Section with Amazing Deals on Kids Toys

EVER WISHED you could take a peak inside Santa's workshop to finish your holiday shopping? You can (almost) because tucked away on Amazon's website is one of their best-kept secrets, the Toys & Games deals section. It's like having Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day available all year round! With discounts of up to 89% off, you'll save big on toys and games for everyone on your list.
gordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownie Bombs

These delicious chocolate chip cookie brownie bombs (no-bake) are originally created by Hayley Parker, The Domestic Rebel. They are so nice and easy to prepare! Your kids will love them! Organize a lunch in the yard or pick nick for the weekend and surprise your family with these tiny chocolate treats! Here is the recipe:
The Daily South

Saltine Peppermint Bark

Saltine crackers are always stashed in a Southern pantry. That's because they can go from a chili side to appetizer with the flick of a buttery whisk. These classic Butter-Baked Saltines are proof of that. But this dessert option gives the crackers a sweet upgrade, and it's the perfect addition...
SheKnows

Emeril Lagasse's 5-Star Rated Cookware Set Is on Sale Today at Walmart & It Makes a Great Holiday Gift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Bam! Your cooking is about to get a whole lot better. Emeril Legasse’s bestselling cookware collection is currently on sale at Walmart ahead of the holidays, so you can take your cooking skills from good to great before that big Christmas dinner you have planned. Right now you can pick up the 10-piece set of Legasse’s Forever Pans for just $149, marked down from the original price of $199. These pans are hard triple-layer anodized nonstick pans that are dishwasher safe,...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

715K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy