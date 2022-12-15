ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Libya PM acknowledges govt's role in Lockerbie suspect's transfer

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IF3t6_0jk0s1nR00

TRIPOLI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah indirectly acknowledged on Thursday that his administration had been involved in the transfer of a Lockerbie bombing suspect to the United States last week.

Dbeibah and his Government of National Unity (GNU) had not yet commented on the detention of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi or his transfer to the United States, which has prompted anger in Libya.

"An arrest warrant was issued against him from Interpol. It has become imperative for us to cooperate in this file for the sake of Libya's interest and stability," Dbeibah said in a televised speech.

Mas'ud is suspected of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988, killing 259 people on the plane and 11 on the ground.

He was not formally charged by the United States until 2020, when it uncovered fresh evidence revealing he had apparently confessed his crimes to a Libyan law enforcement official.

Mas'ud, who had been imprisoned in Tripoli after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against autocratic ruler Muammar Gaddafi, was seized from his home by an armed unit linked to Dbeibah last month, his family have said.

On Sunday the United States said he was in U.S. custody.

Libya, where control over government is disputed, has no extradition treaty with the United States and the Attorney General has opened an investigation into the circumstances of Mas'ud's detention and transfer.

Some critics of Dbeibah accuse him of illegally detaining Mas'ud and handing him over to the United States to curry its support in his standoff with rival factions over control of government.

Dbeibah said the government would provide Mas'ud a lawyer "regardless of his involvement in terrorism".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The Associated Press

Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

North Korea warns 'all-out' nuclear weapons response to 'threats' from U.S., allies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to respond to nuclear threats with nuclear weapons after the hermit kingdom fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to reach the U.S. mainland. State media outlet KCNA reported Saturday that Kim attended the launch with his young daughter for...
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
Reuters

Reuters

666K+
Followers
369K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy