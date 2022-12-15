ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Scam calls on the rise in Gallatin County, Sheriff's Office says

By MTN News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is warning the public about an increase in scam calls impersonating GCSO officials.

The Sheriff's Office said in a social media post that the caller claims to be with GCSO and may even use the name of an actual deputy. The caller threatens the victim with arrest unless a payment is made over the phone for an offense such as a warrant, unpaid ticket, or failure to appear in court.

GCSO stated in its post:

Please know we will NEVER request money or gift cards. Any payments related to law enforcement or the jail go through the courts, never our office.

These calls can look and feel very convincing. It is easy to clone the GCSO phone numbers and deputy names are publicly available, so the call may look and sound like it comes from the Sheriff’s Office.

GCSO says anyone who receives a scam call should hang up immediately.

Anyone with questions or concerns about a call claiming to be from GCSO, or any other scam, should call (406) 582-2100 and leave a message.

KBZK News

KBZK News

