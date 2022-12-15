‘Knox Goes Away’: James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Al Pacino & More Join Michael Keaton For His Noir Thriller

Read full article on original website
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
digitalspy.com
Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy land next movie roles
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and X-Men's James McAvoy have landed their next movie roles in Jeymes Samuel's new movie The Book of Clarence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars have boarded the project along with a whole host of other famous names. Director Jeymes Samuel, whose 2021...
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’
In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Collider
Margot Robbie Wants to Put Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy's Romance on the Big Screen
Fresh from the news that Margot Robbie is ready to return to her signature role as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe movies, the Australian actress has now spoken publicly for the first time, following the news that her director on The Suicide Squad — James Gunn — had been tapped to take over as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran.
ComicBook
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer New Look Revealed
The upcoming issue of Empire magazine features a pair of covers giving audiences a fresh look at cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's forthcoming biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely known as "the godfather of the atomic bomb." The film is Nolan's first collaboration with Universal Pictures, and was acquired after a pretty active bidding war that included Warner Bros., Netflix, and other suitors. It's widely understood that Nolan left his longtime home at Warner Bros. because he was unhappy with the company's decision to send movies to HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical release in 2021.
Will Smith Recalls an "Emancipation" Costar Spitting on Him While Filming: "I Was Like, Whoa"
Will Smith's role in his new period drama, "Emancipation," has already garnered award-season buzz for the 54-year-old actor (despite his Oscars controversy), but apparently he's not the only one who gave a passionate performance in the movie. During the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," which dropped on Dec. 14, Smith shared that his costar, Steven Ogg, once "ad-libbed" in one of their scenes together and spit on him during filming.
Hypebae
Watch Robert Pattinson in the Official Trailer for Bong Joon-Ho's New Movie 'Mickey 17'
After his immense successes with Parasite, Snowpiercer and many more, director Bong Joon-ho is gearing up for the release of his latest movie – Mickey 17. The film, which stars Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo, is based on the novel Mickey 7 written by Edward Ashton. The trailer sees the Batman star lying inside a sci-fi, CT scan-like machine, with the camera slowly zooming into his face. The actor will additionally costar alongside Steven Yeun (Minari and Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance With Somebody) and Toni Collette.
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
No Sitcom Nailed Christmas More Perfectly Than “30 Rock”
30 Rock isn’t generally thought of as the quintessential Gen X show, probably because it launched during the ‘00s instead of the ‘90s, as contemporaries of 36-year-old showrunner Tina Fey were aging out of the zeitgeist and into full-blown adulthood. But the clues are all there in her onscreen alter-ego, permanently frazzled TV writer Liz Lemon: her first-gen Star Wars fandom, her girlhood Pete Rose idolatry, her time at college spent listening to the Indigo Girls and protesting apartheid like a good center-left liberal. She’s caught between the promises of second-wave feminism and its sobering lack of rewards, reconciling her passion for a thankless job that may be stealing her best years with her skepticism toward the conventional marriage she can’t help wanting. And there’s no setting better suited to this conflicted standing than the wondrous world of television, a unifying national art form described not inaccurately as “skits mocking our President to fill time between car commercials.” Every broadcast that brings the country Friday night live from New York inevitably turns into a mini-catastrophe which Liz still wouldn’t trade for anything. Elder scribe Rosemary Howard, Liz’s mentor and ghost of loneliness future (played by none other than Princess Leia herself), knows how it is. “Live TV is like sex,” she says. “It’s almost better when everything goes horribly wrong!”
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' releases grim trailer starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford
With three weeks to go until the release of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," Paramount+ has released a new trailer showcasing stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton.
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
Pete Davidson Keeps Fans Guessing About Dating Life by Taking Someone Who Is Not Emily Ratajkowski to Hockey Game
Pete Davidson might not be as serious about Emily Ratajkowski as sources would have everyone believing. He was just spotted at a New York Rangers game on Thursday night and the woman sitting next to him was definitely not the Gone Girl star, it was Chase Sui Wonders. We have no idea if this was a date or not as Wonders is his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star — and their castmate Rachel Sennott also tagged along. TMZ reported that the duo “appeared to be having a good time with each other,” but there was no indication that it was anything beyond two...
theplaylist.net
‘The Seven Faces Of Jane’ Trailer: Gillian Jacobs Stars In A Movie Directed By 8 Filmmakers, Including Gia Coppola & Xan Cassavetes
“To be honest, the idea of freedom scares me:” Produced and presented by filmmaker Roman Coppola (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III,” and a regular Wes Anderson co-writer), eight different filmmakers come together to collectively direct “The Seven Faces of Jane,” in which the titular protagonist (played by Gillian Jacobs, who also directs) undergoes a series of life-altering changes, as she drives away from her “mundane life into an exciting odyssey on the road.”
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Sam Worthington explains why he lost out on James Bond role to Daniel Craig: ‘I couldn’t get the debonair down for the life of me’
Avatar star Sam Worthington discussed his close brush with 007.The Australian actor was one of the finalists up for the role that ultimately went to Daniel Craig who took over as James Bond for 2006’s Casino Royale.Speaking to Variety ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of the Water on Friday (16 December), Worthington recalled flying to screen test for mega-producer Barbara Broccoli, who personally cut his hair to fit her vision for the next Bond.“I could play Bond as a killer, but I couldn’t get the debonair down for the life of me,” Worthington said. “The suit...
