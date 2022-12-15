ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in West Ohio Street shooting

By Marcos Icahuate
 3 days ago
A man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that happened in June, 2021 near W. Ohio St. and S. 11th Ave., according to the Tucson Police Department.

Forensic evidence pointed towards 35-year-old Antonio Rea Valdez, who was taken into custody on Dec. 14.

Valdez is being charged with 1st Degree Murder and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond, says TPD.

At about 2:42 a.m. on June 1, 2021, officers were called to W. Ohio St. regarding a call about a man who was shot in the front yard.

The victim, 38-year-old Manuel Erminio Martinez-Gomez, was found and declared dead on the scene.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

