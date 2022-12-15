Don’t be fooled by the ears, though he may look like a miniature fox, Bucko is actually a super sweet, senior chihuahua looking for a forever home! Bucko is around 14 years old, but he doesn’t let that slow him down! He still has pep in his step, a zest for life, and a love of wet food! Bucko was recently surrender to Animal Friends; his owner had passed away and though the owner’s son took him in, he did not have the means to continue to care for Bucko and asked for our help to find Bucko a wonderful home! Bucko has previously lived with another small female dog and did well. He has been a total sweetheart with the staff and volunteers at the shelter, though we’ve been told he’s never lived with children so we are not sure how he’d do around them! If you think Bucko could be the perfect fit for your home we encourage you to bring out the whole family to meet him!

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO