Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Loveland turned into Christmas wonderland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance turned Loveland into a Christmas wonderland. People enjoyed carriage rides, a train ride, crafts, and drinks. A few new items were spread through historic downtown Loveland. No Christmas wonderland is complete without caroling. The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance says...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Gingerbread is, of course, sweet as can be!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society is trying to have a "silent night" and get every cat and dog into a home for the holidays. Gingerbread is a six-month-old black kitten. He's very sweet and loves to cuddle!. For more information, or to fill out an application,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

A Wintery Wonderland at Holidays on the Farm

Parky’s Farm has transformed into a wintery wonderland of holiday surprises around every corner! Bundle up the kids and check out Great Park’s inaugural Holidays on the Farm, open nightly through December 23rd. Stroll down a well-lit, festive trail of vibrant pink, purple and blue trees before a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square adds kids countdown to Altafiber New Year's Eve blast

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3CDC's annual Altafiber New Year's Eve Blast at Fountain Square now includes a new family-friendly celebration. The youngest fans will have their own kid's countdown and fireworks display. “We wanted to add something special for those families that can’t stay until midnight," said Christy Samad, 3CDC senior...
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

The Holiday Spirit Shines Bright In Middletown

The Holiday Whopla is the newest addition to the spectacular holiday experiences you can share with your family and friends this holiday season in historic downtown Middletown!. The Holiday Whopla features a state-to-the-art ice rink which is open through Martin Luther King weekend. Admission is $10 per person and includes...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
consistentlycurious.com

10 Unique Experience Gifts For Kids In Cincinnati

Are you on the hunt for great experience gifts for kids in Cincinnati, Ohio? We have a list with a few unique ideas that they will love!. As a parent, when asked about gift ideas for my daughter, my initial reaction is please, no more toys! While kids love receiving toys, often, they are played with a few times before being discarded a year later. Hence, I am a massive fan of experience gifts that will build lasting memories.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman celebrates 104th birthday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months

COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
COVINGTON, KY
dayton.com

The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru

The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
HAMILTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Local business owner gives back for Christmas

COVINGTON, Ky. — Christopher Estano is a local business owner who owns Paddy’s on Main in Covington. This year, he’s decided to further efforts to help community members out. He said he’s got about 25 families he’s helping with gifts this Christmas. That comes from helping Learning Grove and the Ion Center for Violence Prevention with some families in need and hearing out stories of community members in need himself.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Dog of the week - Bucko

Don’t be fooled by the ears, though he may look like a miniature fox, Bucko is actually a super sweet, senior chihuahua looking for a forever home! Bucko is around 14 years old, but he doesn’t let that slow him down! He still has pep in his step, a zest for life, and a love of wet food! Bucko was recently surrender to Animal Friends; his owner had passed away and though the owner’s son took him in, he did not have the means to continue to care for Bucko and asked for our help to find Bucko a wonderful home! Bucko has previously lived with another small female dog and did well. He has been a total sweetheart with the staff and volunteers at the shelter, though we’ve been told he’s never lived with children so we are not sure how he’d do around them! If you think Bucko could be the perfect fit for your home we encourage you to bring out the whole family to meet him!
CINCINNATI, OH

