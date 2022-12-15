Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Loveland turned into Christmas wonderland
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance turned Loveland into a Christmas wonderland. People enjoyed carriage rides, a train ride, crafts, and drinks. A few new items were spread through historic downtown Loveland. No Christmas wonderland is complete without caroling. The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance says...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Gingerbread is, of course, sweet as can be!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society is trying to have a "silent night" and get every cat and dog into a home for the holidays. Gingerbread is a six-month-old black kitten. He's very sweet and loves to cuddle!. For more information, or to fill out an application,...
WKRC
Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights voted best in the country for 5th year in a row
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Christmas lights display has once again been crowned the best in the country. USA Today readers voted the PNC Festival of Lights Number One in the Best Zoo Lights category for the fifth year in a row. “This year marks the...
'Christmas in Loveland' returns this weekend
The event is run by the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance. President CeeCee Collins said it’s a chance for businesses to thank the community, and to encourage people to shop local.
ohparent.com
A Wintery Wonderland at Holidays on the Farm
Parky’s Farm has transformed into a wintery wonderland of holiday surprises around every corner! Bundle up the kids and check out Great Park’s inaugural Holidays on the Farm, open nightly through December 23rd. Stroll down a well-lit, festive trail of vibrant pink, purple and blue trees before a...
WKRC
Fountain Square adds kids countdown to Altafiber New Year's Eve blast
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3CDC's annual Altafiber New Year's Eve Blast at Fountain Square now includes a new family-friendly celebration. The youngest fans will have their own kid's countdown and fireworks display. “We wanted to add something special for those families that can’t stay until midnight," said Christy Samad, 3CDC senior...
ohparent.com
The Holiday Spirit Shines Bright In Middletown
The Holiday Whopla is the newest addition to the spectacular holiday experiences you can share with your family and friends this holiday season in historic downtown Middletown!. The Holiday Whopla features a state-to-the-art ice rink which is open through Martin Luther King weekend. Admission is $10 per person and includes...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Sean, Cyra, and Daisy would love to be in forever homes over the holidays!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are a lot of pets that need forever homes this holiday season, like Sean, Cyra, and Daisy!. Sean and Cyra are two-month-old puppies, so they are rambunctious, but very fun and very cute. Daisy, on the other hand, is a relaxed nine-month-old kitten. She's a little...
WKRC
Independent businesses go head-to-head for the holidays in OTR aGlow competition
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Sunday is the last day to vote in the OTR aGlow storefront and window display competition. The Over-The-Rhine Chamber of Commerce is doing this for the first time this holiday season. It asked the many independent businesses in the historic neighborhood to go all out decorating...
consistentlycurious.com
10 Unique Experience Gifts For Kids In Cincinnati
Are you on the hunt for great experience gifts for kids in Cincinnati, Ohio? We have a list with a few unique ideas that they will love!. As a parent, when asked about gift ideas for my daughter, my initial reaction is please, no more toys! While kids love receiving toys, often, they are played with a few times before being discarded a year later. Hence, I am a massive fan of experience gifts that will build lasting memories.
WKRC
Local woman celebrates 104th birthday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
spectrumnews1.com
A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months
COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
dayton.com
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
spectrumnews1.com
Local business owner gives back for Christmas
COVINGTON, Ky. — Christopher Estano is a local business owner who owns Paddy’s on Main in Covington. This year, he’s decided to further efforts to help community members out. He said he’s got about 25 families he’s helping with gifts this Christmas. That comes from helping Learning Grove and the Ion Center for Violence Prevention with some families in need and hearing out stories of community members in need himself.
Fox 19
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Thursday, Friday, and the holiday weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A blast of arctic air, strong winds and winter weather are in the forecast later this week. The FOX 19 First Alert Weather Team have issued four First Alert Weather Days for Thursday at 5 p.m. through Christmas Day at 5 p.m. As of Sunday evening, the...
WKRC
Brrrrr: Single-digit temps, sub-zero chills possible just in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Brrrrr!! The end of this week could bring some real deal cold just in time for Christmas. Wintry weather arrives with high confidence of single-digit temps and sub-zero chills. Expect a cold start to the work week with lows in the teens in a few areas Monday...
WKRC
Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
iheart.com
Dog of the week - Bucko
Don’t be fooled by the ears, though he may look like a miniature fox, Bucko is actually a super sweet, senior chihuahua looking for a forever home! Bucko is around 14 years old, but he doesn’t let that slow him down! He still has pep in his step, a zest for life, and a love of wet food! Bucko was recently surrender to Animal Friends; his owner had passed away and though the owner’s son took him in, he did not have the means to continue to care for Bucko and asked for our help to find Bucko a wonderful home! Bucko has previously lived with another small female dog and did well. He has been a total sweetheart with the staff and volunteers at the shelter, though we’ve been told he’s never lived with children so we are not sure how he’d do around them! If you think Bucko could be the perfect fit for your home we encourage you to bring out the whole family to meet him!
linknky.com
Allie the Elf is bored with the shelf: Find her perched around Alexandria this season
Hawk-eyed residents couldn’t believe what they saw: a full-sized elf precariously perched atop a street light at the intersection of US 27 and east Alexandria Pike on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Witnesses say the elf managed to scamper up to the top of the street light where she “hung out,” waving at motorists and pedestrians.
