Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings

The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.

The deadline to spend about $2.2 million in federal stimulus grants earmarked for the city is June 30, 2023. The city hopes to make the deadline.

The city's request for proposals outlines what those new security measures could look like, including new lighting, moveable bollards, and cameras, among other methods.

City leaders came under pressure to improve security after three shootings left 21 people injured over a single night in May, during the Milwaukee Bucks championship ride.

William Roberts, a junior as MSOE, remembers the night of the shooting well.

"The next day, and even still now, it's something that you kind of keep in your mind, that you know stuff like that can happen where ever, when ever," Roberts said.

Labale Henry was working the downtown area when the shooting happened back in May.

"I remember it being tense the day after. I remember overwhelming thoughts that now we have to watch our backs coming down to a place that we look for fun. And that makes it no fun," Henry said.

He believes new security measures are a good idea.

"I think cameras are always good... anything they can think of to make people feel comfortable, which is the most important part, that's the best measures you can take," Henry said.

TMJ4 North Division High School senior Rashard Burton walks between the new concrete barriers being installed at the school. Hebelieves the concrete barriers will stop drivers who have who been seen in videos at other MPS high schools like these driving cars on school property.

Downtown Ald. Robert Bauman told our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal that the money available for the security measures is "not anything overwhelming." They said the priorities for the project should be Water Street as well as the entertainment district from North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive south of Juneau Avenue.

Speaking of barriers to stop illegal activity - Milwaukee is already relying on various barriers to stop reckless drivers near and on Milwaukee Public School property. The Milwaukee School of Languages and North Division High School installed round concrete barriers in September and October.

And the City of Waukesha spent thousands of dollars to purchase vehicle barriers to prevent something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack from happening again.

Correction: The deadline to use the federal money is June 30, 2023, not in 2022.

