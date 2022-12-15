ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9Mgl_0jk0rfmv00

The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.

The deadline to spend about $2.2 million in federal stimulus grants earmarked for the city is June 30, 2023. The city hopes to make the deadline.

The city's request for proposals outlines what those new security measures could look like, including new lighting, moveable bollards, and cameras, among other methods.

City leaders came under pressure to improve security after three shootings left 21 people injured over a single night in May, during the Milwaukee Bucks championship ride.

William Roberts, a junior as MSOE, remembers the night of the shooting well.

"The next day, and even still now, it's something that you kind of keep in your mind, that you know stuff like that can happen where ever, when ever," Roberts said.

Labale Henry was working the downtown area when the shooting happened back in May.

"I remember it being tense the day after. I remember overwhelming thoughts that now we have to watch our backs coming down to a place that we look for fun. And that makes it no fun," Henry said.

He believes new security measures are a good idea.

"I think cameras are always good... anything they can think of to make people feel comfortable, which is the most important part, that's the best measures you can take," Henry said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItOuE_0jk0rfmv00 TMJ4
North Division High School senior Rashard Burton walks between the new concrete barriers being installed at the school. Hebelieves the concrete barriers will stop drivers who have who been seen in videos at other MPS high schools like these driving cars on school property.

Downtown Ald. Robert Bauman told our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal that the money available for the security measures is "not anything overwhelming." They said the priorities for the project should be Water Street as well as the entertainment district from North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive south of Juneau Avenue.

Speaking of barriers to stop illegal activity - Milwaukee is already relying on various barriers to stop reckless drivers near and on Milwaukee Public School property. The Milwaukee School of Languages and North Division High School installed round concrete barriers in September and October.

And the City of Waukesha spent thousands of dollars to purchase vehicle barriers to prevent something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack from happening again.

Correction: The deadline to use the federal money is June 30, 2023, not in 2022.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 16

SinisterStone
3d ago

Yeah spend on more things like this while cutting the Police force. It’s the Democrat way. The new Detroit. So who’s going to watch the cameras? So who is going to respond to activity on the cameras? This city is useless. Misspending of all our tax dollars. They can’t even fix the roads properly but put stupid trolleys in the downtown causing more problems and rougher roads. Democrats did this and their illegal Democrat voters are the ones committing the crimes and destroying the city and everyone knows it.

Reply
10
nofukstogive
3d ago

Unfortunately it will change nothing, the change begins and ends within the people of the community, unfortunately this behavior has gone on so long that I don’t see anything changing now it just apart of life in the city.

Reply
8
Homer
2d ago

Who is doing the shootings in Milwaukee? There have been over 1000 shootings in Milwaukee in 2022…. What’s common to over 85% of the shooting victims?

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

WTMJ Conversations: Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Mayor Cavalier Johnson was only the fourth elected mayor of Milwaukee in the past sixty-two years. Taking office, he announced violence reduction, economic development, and roadway safety as priorities but how does he plan to address on-going issues?. WTMJ’s Libby Collins spoke with Mayor Johnson not only about how he...
MILWAUKEE, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Car Theft is Increasingly Common in Milwaukee Region

Sarah Deschane went to sleep on Oct. 20 with her green Kia Soul 15 feet from her sliding glass door. The next morning, she glanced outside her window and saw glass all over the parking lot, only to discover that her vehicle was gone. She immediately called the police. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman shot, killed early Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting at 95th Street and Brown Deer Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman died from her injuries at the hospital, police said. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jalopnik

Milwaukee's Highway Expansion Will Make a Food Desert Even Worse

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate-94 in Milwaukee. The $1.2 billion expansion would see the highway widened from six to eight lanes between 70th and 16th Streets in the city. WisDOT claims the modernization project would reduce congestion and chase on this section of I-94 which passes American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Waukesha apartment fire: 3 families displaced

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department says three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night. Fire crews said they responded near Shepherd Court and Nike Drive just before 10 p.m. That is a few blocks away from East Main Street.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha’s Holiday Winter HarborMarket draws thousands to Downtown

Thousands of area residents attended the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket Saturday in Downtown. Custom gifts, artisan holiday baked goods and handmade local novelties were available from 50 vendor booths throughout the day at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. “This is the capstone event of our entire season,”...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; teen pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen charged in connection to a police chase and crash pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 16 to five charges. As part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed. Prosecutors accused 18-year-old Ryan Tate of stealing a Jeep, leading police on a pursuit and crashing at Hart...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego tactical situation, shots fired at officers; man sentenced

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars in connection to a 2021 tactical police response. Bradley Brinker, 42, pleaded guilty in October to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MUSKEGO, WI
WISN

'We just try to help the people that we can'

MILWAUKEE — Finding warmth when the cold outside reaches dangerous levels can be difficult for the homeless population of Milwaukee. "It's life and death," Danzel Thomas, program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach said, "People need a safe place, especially when it's cold, even when it's hot. So when it's that cold outside it's very important for a person to be able to have shelter and be able to protect yourself against the elements."
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy