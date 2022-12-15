ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Bengals safety Bates named Week 15 NFLPA Community MVP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC) – Jessie Bates III has been named the Week 15 NFLPA Community MVP after he hosted his third annual Single Mother’s Initiative event, treating a group of single moms and their kids to an unforgettable three days of fun. “Being named NFLPA Community MVP is...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRC

Former basketball player, coach Louis Orr passes away at 64

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former basketball player and coach Louis Orr passed away of pancreatic cancer on Thursday at the age of 64. "On 12/15/2022, Louis Orr was called home to be with the Lord as his battle with cancer has come to an end. He was a dearly loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will forever be missed!"
CINCINNATI, OH

