Related
The Hockey Writers
Top Reasons Why Canadiens Are Suddenly Struggling in 2022-23
First things first, it’s not the Reverse Retro Montreal Canadiens jerseys. It’s intriguing to consider how, whenever the Canadiens have worn their new threads, they’ve lost. However, there is clearly more at work behind their recent 3-5-1 skid, which started with a 4-0 loss to the relatively lowly San Jose Sharks on Nov. 29.
NBC Sports
Ullmark, Swayman unveil awesome Winter Classic mask and goalie pads
The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park is just a few weeks away. The NHL's premier outdoor event returns to New England for the third time on Jan. 2, 2023. Last month, both teams revealed their special jerseys that will be worn for...
NBC Sports
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
NBC Sports
What we learned as JP drops career-high 43 in Warriors' win
The fourth, and fifth, time is the charm. At least for the Warriors in what has been a wildly up-and-down season through their first 31 games. With their 126-110 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the Warriors snapped their 0-3 road trip and came away with their first victory where they didn't have Steph Curry after dropping their first four said games. The focus has turned to Jordan Poole with Curry out for the foreseeable future, and Poole responded with a career-night in Canada.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Nurse Isn’t Perfect, But He’s Not Going Anywhere
There are consistently far too many overreactions and negativity towards Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers every time he does anything. Even if he doesn’t make a mistake, the media and fans are gunning for him because he makes $9.25 million per year. Nurse may be overpaid, but that...
NBC Sports
Durant reportedly called out Harden’s conditioning in Brooklyn
At the time, James Harden took a lot of heat for forcing his way off the Nets in the middle of last season. In retrospect, he comes off as the guy who saw the Brooklyn situation for what it truly was. Harden opened up about that to Yaron Weitzman of...
NBC Sports
Pistons rookie makes ironic comment about defending Sabonis
Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren had a tough task in guarding Kings star Domantas Sabonis during Sacramento's 122-113 victory Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. The contest marked Sabonis' seventh straight game with a double-double, thanks in part to his 5-for-7 shooting night at the free-throw line. Considering Duren's four...
NBC Sports
Commanders asked fans to show up Sunday but failed to deliver
LANDOVER, Md. — Commanders players spent much of the lead-up to their primetime matchup with the New York Giants asking the club's fans to represent in the stands at FedEx Field. Unfortunately, those same players then forgot to show up on time themselves in a mistake-filled loss to their NFC East rival.
NBC Sports
Steph saved slumping Draymond from being 'murdered' in Finals
If not for Steph Curry's monster 43-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the trash talking directed at Draymond Green only would have intensified. On a recent episode of Uninterrupted's "Throwing Bones," Green discussed the hostile treatment he experienced from Celtics fans at...
