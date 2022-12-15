ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Two missing people found dead outside South Branch Twp. home

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope has confirmed that the two missing people who were found unresponsive outside of a South Branch Township home were deceased. The two were originally reported as having been found "unresponsive." No further updates were provided. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU)...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

6 credit card skimmers found at Petoskey gas station

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Six credit card skimmers were discovered Thursday at a gas station in Petoskey, according to Jennifer Holton, the communications director for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The skimmers were found at a gas station located at 3916 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey. The...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Emergency responders prepare shelters ahead of blizzard's arrival

EMMET & CHEBOYGAN COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN) -- Normally storms here in northern Michigan aren't a cause for great concern. But with the magnitude of this incoming blizzard, emergency responders are making sure all of their options are open. Another story: List of closures and cancelations in northern Michigan. In Emmet...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Father Fred Foundation to close due to incoming blizzard

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, due to a blizzard that is expected to hit northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon. "Many of our volunteers are seniors with lengthy commutes and the safety of everyone is our priority,"...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Emergency crews urge people stay home ahead of poor road conditions

GRAND TRAVERSE & OTSEGO COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Emergency Management Department is preparing to launch into action if needed. Emergency management coordinator Gregg Bird said the county is at a level one stage. Level two would be activating and declaring a county-wide emergency. Warming shelters would...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Salvation Army Traverse City exceeds Matching Monday challenge goal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Salvation Army in Traverse City exceeded its Matching Monday challenge by more than $8,000. More than $48,600 were raised this year. The original goal was $40,000. All money raised stays local and helps provide services like rental, utility and emergency financial assistance.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wind turbine falls to ground in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The wind turbine that supplies energy to the Northport Leelanau Township Water Treatment plant is looking a little different now. According to Northport Trustee, Will Harper, high wind speeds on Wednesday, Dec. 14, caused the turbine to spin out of control and eventually fall to the ground.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City garages offer free parking due to blizzard

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Due to the impending blizzard, the Hardy Garage and Old Town Garage in Downtown Traverse City will offer free parking beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday. “We encourage all downtown visitors to utilize the parking garages over the next few days to keep the streets...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City finalizes downtown development plan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After months of planning and public input, Traverse City's Downtown Development Authority finalized its plan on the city's future. Moving Downtown Forward focuses on what the DDA will prioritize on as the city continues to grow. Another story: Grand Traverse County awards nearly $18...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Working to solve the housing issue in Otsego County

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The ongoing housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues facing northern Michigan communities. It’s an issue many communities in northern Michigan have addressed, and Otsego County is working to solve it. "We need a lot of housing,” Otsego County Economic Alliance Executive...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Road commissions prepare to handle incoming blizzard

OTSEGO & GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Road commissions across northern Michigan are gearing up for the incoming blizzard. In Otsego County, 22 snowplow drivers are getting their truck equipment checked and prepped with salt, sand and gas. Another story: Blizzard warning issued for northern Michigan; travel will be...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Holiday shoppers hope to get ahead of snowstorm

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A snowstorm is on its way to northern Michigan as people continue check off their holiday shopping lists. It seemed that Tuesday might be the calm before the storm at Oleson's in Petoskey. "I haven’t quite seen the influx of people yet," said store manager...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

US Olympian travels to Gaylord for book signing event

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A U.S. Olympian who competed in freestyle aerial skiing at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2022 was in Gaylord for a book signing event. Winter Vinecki wrote the book "Winter's Rise," which follows her journey to the Olympics after losing her father to...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

TC Central picks up dominant win at home over Cadillac

TRAVERSE CITY -- The Big North Conference hockey schedules picked back up on Wednesday night. Traverse City Central took on Cadillac for the chance to move to second in the BNC standings entering Christmas Break. The Trojans jumped out to a 5-0 lead on their way to a 9-1 win...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Lober brothers share special spot in national coaching hall of fame

TRAVERSE CITY -- Everyone in the community is aware of the contributions John and Bob Lober have had on sports here in northern Michigan. John is the legendary track and field and cross country coach who just retired from Traverse City Central last year while Bob led up the Trojan golf program for several decades and helped establish the Traverse City Junior Golf Association.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

