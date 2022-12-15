Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Two missing people found dead outside South Branch Twp. home
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope has confirmed that the two missing people who were found unresponsive outside of a South Branch Township home were deceased. The two were originally reported as having been found "unresponsive." No further updates were provided. ------------------------------------------------------------- CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU)...
UpNorthLive.com
6 credit card skimmers found at Petoskey gas station
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Six credit card skimmers were discovered Thursday at a gas station in Petoskey, according to Jennifer Holton, the communications director for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The skimmers were found at a gas station located at 3916 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Emergency responders prepare shelters ahead of blizzard's arrival
EMMET & CHEBOYGAN COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN) -- Normally storms here in northern Michigan aren't a cause for great concern. But with the magnitude of this incoming blizzard, emergency responders are making sure all of their options are open. Another story: List of closures and cancelations in northern Michigan. In Emmet...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan firefighters heading downstate to help battle fire at grain elevator
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan firefighters are heading downstate to help battle a fire at a grain elevator in Saginaw County. The members of fire stations in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau Counties gathered Tuesday morning ahead of the trip downstate. The fire at Anderson Inc.; an...
UpNorthLive.com
Father Fred Foundation to close due to incoming blizzard
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, due to a blizzard that is expected to hit northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon. "Many of our volunteers are seniors with lengthy commutes and the safety of everyone is our priority,"...
UpNorthLive.com
Grand Traverse County awards nearly $18 million in ARPA funds to local initiatives
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Grand Traverse City officials announced Wednesday that $17,995,632 in ARPA funds have been awarded to 27 local initiatives. In 2021 the United States Federal Government passed the American Rescue Plan Act and awarded State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to Grand Traverse County in the amount of $18,081,253.
UpNorthLive.com
Emergency crews urge people stay home ahead of poor road conditions
GRAND TRAVERSE & OTSEGO COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Emergency Management Department is preparing to launch into action if needed. Emergency management coordinator Gregg Bird said the county is at a level one stage. Level two would be activating and declaring a county-wide emergency. Warming shelters would...
UpNorthLive.com
Salvation Army Traverse City exceeds Matching Monday challenge goal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Salvation Army in Traverse City exceeded its Matching Monday challenge by more than $8,000. More than $48,600 were raised this year. The original goal was $40,000. All money raised stays local and helps provide services like rental, utility and emergency financial assistance.
UpNorthLive.com
Wind turbine falls to ground in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The wind turbine that supplies energy to the Northport Leelanau Township Water Treatment plant is looking a little different now. According to Northport Trustee, Will Harper, high wind speeds on Wednesday, Dec. 14, caused the turbine to spin out of control and eventually fall to the ground.
UpNorthLive.com
Silent Walk returns to remember those who died this year due to homelessness
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- People gathered in Traverse City Wednesday night to remember the 10 people in northern Michigan who have died this year due to homelessness. They came out to the Governmental Center for the 13th annual Silent Walk led by Goodwill Northern Michigan. The walk takes...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City garages offer free parking due to blizzard
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Due to the impending blizzard, the Hardy Garage and Old Town Garage in Downtown Traverse City will offer free parking beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday. “We encourage all downtown visitors to utilize the parking garages over the next few days to keep the streets...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City finalizes downtown development plan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After months of planning and public input, Traverse City's Downtown Development Authority finalized its plan on the city's future. Moving Downtown Forward focuses on what the DDA will prioritize on as the city continues to grow. Another story: Grand Traverse County awards nearly $18...
UpNorthLive.com
Working to solve the housing issue in Otsego County
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The ongoing housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues facing northern Michigan communities. It’s an issue many communities in northern Michigan have addressed, and Otsego County is working to solve it. "We need a lot of housing,” Otsego County Economic Alliance Executive...
UpNorthLive.com
Road commissions prepare to handle incoming blizzard
OTSEGO & GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Road commissions across northern Michigan are gearing up for the incoming blizzard. In Otsego County, 22 snowplow drivers are getting their truck equipment checked and prepped with salt, sand and gas. Another story: Blizzard warning issued for northern Michigan; travel will be...
UpNorthLive.com
Students and staff band together to help Ellsworth family after house fire
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ellsworth Community Schools are banding together this holiday season to help a family that lost everything in a house fire at the beginning of the month. The school started a "giving tree" where students and staff can pick a tag with an item the kids...
UpNorthLive.com
Holiday shoppers hope to get ahead of snowstorm
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A snowstorm is on its way to northern Michigan as people continue check off their holiday shopping lists. It seemed that Tuesday might be the calm before the storm at Oleson's in Petoskey. "I haven’t quite seen the influx of people yet," said store manager...
UpNorthLive.com
US Olympian travels to Gaylord for book signing event
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A U.S. Olympian who competed in freestyle aerial skiing at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2022 was in Gaylord for a book signing event. Winter Vinecki wrote the book "Winter's Rise," which follows her journey to the Olympics after losing her father to...
UpNorthLive.com
TC Central picks up dominant win at home over Cadillac
TRAVERSE CITY -- The Big North Conference hockey schedules picked back up on Wednesday night. Traverse City Central took on Cadillac for the chance to move to second in the BNC standings entering Christmas Break. The Trojans jumped out to a 5-0 lead on their way to a 9-1 win...
UpNorthLive.com
Lober brothers share special spot in national coaching hall of fame
TRAVERSE CITY -- Everyone in the community is aware of the contributions John and Bob Lober have had on sports here in northern Michigan. John is the legendary track and field and cross country coach who just retired from Traverse City Central last year while Bob led up the Trojan golf program for several decades and helped establish the Traverse City Junior Golf Association.
Comments / 0