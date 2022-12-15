ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wave 3

SnowTALK! 12/18

It's the last weekend before Christmas -- meaning holiday shoppers are finding last minute deals. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House. UofL volleyball player's parents share excitement as the team advances to the national championship. Updated: Dec. 17,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Warehouse fire in NULU

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. It's the last weekend before Christmas -- meaning holiday shoppers are finding last minute deals. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House. Updated: 18 hours ago. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
LOUISVILLE, KY

