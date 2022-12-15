Read full article on original website
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
WHAS 11
Louisville doctors warn of several illnesses in Jefferson County
Currently, over 7,000 flu cases have been reported, and RSV outbreaks have been reported at several schools. Now they're worried about a measles outbreak in Ohio.
wdrb.com
Oldham County teenagers shadow UofL Health doctors, surgeons to gain real-world experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at UofL Health had a typical day of surgery Friday. The only difference was the group of high school students from Oldham County who joined them in the operating room. The students spend time outside of school learning at the Arvin Education Center in La...
WLKY.com
Flu cases, flu-related deaths in Louisville and southern Indiana continue to rise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Flu cases and flu-related deaths are surging on both sides of the river. In the midst of the holiday season, doctors are reminding people to get their flu vaccine. "We're seeing tons of patients on the outpatient side of things that are coming into our ER's,...
Guest Commentary: Messy Massie Still Mad About Vaccine Mandates, as Hospitals in Boone, Kenton Counties Are Above Capacity
"Reminder to those asking for a meeting in my office: If your organization has a vaccine mandate, your request will be denied," Massie tweeted on Dec. 13.
wdrb.com
Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
Fraudsters targeting seniors, vulnerable populations seeking info on Social Security cost-of-living adjustment set for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Social Security Administration is warning the public to be on the lookout for scammers this holiday season. They say be aware of “Caller ID, texts or documents sent by email” as fraudsters are calling to verify information about the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for those who receive benefits.
wdrb.com
Donor drive being held Saturday to help Louisville woman in need of lifesaving bone marrow donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is asking if you could help save her life. Julie Tyrell is a mother of two who is need of a lifesaving bone marrow donation. According to her family, Tyrell was first diagnosed with thymoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2019. After multiple rounds of chemo, a successful surgery removed a large mass in her chest and she was deemed cancer-free.
Tip leads to Bardstown police locating, removing explosives
The Bardstown Police Department was alerted to reports of a suspicious device at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Wave 3
Louisville pediatrician urges vaccinations after son passes away from the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician is raising awareness after the loss of his son to make sure others are prepared for what officials warn could be the worst flu season in years. His message comes after a four-year-old from Bullitt County died from the flu. Ever since he...
Avian influenza outbreak affecting Indiana is largest in years
A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana.
Louisville DuPont plant leaked volatile organic compounds this summer
The company DuPont Specialty Products has agreed to pay a $7,500 fine for leaking nearly 60,000 pounds of chemicals in the Rubbertown area of west Louisville.
WLKY.com
Clothe the West Holiday Shop providing free gifts for Louisville families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 'Clothe the West' will host their annual holiday shop at St George Episcopal Church Sunday afternoon. The event is an opportunity for families to get new gifts for their children for the holidays. Volunteers have set up everything from toys to clothes, and even board games.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 12/18
It's the last weekend before Christmas -- meaning holiday shoppers are finding last minute deals. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House. UofL volleyball player's parents share excitement as the team advances to the national championship. Updated: Dec. 17,...
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
wdrb.com
2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
wdrb.com
'It's good to be home' | US Navy service member surprises younger brother in Oldham County classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sailor with the U.S. Navy from Oldham County drove through the night to get to his family just ahead of the holidays, and went on a mission to surprise his little brother. For Gavin Dees, there is quite literally no place like home for the...
WLKY.com
Lawmakers question Kentucky officials about homicide of 7-year-old boy at Brooklawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy at a Louisville foster care facility is close to being finished. Ja'ceon Terry died in June while staying at Brooklawn. The Jefferson County coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation. Two Brooklawn employees were fired following...
Wave 3
Warehouse fire in NULU
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. It's the last weekend before Christmas -- meaning holiday shoppers are finding last minute deals. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House. Updated: 18 hours ago. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries...
Wave 3
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
