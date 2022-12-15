ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Community members honor the two Columbia girls killed in a fire

COLUMBIA - Dozens of people gathered to remember the two children killed in a townhouse fire at the Columbia Square Apartments on Dec. 14. Wednesday's townhome fire killed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington. Friends of the family planned a candlelight vigil Saturday to honor the girls' lives.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia community rallies around family after devastating apartment fire

COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Cooking fire displaces family of four in Jefferson City

Four people are displaced by a house fire in Jefferson City, about three blocks south of the old state penitentiary. The call came in Saturday night just before 8 p.m. from a home in the 400 block of Lafayette Street. By the time crews arrived, flames were showing from a first-floor window.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims

COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested for threatening to burn down local homeless shelter

A Columbia man is facing charges after he threatens to burn down an occupied, overnight warming shelter for the homeless. Brice Key, 21, is charged with second-degree making a terrorist threat, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree property damage. He’s currently being held without bond. According to the probable cause statement,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Crews respond to JC house fire, family of four escape

JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Missing Ashland teen is found

Ashland Police say that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has been found safe. The teen was last seen on December 4th. Investigators say she apparently cut out a window screen and left the home. Police aren’t saying where Dubes has been or who she might have been with.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dog dies from house fire in Jefferson City; four others safely recovered

JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Family safe after house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Startland News

EquipmentShare nonprofit’s holiday-time gift: No-cost mammograms for 50 community members

COLUMBIA, Missouri — An employee-led foundation affiliated with one of Missouri’s top startups is helping offer free mammogram sessions for up to 50 uninsured individuals in the Boone County area where rapidly-scaling EquipmentShare calls home. The holiday-timed give-back is a partnership between the EquipmentShare Foundation, the Columbia/Boone County Health Department and JCB, the world’s largest The post EquipmentShare nonprofit’s holiday-time gift: No-cost mammograms for 50 community members appeared first on Startland News.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Ashland Police say missing teenager has returned home

ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department posted on Facebook early Friday morning that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has returned home. In a video from the department, Chief Gabe Edwards said that she came home around 1 a.m. He said she appeared healthy an uninjured. Dubes confirmed to authorities that she was...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Local group kicks off Hanukkah with crafts and treats

COLUMBIA - People marked the start of Hanukkah with arts and crafts at the Columbia library Sunday afternoon. Families colored drawings of menorahs, painted wooden dreidels, and ate traditional Jewish foods like Latkes. The event was hosted by Chabad of MU and Mid-Missouri, a group that aims to support Columbia's...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia

Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
IBERIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Veteran Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey has served as sheriff for 18 years, and has worked for the department for 33 years. He grew up in the Columbia and Hallsville areas. Sheriff Carey joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Carey is pleased with the budget approved this month by Boone County Commissioners, saying a $2.9 million package will help with retention and recruitment. He says the department is currently down 18 officers at the jail and 13 deputies on the road. Sheriff Carey also addressed Missouri Amendment Three, saying marijuana is a gateway drug. And he also addressed the impact that the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) has had on the cohesion between his department and ATF:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Black Missourians reported missing at higher rate than other residents

Black children and adults are reported missing in Columbia at a rate far exceeding their percentage of the population. As of early December, there were 47 missing people in Columbia. Black adults made up more than a quarter of the missing adults, and Black children made up more than 57% of missing children.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three teenagers suffered injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County at Boeckman Bridge Road north of Sage Brush Lane. The teenagers are males ages 15, 16 and 17. The 15-year-old, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries, the 16-year-old, of Dixon, suffered moderate injures and the 17-year-old driver, of Lebanon, The post Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

