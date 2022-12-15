Veteran Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey has served as sheriff for 18 years, and has worked for the department for 33 years. He grew up in the Columbia and Hallsville areas. Sheriff Carey joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Carey is pleased with the budget approved this month by Boone County Commissioners, saying a $2.9 million package will help with retention and recruitment. He says the department is currently down 18 officers at the jail and 13 deputies on the road. Sheriff Carey also addressed Missouri Amendment Three, saying marijuana is a gateway drug. And he also addressed the impact that the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) has had on the cohesion between his department and ATF:

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO