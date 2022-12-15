ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Wyoming has few plans for its opioid settlement millions

Money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is starting to trickle into Wyoming, but state and local governments still don’t know how they’ll use the funds. Wyoming is expected to get millions of dollars over the next few decades from organizations blamed with causing and exacerbating...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Wyoming makes plans for leftover ARPA funds

CHEYENNE — Close to $100 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent next year in a variety of ways, if the Wyoming Legislature follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations. Gordon proposed that a significant portion of the funding go toward projects previously approved in the...
WYOMING STATE
nbc11news.com

USDA Forest Service job positions available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
COLORADO STATE
KGAB AM 650

2022’s Deadliest Wyoming County in Terms of Traffic Deaths

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there have been 112 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State so far this year resulting in 128 deaths. Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.39%) have occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, and one in November.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Governor Issues Emergency Relief Order for Propane Delivery

CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. Under the emergency relief order, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane. This emergency requires that propane transportation and delivery within the State of Wyoming be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.
WYOMING STATE
MIX 106

Is There Proof The People Of Utah Made Contact Long Ago?

I'm just going to say if you're into the paranormal and/or UFO/UAP phenomenon, it's becoming clear that the place you need to make a trip to is Utah. I'm all about Idaho and I have no doubt that there is some weird alien-related activity going on in the Treasure Valley, but it seems there is always something "other-worldly" happening in Utah.
UTAH STATE
K99

This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?

A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
WYOMING STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
WyoFile

‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds

A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
WYOMING STATE

