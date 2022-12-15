Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Colorado experts warn of fentanyl dangers during holidays
Fentanyl contributed to or caused the deaths of more than 900 people in Colorado last year, and now experts are warning people about the danger fentanyl poses during the holidays.
Doctors urge parents to watch for bacterial infections
Kids in Colorado continue to get sick with respiratory illnesses, like RSV, the flu and COVID-19. Now, doctors are warning about a bacterial infection called group A strep.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Proposes $32 Million For Housing, Nutrition, Mental Health, Family Resources
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Within Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget proposal is $31.8 million for new state programs to address needs like housing, nutrition, mental health and family resource centers across the state. Gordon suggests using federal COVID-19 dollars to pay for these programs.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
cowboystatedaily.com
Radio Still Not Dead In Wyoming; New License Petitioned For In Park County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a new player on the radio scene in Wyoming, seeking to place an FM station in none other than Ralston, a small community that lies between Cody and Powell. Skye Media has filed a petition with the Audio Division...
What is group A strep and what are the symptoms?
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there has been an increase in pediatric hospitalizations caused by group A strep.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Privately-Run Tourism Program Aims to Ensure Wyoming Wildlife Here Forever
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is where the deer and the antelope play, as well as moose, elk and many other wild creatures. That untamed wildness draws upwards of $500 million in tourism dollars to the Cowboy State every year. That heft has inspired a...
newslj.com
Wyoming has few plans for its opioid settlement millions
Money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is starting to trickle into Wyoming, but state and local governments still don’t know how they’ll use the funds. Wyoming is expected to get millions of dollars over the next few decades from organizations blamed with causing and exacerbating...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
svinews.com
Wyoming makes plans for leftover ARPA funds
CHEYENNE — Close to $100 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent next year in a variety of ways, if the Wyoming Legislature follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations. Gordon proposed that a significant portion of the funding go toward projects previously approved in the...
nbc11news.com
USDA Forest Service job positions available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
2022’s Deadliest Wyoming County in Terms of Traffic Deaths
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there have been 112 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State so far this year resulting in 128 deaths. Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.39%) have occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, and one in November.
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
sweetwaternow.com
Governor Issues Emergency Relief Order for Propane Delivery
CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. Under the emergency relief order, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane. This emergency requires that propane transportation and delivery within the State of Wyoming be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.
Is There Proof The People Of Utah Made Contact Long Ago?
I'm just going to say if you're into the paranormal and/or UFO/UAP phenomenon, it's becoming clear that the place you need to make a trip to is Utah. I'm all about Idaho and I have no doubt that there is some weird alien-related activity going on in the Treasure Valley, but it seems there is always something "other-worldly" happening in Utah.
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
kgou.org
Methamphetamine may not be the center of attention, but it’s killing more Oklahomans than any other drug
Billion-dollar lawsuits and prestige television shows have made the opioid epidemic impossible to overlook. But it is far from the only drug epidemic the country — and Oklahoma — are facing. Overdose deaths from opioids, including prescription drugs as well as illicit forms such as fentanyl, have increased...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds
A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
