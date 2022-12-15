ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss.(WTVA)- The Noxubee County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man that is facing felony charges. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin. In...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
COLUMBUS, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Man Arrested for Intimidating a Witness

After investigation, Derrian Pegues, 23, of Oxford, Mississippi was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief. Pegues was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a $2,500 bond. On December 2nd, Pegues reached back out to the victim from the previous incident. Pegues was then arrested and...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man injured in Horn Lake shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka

HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County. According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday. The bogus check was for $275 and was...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County murder suspect surrenders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at appxoimately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Cracker Barrel vandalized

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone knocked out windows at the Cracker Barrel in Tupelo. The restaurant had to turn away customers Thursday morning as a result. Employees would not say what happened. WTVA has reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for information.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
WALLS, MS
wtva.com

State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen

THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy