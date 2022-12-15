Read full article on original website
Two arrested after search warrant turns up 9 pounds of marijuauna
Two Mississippi men were arrested when a search warrant turned up more than 9 pounds of marijuana. On Dec. 13, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the Verona area of Lee County. Bradley Jaquez Boose; 28,...
WLBT
Starkville woman steals from liquor store, hits employee, kicks officer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is accused of hitting someone with a bottle of booze. Crystle Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Starkville police said Taylor was allegedly trying to take an item from...
wtva.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss.(WTVA)- The Noxubee County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man that is facing felony charges. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin. In...
DeSoto County deputy car struck on Highway 61
WALLS, Miss. — A DeSoto County sheriff’s department vehicle was struck, while on the scene of a crash. Volunteer firefighters for the Walls Fire Department responded to a head-on collision car crash on Highway 61 and Stateline Road. While on the scene, a car going north on Highway...
wtva.com
Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
Juveniles arrested for Mississippi bank burglary — may also be responsible for multiple convenience store break-ins
Attempted burglary at the Pope branch of First Security Bank this week ended with the apprehension of three juveniles, but highlights a growing problem in Panola County, said Sheriff Shane Phelps. Arrested were three South Panola High School students, all age 16, who Phelps and his investigators believe are also...
Former employee dishes up destruction, smashing windows at Mississippi Cracker Barrel restaurant
A former employee of a Mississippi Cracker Barrel restaurant reportedly served up a hefty of dish of destruction when he started smashing multiple windows before police could take him into custody. Gregory Payne, 57, of Tupelo, was arrested and Felony Malicious Mischief in the incident, which started on Wednesday, Dec....
wtva.com
Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Man Arrested for Intimidating a Witness
After investigation, Derrian Pegues, 23, of Oxford, Mississippi was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief. Pegues was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and given a $2,500 bond. On December 2nd, Pegues reached back out to the victim from the previous incident. Pegues was then arrested and...
Man injured in Horn Lake shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday. At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton. Upon arrival, they located one male victim […]
wtva.com
Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka
HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County. According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday. The bogus check was for $275 and was...
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
wtva.com
Lowndes County murder suspect surrenders
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at appxoimately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
wtva.com
Tupelo Cracker Barrel vandalized
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone knocked out windows at the Cracker Barrel in Tupelo. The restaurant had to turn away customers Thursday morning as a result. Employees would not say what happened. WTVA has reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for information.
wtva.com
Argument at Columbus shopping center sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument turned violent at a shopping center in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Monday at the Gateway Shopping Center. According to police, Ladarius Smith, 18, hit a car with a baseball bat and Alvin Jones Jr., 44, struck Smith with...
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
wtva.com
State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
WLOX
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
