CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans for the new fire station on the Route 250 Bypass in Charlottesville are now picking up speed after being delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The existing firehouse is over 60 years old, and the station’s fire trucks do not fit in it. The city council says that most of the funding for the project has already been covered.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO