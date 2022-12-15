Read full article on original website
cbs19news
ACFR visits neighborhoods
Firefighters feel this is a great way to let their presence be known in the community. This is something they've been doing for years and it helps their faces be known to people and lets them know the fire rescue cares. “Trust that the public has in us is possibly...
cbs19news
Holiday Christmas Toy Drive raised over $4,000 this year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third annual Holiday Christmas Toy Drive happened at the Barbers Den on Sunday. It all start during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to support and uplift the community during the hard times that many people faced. Some of the gifts that were given...
theriver953.com
SCSO offers property checks for the holidays
Shenandoah County residents traveling for the holidays can have some peace of mind thanks to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices’ property checks. If you are leaving your home unoccupied and would like your property to be added to the checklist, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly or visit to fill out a form.
WSET
'Loaves of bread are even outrageous:' Experts weigh in on looming recession
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Area experts are weighing in on a looming recession. With the prices where they are right now, folks are feeling the pinch. "Loaves of bread are even outrageous. I remember when it was three times less two years ago," James Rocco, a Brookneal resident said.
WHSV
Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
NBC 29 News
One Stop Shop helping anyone in need in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The One Stop Shop in Charlottesville has grown. What was once to help those who were formerly incarcerated is now open to anybody in the community that needs the resources it offers. “We came together and it just snowballed. Every time we meet now, it’s more...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
NBC 29 News
Route 250 Bypass replacement fire station plans back in motion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans for the new fire station on the Route 250 Bypass in Charlottesville are now picking up speed after being delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The existing firehouse is over 60 years old, and the station’s fire trucks do not fit in it. The city council says that most of the funding for the project has already been covered.
cvilletomorrow.org
At least one Albemarle County classroom might now require masks
385 of our subscribers donate to help sustain local news. Can you help us get to 500? Join our year-end campaign today. A handful of disabled students in Virginia won the right to request that their schools require their peers and teachers wear masks — and one of those students is in Albemarle County.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools providing new solutions to bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining its already thin numbers. Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Dec. 19-23
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. To ease travel for the Christmas holiday weekend, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 23 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27.
WSLS
Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County now debt free
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – The Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights is now debt free. The facility opened in 1910 to serve people with mental disabilities and relocated its last patients in 2020, as we reported. Virginia State Senator Steve Newman has been pushing for the debt...
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
cbs19news
Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
cbs19news
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
WHSV
Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Louisa man charged with filming another man in a Sheetz bathroom
A Louisa man has been arrested on charges related to two incidents that occurred earlier this year, including one involving him allegedly filming another man in a gas station bathroom.
Box In Box Out official jailed for embezzlement
Lynne Brown Blankenship On November 30, 2022, lifetime friend and employee Lynne Brown Blankenship, 59. looked eye-to-eye with Box In Box Out founder and Elk Run, LLC Chair Peter G Rice, apologizing for her errors in judgement. Moments later, in the Madison County Circuit Courtroom Judge Designate Susan L. Whitlock sentenced the Orange woman to 30 years in prison for six felony embezzlement convictions. The judge then suspended 28 years leaving Blankenship to serve a total of two years in prison. Once out, she’ll have four years of supervised probation during which time she’ll need to pay an undetermined amount of restitution to her former employer. The reason for the undetermined amount...
