ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

ACFR visits neighborhoods

Firefighters feel this is a great way to let their presence be known in the community. This is something they've been doing for years and it helps their faces be known to people and lets them know the fire rescue cares. “Trust that the public has in us is possibly...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Holiday Christmas Toy Drive raised over $4,000 this year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third annual Holiday Christmas Toy Drive happened at the Barbers Den on Sunday. It all start during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to support and uplift the community during the hard times that many people faced. Some of the gifts that were given...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO offers property checks for the holidays

Shenandoah County residents traveling for the holidays can have some peace of mind thanks to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices’ property checks. If you are leaving your home unoccupied and would like your property to be added to the checklist, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly or visit to fill out a form.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Route 250 Bypass replacement fire station plans back in motion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans for the new fire station on the Route 250 Bypass in Charlottesville are now picking up speed after being delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The existing firehouse is over 60 years old, and the station’s fire trucks do not fit in it. The city council says that most of the funding for the project has already been covered.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

At least one Albemarle County classroom might now require masks

385 of our subscribers donate to help sustain local news. Can you help us get to 500? Join our year-end campaign today. A handful of disabled students in Virginia won the right to request that their schools require their peers and teachers wear masks — and one of those students is in Albemarle County.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Dec. 19-23

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. To ease travel for the Christmas holiday weekend, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 23 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Central Virginia Training Center in Amherst County now debt free

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – The Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights is now debt free. The facility opened in 1910 to serve people with mental disabilities and relocated its last patients in 2020, as we reported. Virginia State Senator Steve Newman has been pushing for the debt...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Large structure fire destroys trailer home

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Box In Box Out official jailed for embezzlement

Lynne Brown Blankenship On November 30, 2022, lifetime friend and employee Lynne Brown Blankenship, 59. looked eye-to-eye with Box In Box Out founder and Elk Run, LLC Chair Peter G Rice, apologizing for her errors in judgement. Moments later, in the Madison County Circuit Courtroom Judge Designate Susan L. Whitlock sentenced the Orange woman to 30 years in prison for six felony embezzlement convictions. The judge then suspended 28 years leaving Blankenship to serve a total of two years in prison. Once out, she’ll have four years of supervised probation during which time she’ll need to pay an undetermined amount of restitution to her former employer. The reason for the undetermined amount...
MADISON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy