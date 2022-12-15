During these challenging economic times, CFOs must safeguard their supply chain’s resiliency. A resilient supply chain is defined by its capacity for resistance and recovery; having the capability to minimize the impact of a disruption; and the ability to recover quickly. Even when the current crisis subsides, there will always be the next one on the horizon, making this a critical component of ongoing planning for corporate executives. Habitually, companies think of the tangible benefits of increasing resiliency as an organizational defense – reducing downtime, limiting productivity loss or ensuring continuity of supply. However, resiliency should also be considered an offensive strategy, protecting lost revenue which could occur with delays.

