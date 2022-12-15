ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Managing Electronics Returns

The continued growth of e-commerce has gone hand-in-hand with an increase in online sales of electronics and technology items that contain hazardous components, including lithium batteries. These batteries, which power laptops, cell phones, power tools, electric bikes and more, have a complex set of rules, regulations and restrictions that govern shipment. This creates significant supply chain challenges for businesses that sell and distribute products containing lithium batteries – not just for shipping products to customers but managing returns as well.
Having Supply Chain Resilience is More Than Insurance, it’s Competitive Advantage

During these challenging economic times, CFOs must safeguard their supply chain’s resiliency. A resilient supply chain is defined by its capacity for resistance and recovery; having the capability to minimize the impact of a disruption; and the ability to recover quickly. Even when the current crisis subsides, there will always be the next one on the horizon, making this a critical component of ongoing planning for corporate executives. Habitually, companies think of the tangible benefits of increasing resiliency as an organizational defense – reducing downtime, limiting productivity loss or ensuring continuity of supply. However, resiliency should also be considered an offensive strategy, protecting lost revenue which could occur with delays.
FedEx stock: From peak season to cost cutting, what to watch for in earnings report

FedEx Corp. will release its second quarter earnings report for fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, which will be an indicator of the company’s state during the holiday season and upcoming new year. The report is the first since FedEx announced plans in September to cut costs between $2.2 billion and $2.7 billion this fiscal year following a disappointing first quarter earnings report. ...
WNS Acquisitions to Enhance Digital Analytics and Procurement Capabilities

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) acquired The Smart Cube and OptiBuy to complement its existing offerings and strengthen the capabilities in both high-end procurement and advanced analytics. "The Smart Cube is proud to become part of WNS, an industry leader in global business process management. Both of our firms share a...
Advancements in Voice Picking Maximize the Value of Wearables

Juggling all the components necessary to successfully operate a Distribution Center has always been challenging, becoming even more complicated recently. Usually, increases in sales volume are welcomed, but market factors since 2020 have complicated matters. The surge in order demand, especially e-commerce and B2B, created a need to fulfill orders in a shorter delivery time window while relying on a workforce of new or temporary workers.
Top Tech Startup Award: AI-Powered Automation Takes Over

Software and technology companies are at the forefront of supply chain innovation. From artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to fulfillment execution and real-time visibility, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space in a big way. They’re raising money, investing in their businesses and developing...
Managing Supply Volatility During Disruptive Times

Most supply chain leaders were caught off guard when the pandemic hit, and companies struggled to maintain material supply continuity. Now, two years into COVID-19, and direct materials procurement continues to be more challenging than ever. Companies still struggle as geopolitical volatility, natural disasters and price inflation disrupt supply chains in unpredictable ways making it elusive to strike the right balance between supply and demand.
Why Does CO2 Tracking in Last Mile Delivery Planning Matter?

It’s no secret that transportation is one of the sectors that produces the most greenhouse gas emissions in the global economy. Getting goods from one side of the world to the other is incredibly resource-intensive, and it becomes even more resource-intensive once you get into the fundamental complexities and inefficiencies of last mile delivery.
