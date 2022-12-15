Staten Island obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022: Evangelist Mamie E. Daniels, Advance Woman of Achievement and faith leader, remembered

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkD_FoodVendorNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Ellen Rose Fabiani, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, died at 72 on Nov. 22, 2022. The retired chef was a Staten Island native who lived in Greensboro, Vermont for over 30 years. She recently settled in Fort Myers, Florida. Ellen leaves behind her adoring husband of 53 years, Frank Fabiani. They were high school sweethearts who met at the Fox movie theater in Staten Island where they both worked as teenagers “still smitten with each other to her very last day,” said family. “Ellen also was an altruistic friend and cherished cousin to many,” reads her obituary. “She listened without judgment, gave without expectation, and helped because it was the right thing to do, and loved us all with a zealous heart.” Her family said she was a young breast cancer survivor, and despite many challenges she faced, “she stood up to each one with grit and determination.”
thelakewoodscoop.com
Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island
Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
Local entrepreneur honored for his dedication to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Sam Angiuli has been surrounded by entrepreneurship his entire life. Angiuli was born into a family of small business owners. His paternal grandfather, after whom he was named, emigrated from Italy and successfully started a well-known car dealership on Staten Island.
Which is the most popular community for homebuyers on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 4,000 homes were sold on Staten Island in 2022, with the average sales price measuring in at about $700,000. And while properties were purchased in every corner of the borough, recent data from the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR) shows that several area hotspots are currently in high demand.
Brooklyn, Long Island communities in mourning after passing of FDNY firefighter
Brooklyn and Long Island residents are in mourning after the passing of one of the city's bravest - Firefighter William Moon.
Staten Island prosecutor Jeffrey Curiale awarded 2022 Thomas E. Dewey Medal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In recognition of his contributions to the safety and well being of Staten Island over the past two decades, the New York City Bar Association last week awarded Richmond County Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Curiale the prestigious Thomas E. Dewey Medal. “Being a prosecutor 20...
Woman of the ‘Greatest Generation,’ who traveled extensively and drove a car until her mid-90s, turns 100! Meet Ruthie!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She lived on the Horrmann Estate on Howard Avenue on Grymes Hill -- 11 manicured acres said to be inspired by the castles on the Rhine in Germany, the homeland of the Horrmanns. The Hormanns owned Rubsam and Horrmann Brewing Co. and in 1910, William...
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
‘About half’ of Roman Blum’s unclaimed $40M fortune remains following 10-year court battle: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While purported heirs battle over a $40 million fortune, it’s the late Roman Blum’s estate that is paying the hefty price. A decade after his death, the Staten Island real estate developer’s estate has not yet been distributed and has dwindled significantly due to legal tie-ups and frays — in additional to substantial taxes — by two separate parties who claim to have a valid stake.
Man slashed in the face in NYC on Saturday, report says
MANHATTAN, N.Y. -- New York City police are investigating an incident in which a man was slashed in the face in Manhattan on Saturday, according to a report. A man was slashed in the face on 28th Street and Second Avenue in Kips Bay, WABC reported. The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday. It’s unclear what led up to the slashing, or if the man knew his attacker.
The Old Guy: When Staten Island TRASH was a good thing
It’s a family tradition that started with Joan and her father, Lou. After taking a fasting blood test, you go out for breakfast. In those days, their favorite meal was french toast sticks. Nowadays, we try to be a bit more sensible. So, on a Tuesday morning at around...
NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims
A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
NYPD helps clean graffiti on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Saturday, officers from the New York Police Department’s 123rd Precinct helped to cover graffiti across the South Shore. Posted to the precinct’s Twitter account, neighborhood coordination officers (NCOs) grabbed buckets of paint and paint rollers to help cover up the vandalism in different locations.
‘Same time next year:’ Cheers to a quarter century of Mother/Daughter Christmas brunches. It’s tradition! | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s a heartwarming holiday tradition that all began by chance back in 1998 when a small group of Staten Island mothers and daughters gathered for a casual Christmas brunch. They’ve been happily reprising the custom ever since. HERE’S THEIR STORY. It’s been...
Brooklyn community comes together to celebrate first night of Hanukkah at Grand Army Plaza
Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza was alive with holiday cheer Sunday as the community gathered to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.
Five Staten Island religious leaders recognized in citywide ‘Faith Power 100′
One hundred city faith leaders were selected in City & State magazine’s inaugural Faith Power 100 in honor of the Rev. Dr. Calvin O Butts III, the renowned pastor of the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem who recently died. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Cardinal Timothy Dolan were listed as No. 1 and 2 respectively.
MTA Santa Express: Bus delivers toys to kids in Staten Island hospitals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas came early this week for several young Staten Islanders in need of some holiday cheer. On Friday, Dec 16, the MTA and Kids Against Cancer partnered for their annual holiday toy drive, Santa’s Express, delivering hundreds of gifts to hospitalized children at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) and Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC).
Holocaust survivor, Staten Island developer’s $40 million estate still unclaimed
A decade after his death, the $40 million estate of Holocaust survivor and Staten Island developer Roman Blum has yet to be resolved — and the vast fortune is shrinking as his would-be heirs battle for their piece of the pie. “I can say there’s about half of it left, probably,” said Richmond County Public Administrator Edwina Frances Martin, whose office oversees the estate because Blum died without a will. The estate has been whittled down by taxes and attorney fees. “Right now there are two parties who are claiming a right to Mr. Blum’s estate and it’s playing...
Ex-state parole honcho Carol Shapiro who voted to free cop killer backs anti-victim bill: PBA
A police union and a murdered cop’s widow are blasting a former state parole commissioner who once helped release a cop killer and now backs an Albany bill giving crime victims less of a voice in the release process. Carol Shapiro, a criminal justice activist and social worker who resigned from the state parole board in 2019 after two years, testified on Dec. 7 in Albany in support of the “Fair & Timely Parole Act.” Before a convicted felon is released on parole or ordered to stay in prison, the criminal’s victims are given a chance to speak before — or...
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0