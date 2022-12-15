ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
svinews.com

Wyoming makes plans for leftover ARPA funds

CHEYENNE — Close to $100 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent next year in a variety of ways, if the Wyoming Legislature follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations. Gordon proposed that a significant portion of the funding go toward projects previously approved in the...
WYOMING STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration

The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Inslee proposes $70.4B budget with major focus on homeless crisis

(The Center Square) – Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled his proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget on Wednesday afternoon. He emphasized that it addresses housing and homelessness, as well as the issues of behavioral health and climate change. According to a budget and policy highlights document on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Three WA watchdog prison reports remain unreleased to the public

A trio of independent oversight reports on conditions in Washington’s state prisons were drafted more than a year ago, but their findings still haven’t been released. The results of these state investigations, paid for with tax dollars, are so secret, in fact, that when copies of the Washington Office of Corrections Ombuds reports were obtained by Crosscut via a public records request, they were almost completely redacted, meaning it is impossible to know what information they contain.
WASHINGTON STATE
GreenMatters

Three Men Receive 100 Wildlife Violations in One of Wyoming’s Biggest Poaching Cases Ever

One of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming's history was finally cracked. On Monday, Dec. 12, three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations, as the result of a seven-year-long investigation that took place across four states and several agencies. The convicted men include Russell Vick of Alabama; Robert Underwood of Oklahoma; and David Underwood of South Dakota, with fines that amounted to more than $300,000 in fines and restitution.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Law enforcement agencies send warning on circulation of ghost guns

Law enforcement agencies in Colorado are running a new campaign to raise awareness about the rise in "ghost guns" and violence in the community.The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, the ATF and the Denver Police Department released a public service announcement talking about the consequences of making ghost guns and also shared the story of Saul Ramirez Escobedo. Ramirez Escobedo, a now convicted felon, started building ghost guns when the pandemic started after a relative recruited him to buy gun parts and make weapons. Soon he was selling these ghost guns on the streets. "So basically, ghost guns, are guns that you...
COLORADO STATE
WyoFile

‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds

A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Gordon releases budget proposal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon added details to his budget proposal, according to a press release issued by his office yesterday, Dec. 15. The details were presented in 21 supplemental budget letters to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) this week. Property tax relief was one of...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Sacramento

Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier

SAN DIEGO -- A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state's famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he would issue the injunction requested by gun clubs as soon as possible to halt the provision that would force people who file lawsuits over California's gun laws to pay the government's legal fees if they lose. The judge announced his plans during a federal hearing in San Diego. The ruling will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Judge blocks Oregon gun control measure

An Oregon judge has blocked a gun control measure banning high-capacity magazines from taking effect while court battles over its constitutionality play out.  Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday against the measure that voters narrowly approved to restrict magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.  “That the large…
OREGON STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023

Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy