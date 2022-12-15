Read full article on original website
Gov. Gordon bans TikTok on state devices due to cybersecurity concerns
Governor Mark Gordon has announced a ban on TikTok from all state electronic devices and networks to address cybersecurity concerns that have been raised by the app’s foreign ownership and the potential influence of foreign governments. The post Gov. Gordon bans TikTok on state devices due to cybersecurity concerns appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
Radio Still Not Dead In Wyoming; New License Petitioned For In Park County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a new player on the radio scene in Wyoming, seeking to place an FM station in none other than Ralston, a small community that lies between Cody and Powell. Skye Media has filed a petition with the Audio Division...
svinews.com
Wyoming makes plans for leftover ARPA funds
CHEYENNE — Close to $100 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent next year in a variety of ways, if the Wyoming Legislature follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations. Gordon proposed that a significant portion of the funding go toward projects previously approved in the...
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
The U.S. Department of Commerce's disaster declaration for salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended for two years, and the snow crab harvest that will be canceled for the first time in 2023. Also covered are 2021 salmon harvests from Alaska's Kuskokwim River and 2019 and 2020 Washington salmon fisheries. The states' congressional delegations can now try to secure funds in the bill to fund the U.S. government through September.
Washington Examiner
Inslee proposes $70.4B budget with major focus on homeless crisis
(The Center Square) – Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee unveiled his proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget on Wednesday afternoon. He emphasized that it addresses housing and homelessness, as well as the issues of behavioral health and climate change. According to a budget and policy highlights document on the...
KXLY
Three WA watchdog prison reports remain unreleased to the public
A trio of independent oversight reports on conditions in Washington’s state prisons were drafted more than a year ago, but their findings still haven’t been released. The results of these state investigations, paid for with tax dollars, are so secret, in fact, that when copies of the Washington Office of Corrections Ombuds reports were obtained by Crosscut via a public records request, they were almost completely redacted, meaning it is impossible to know what information they contain.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Privately-Run Tourism Program Aims to Ensure Wyoming Wildlife Here Forever
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is where the deer and the antelope play, as well as moose, elk and many other wild creatures. That untamed wildness draws upwards of $500 million in tourism dollars to the Cowboy State every year. That heft has inspired a...
kpq.com
Gov. Jay Inslee Announces $4 Billion Plan to Reduce Homelessness, But Would Need Voter Approval
Gov. Jay Inslee announced that his office is proposing a $4 billion plan to allocate more state funding towards housing solutions, but would require voter approval. On Dec. 14, Inslee proposed a statewide voter referendum that would raise $4 billion over the next six years, issuing bonds outside Washington’s debt limit.
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery
Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. The post Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery appeared first on Local News 8.
Three Men Receive 100 Wildlife Violations in One of Wyoming’s Biggest Poaching Cases Ever
One of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming's history was finally cracked. On Monday, Dec. 12, three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations, as the result of a seven-year-long investigation that took place across four states and several agencies. The convicted men include Russell Vick of Alabama; Robert Underwood of Oklahoma; and David Underwood of South Dakota, with fines that amounted to more than $300,000 in fines and restitution.
Law enforcement agencies send warning on circulation of ghost guns
Law enforcement agencies in Colorado are running a new campaign to raise awareness about the rise in "ghost guns" and violence in the community.The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, the ATF and the Denver Police Department released a public service announcement talking about the consequences of making ghost guns and also shared the story of Saul Ramirez Escobedo. Ramirez Escobedo, a now convicted felon, started building ghost guns when the pandemic started after a relative recruited him to buy gun parts and make weapons. Soon he was selling these ghost guns on the streets. "So basically, ghost guns, are guns that you...
Washington Examiner
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks...
‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds
A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
buckrail.com
Gordon releases budget proposal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon added details to his budget proposal, according to a press release issued by his office yesterday, Dec. 15. The details were presented in 21 supplemental budget letters to the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) this week. Property tax relief was one of...
Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier
SAN DIEGO -- A federal judge on Friday said he will block a provision in a new California law to take effect next year that gun advocates argued was designed to hinder anyone from challenging the state's famously restrictive gun laws. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he would issue the injunction requested by gun clubs as soon as possible to halt the provision that would force people who file lawsuits over California's gun laws to pay the government's legal fees if they lose. The judge announced his plans during a federal hearing in San Diego. The ruling will...
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
Judge blocks Oregon gun control measure
An Oregon judge has blocked a gun control measure banning high-capacity magazines from taking effect while court battles over its constitutionality play out. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday against the measure that voters narrowly approved to restrict magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “That the large…
Hunting Authorities Charge Wyoming Politician with Reckless Endangerment
A Wyoming state representative candidate has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment related to a morning elk hunt. On Nov. 30, the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged two-time state representative candidate Nina Webber with misdemeanor reckless endangerment after she shot in the direction of a home, according to the Powell Tribune.
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
