Up North Voice

DNR welcomes 12 new conservation officers

REGION – One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state is the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. They welcomed eleven men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’

As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
JACKSON, MI
wkar.org

Lansing School District to merge some elementaries next school year

The Lansing School District will permanently close two schools next fall semester. Reo and Kendon elementary schools will merge with Attwood and North, respectively, in the 2023-2024 school year. Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says part of the decision to close both Reo and Kendon elementaries came after assessing schools in...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing

From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
LANSING, MI
whtc.com

Michigan Lottery warns public to be aware of prize scams

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Lottery is warning the public to be aware of scam artists claiming to be lottery agents or prize winners. Officials stress that the Michigan Lottery processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize.
LANSING, MI

