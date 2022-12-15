Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Up North Voice
DNR welcomes 12 new conservation officers
REGION – One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state is the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. They welcomed eleven men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Lansing area provides help for the unhoused, mayor says there is more to do
Here in Lansing hundreds of people are unhoused each and every night, including children. Every night, shelters like the City Rescue Mission are doing what they can to give people a place to stay.
mibiz.com
Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’
As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
Jackson still considering options to aid city’s homeless, special meeting scheduled
JACKSON, MI – Ways to help the homeless in Jackson are still being discussed by the Jackson City Council, which is considering options beyond the potential purchase of a former Jackson school. In its Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting, the council approved 4-3 to have a special meeting Tuesday, Dec....
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
wkar.org
MSU Trustees hear requests to release Gupta investigation, say no plans to reinstate swim and dive
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees Friday announced that the school's swim and dive program will not be reinstated in the near future. The board also heard calls for transparency from the school's business school community and received criticism over holding a ceremony in honor of controversial former President Lou Anna Simon during.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department responded to a stabbing Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to an officer, they responded to the 300 block of Westmoreland Ave. at 7:15 a.m. Following a suspect description and a canine search of the area, officers were able to track down the […]
WNEM
Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
wkar.org
Lansing School District to merge some elementaries next school year
The Lansing School District will permanently close two schools next fall semester. Reo and Kendon elementary schools will merge with Attwood and North, respectively, in the 2023-2024 school year. Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says part of the decision to close both Reo and Kendon elementaries came after assessing schools in...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
WILX-TV
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
lansingcitypulse.com
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
whtc.com
Michigan Lottery warns public to be aware of prize scams
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Lottery is warning the public to be aware of scam artists claiming to be lottery agents or prize winners. Officials stress that the Michigan Lottery processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize.
Assistant fire chief's vehicle hit by semi, dragged down I-94 near Ann Arbor while responding to separate crash
A top fire official in Washtenaw County is recovering after a semi truck plowed into his emergency vehicle early Thursday morning as he directed traffic around a different crash on I-94.
Traffic stop in DeWitt Township results in firearm arrest
A driver was arrested in DeWitt Township on Wednesday for carrying a concealed weapon.
Jackson County shooting spree suspect sentenced to 5 years in prison
JACKSON, MI – The first of two men accused in a 2020 shooting spree will spend at least five years behind bars. Samuel Boyer, 25, was sentenced by Jackson County Circuit Judge John McBain Wednesday on single counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery.
Comments / 1