Overwatch 2 players have wild ideas for buffs that would make Reinhardt break the meta
Reinhardt gets used in competitive play, but he’s far from the strongest tank in the current Overwatch 2 meta. While his shield is useful, he’s somewhat of a one-trick-pony, paling in comparison when placed against a Doomfist or Roadhog. If you use him right, you can do wonders,...
New team-wipe Doomfist tactic may solidify him as clear best tank in Overwatch 2 meta
Overwatch 2’s recent updates made its initial release look like nothing had changed, with a new character making its way into the fold, new and old maps joining the title’s competitive pool, and nerfs and buffs all around. Heroes like Sojourn and Junker Queen were nerfed into oblivion,...
Latest Pokémon News: Cinderace and Delibird land in Scarlet and Violet as Go players rage over Stardust challenges
The week couldn’t have started any better for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players. The Pokemon Company confirmed they’re adding two new Tera Raid Battle Events in December and January. The first is Cinderace and the second is Delibird, who is a Christmas bonus of sorts. Talk about ending the year and kicking off a new one with a bang. Who needs fireworks when you can terastilize?
Cat’s out of the bag: Riot to make Yuumi less unbearable with upcoming rework in League
Across the globe, there probably isn’t a League of Legends player who doesn’t despise Yuumi for one reason or the other, including untargetability, overwhelmingly strong shielding and healing, or strong poke and engage. Thankfully, Riot devs are reworking Yuumi with the goal of giving the enemy team more counterplay.
How to play Miss Fortune in TFT Set 8
After missing out on Set Seven, Miss Fortune has finally returned to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as one of the most powerful units in the game. Promoted from a tier-three to a tier-four unit, she has become the late game carry that will annihilate the enemies with one spell. Her new ability, called Bullet Time, is based on her ultimate on Summoner’s Rift: Miss Fortune will fire eight waves of bullets in her target’s direction within channels for two seconds.
Mr Beast Extreme Survival Challenge Fortnite leaderboard
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games in the world right now thanks to its inclusion of popular creators and brands from the real world. It surprised many earlier this month when it was announced that MrBeast would be getting his own competition, but not in Competitive, instead in the Creative mode. What’s even more, is that the prize for winning is a cool million dollars.
How to rescue training dummies from the water in Fortnite’s My Hero Academia quest
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now and now it’s been joined by one of the most recently popular anime series, My Hero Academia. Four characters from the anime have joined the fight for the island alongside some new challenges that will keep players engaged and test their mettle as heroes among some of the best.
The best custom game modes to practice Widowmaker headshots in Overwatch 2
Widowmaker is known as both one of the hardest and one of the most oppressive heroes in Overwatch 2. Her true one-shot kill potential has squishies everywhere cowering in fear. But to harness the power of the French sniper and not get punished for her lack of mobility and HP...
How to extract the Chimera from Building 21 in DMZ
The Chimera was one of the major additions in the season one reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It’s a replica of the Honey Badger assault rifle from Ghosts, and players can unlock it in a few different ways. The main way to...
Where to find Deku’s Smash in Fortnite
Being two of the most popular franchises out right now, it only makes sense Fortnite and My Hero Academia would collab together. Now, characters from the anime have made their appearance on the island alongside Izuku Midoriya’s version of the One for All power. Players will be able to use this power how they see fit, likely destroying the island and eliminating opponents.
Grubby shares the true meaning of playing Dota 2 for the holidays
Multiple factors drive Dota 2 players to wake up in the mornings. While most log into the game to continue climbing up the ranked ladder, some come back for the thrill of the battle, and true Dota 2 players aim to squeeze more out of the game, according to Grubby.
MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge shows the big potential of Fortnite Creative tournaments
Fortnite‘s competitions so far have largely been focused on the battle royale mode of the game, with it being the most popular mode since its release. However, as the game has grown and evolved over time, there’s a case to be made that Epic Games could diversify its Competitive matches to also include formats outside of the BR format.
TFT’s last Set 8 patch of the year puts game in a good spot heading into 2023
Riot Games is taking a holiday break, putting four weeks in between updates for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, and players aren’t complaining. Heading into the holiday break for TFT this time last year, players were learning how to work Augments within Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets. Much has evolved within the auto battler over the last year, as Augments are now an evergreen mechanic and no champions are taking up two slots on the board anymore. The 12.23 B-patch heading into the Riot holiday break was quite large, containing 55 balance changes, although a majority were minor tweaks.
Can a Yuumi rework repair years of vitriol from League fans?
Riot Games has finally answered the prayers of League of Legends players everywhere. Yuumi, the game’s most controversial champion, is getting a full-blown rework. Ever since her initial release in 2019, Yuumi has been one of the most hated champions on the League of Legends roster. The Magical Cat’s purely defensive, supportive, and passive gameplay style has given way to the popular belief that she’s boring to play as and against, with players often becoming frustrated with how easy it is for Yuumi players to control the flow of a game while doing minimal work in comparison to other champions at the support position.
Valve jokes about explosive CS:GO World Cup that would turn the game on its head
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup coming to a dramatic conclusion on Dec. 18, Valve jokingly suggested a similar tournament for CS:GO alongside a new set of rules. The developers theorized overtime rules for the fantasy CS:GO World Cup after Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the real cup last night.
Best unexpected performances in VALORANT from 2022
An unexpectedly great performance in VALORANT is always a welcome surprise, one that reminds fans that nothing is set in stone in an esport that’s still relatively new. That’s not to say that an expected great performance is any less great: when Derke or yay picks up Chamber and dominates a game, it’s still impressive to see talent like that continuously operate (and Operate) at such a high level.
Best Call of Duty classes and loadouts to slay Christmas noobs
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s all about gift-giving, peace and harmony, love and compassion, and absolutely decimating players who recently were gifted the new Call of Duty title. Relentless, merciless, harrowing destruction on a level that they are never prepared for. That’s right. It’s...
One of the best controller players in VALORANT is a free agent￼
Former OpTic VALORANT player Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen has parted ways with the North American organization to enter free agency, he said on Twitter earlier today. “I will be back and better than ever,” he said. Marved is the final player to be released from OpTic Gaming...
Who will be the next League of Legends champion?
Riot Games is constantly adding new champions to the ever-growing League of Legends roster. Currently, there are 162 champions in the game, and that number will grow in 2023. The newest champion in the rotation is K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, who is a bruiser-like top laner. K’Sante has been in the game since Nov. 2. In 2022, there have been five new champions released to the game. And while we can’t say for sure if that’s going to be a similar case next year, we have some early details about the first two champions arriving on the Rift in the coming months.
These were the best updates to Apex Legends in 2022
It has been a big year for Apex Legends. The game is as popular as it’s ever been, with fans flocking to try out new legends, new maps, and new modes. Early in the year, the game celebrated its third milestone, a major achievement for any live service game. Rather than resting on their laurels, the development team at Respawn Entertainment made sure that players always had something to look forward to.
