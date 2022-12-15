Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For FreeL. CaneFlorida State
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
wuft.org
Gainesville becomes first city in Florida to apply ‘fair chance hiring’ to private employers
Gainesville became the first city in Florida to pass a fair chance hiring ordinance that applies to private employers. Cheers followed the city commission’s unanimous final vote at Thursday’s meeting. The ordinance prevents potential employers – only those with 15 employees or more – from asking questions about...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Unity of Gainesville to host Winter Solstice
Unity of Gainesville will host a Winter Solstice on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the metaphysical church (8801 NW 39th Ave). Area residents are invited to set their intentions for spiritual growth in the upcoming year. Carla Palmer will lead the event. She is trained by...
Florida woman claims top lottery prize
A trustee of the J&V Family Trust claimed a $1 million top prize playing Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Friday.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida volleyball captain Merritt Beason enters transfer portal
Florida Gators volleyball team captain Merritt Beason has entered the transfer portal, a representative of the team confirmed. The sophomore outside hitter from Gardendale, Alabama, was a mainstay in UF head coach Mary Wise’s lineups the past two seasons. Beason led the Gators with 3.35 kills per set this past season and finished second in total kills with 348.
WCJB
University of Florida police arrest man for attempting to steal packages from campus housing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after trying to steal packages from residents at the University of Florida campus housing on Saturday. University of Florida police officers say Steven Coleman, 35, went door-to-door stealing Amazon packages in the Tanglewood Village Housing Complex. Earlier that day, an officer...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Coffee shop to open in Newberry
Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming to Newberry after signing an agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston. The Preston’s have a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry in North Florida, according to a Ellianos press release. “It has always...
WCJB
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
wuft.org
Hawthorne Middle/High School has a new principal
When Ginger Stanford threw her graduation cap in the air and earned her high school diploma from Hawthorne High School in 1991, she knew she would come back to her high school after college. But she didn’t envision herself being the principal. Stanford’s family has lived in Hawthorne for...
WCJB
Residents react to GPD’s report cards to reduce car burglaries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Many residents are upset about bright orange vehicle safety report cards left on cars and trucks throughout the city by Gainesville police. The cards are meant to encourage drivers to lock their doors and avoid leaving valuables in their cars during the holiday season. Gainesville PIO David...
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver
Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead
A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
atozsports.com
Why Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are getting destroyed on social media this weekend
It was an up-and-down season for Billy Napier in his first year as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Florida went 6-7 with wins against Utah and South Carolina and they also had a disappointing loss to Vanderbilt. Gators fans were likely hoping for a better season, but year...
Hawthorne’s Cornelius Ingram voted SBLive Florida Coach of the Week
Congratulations to Hawthorne head coach Cornelius Ingram, the winner of SBLive Florida's Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans. Ingram captured 93.93% of the nearly 2,389 votes cast in this week's poll when the former NFL’er returned to his alma mater to become the ...
Florida football: Billy Napier says Gators will be 'intentional' with talent acquisition after 6-7 finish
Year 1 of the Billy Napier era at Florida is over after the Gators fell to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday, 30-3. The first-year Gators coach saw his team lose three straight games, including a loss to Vanderbilt, to end the season as Florida stumbled to a 6-7 mark for a second consecutive season. Saturday's loss at Allegiant Stadium drew heavy media reaction as the Gators were nearly shutout for the first time since 1988, their only points coming on a field goal in the final minute of play.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments
A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested on kidnapping charges after forcing another man to drive at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man had to take evasive actions to escape a kidnapping situation after deputies report a friend entered his car, pointed a gun to his head, and told him to drive. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kenneth Cruz-Santiago, 23, on Thursday on charges of Kidnapping,...
WCJB
FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County has been ruled a homicide as tests confirm the identity of human remains found last week in Gilchrist County. The human remains found in Gilchrist County on Dec. 5 have been identified as missing teenager Demiah...
thecomeback.com
CFB world laughs at hilariously sad Florida field goal
The Florida Gators were pummeled in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Oregon State Beavers delivered that pummeling, as they defeated the Gators 30-3. But what’s more notable is what happened at the end of the game, which won’t be a highlight for years to come.
American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher set to choose between Hurricanes and Gators
Mark Fletcher’s high school career did not end with a championship like he wanted, but he may pick up his college career nearby. The American Heritage star running back is taking one final visit to Coral Gables before the Early Signing Period begins Wednesday, and then he plans to sign with either Florida or Miami — though he said he knows where he will sign. “I love both atmospheres,” ...
Comments / 0