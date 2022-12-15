ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Unity of Gainesville to host Winter Solstice

Unity of Gainesville will host a Winter Solstice on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the metaphysical church (8801 NW 39th Ave). Area residents are invited to set their intentions for spiritual growth in the upcoming year. Carla Palmer will lead the event. She is trained by...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida volleyball captain Merritt Beason enters transfer portal

Florida Gators volleyball team captain Merritt Beason has entered the transfer portal, a representative of the team confirmed. The sophomore outside hitter from Gardendale, Alabama, was a mainstay in UF head coach Mary Wise’s lineups the past two seasons. Beason led the Gators with 3.35 kills per set this past season and finished second in total kills with 348.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Coffee shop to open in Newberry

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is coming to Newberry after signing an agreement with new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston. The Preston’s have a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry in North Florida, according to a Ellianos press release. “It has always...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Hawthorne Middle/High School has a new principal

When Ginger Stanford threw her graduation cap in the air and earned her high school diploma from Hawthorne High School in 1991, she knew she would come back to her high school after college. But she didn’t envision herself being the principal. Stanford’s family has lived in Hawthorne for...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Residents react to GPD’s report cards to reduce car burglaries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Many residents are upset about bright orange vehicle safety report cards left on cars and trucks throughout the city by Gainesville police. The cards are meant to encourage drivers to lock their doors and avoid leaving valuables in their cars during the holiday season. Gainesville PIO David...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Gainesville man wanted for murder near Denver

Alachua County — U.S. Marshals arrested Alexander James Morgan in Gainesville on Monday. The Arapahoe County, CO Sheriff's Office identified Morgan as a suspect in a homicide. Staff at a hotel outside Denver, CO found a woman unresponsive on December 2nd, according to 9News in Denver. At the time...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead

A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida football: Billy Napier says Gators will be 'intentional' with talent acquisition after 6-7 finish

Year 1 of the Billy Napier era at Florida is over after the Gators fell to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday, 30-3. The first-year Gators coach saw his team lose three straight games, including a loss to Vanderbilt, to end the season as Florida stumbled to a 6-7 mark for a second consecutive season. Saturday's loss at Allegiant Stadium drew heavy media reaction as the Gators were nearly shutout for the first time since 1988, their only points coming on a field goal in the final minute of play.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments

A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

CFB world laughs at hilariously sad Florida field goal

The Florida Gators were pummeled in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. The Oregon State Beavers delivered that pummeling, as they defeated the Gators 30-3. But what’s more notable is what happened at the end of the game, which won’t be a highlight for years to come.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher set to choose between Hurricanes and Gators

Mark Fletcher’s high school career did not end with a championship like he wanted, but he may pick up his college career nearby. The American Heritage star running back is taking one final visit to Coral Gables before the Early Signing Period begins Wednesday, and then he plans to sign with either Florida or Miami — though he said he knows where he will sign. “I love both atmospheres,” ...
GAINESVILLE, FL

