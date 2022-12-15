Miro on AEW return: 'I’m just sitting and waiting for the opportunity'

Miro hasn't wrestled since All Out 2022.

AEW

Miro says he's sitting back and waiting for the opportunity to return to AEW.

The 37-year-old hasn't wrestled since All Out 2022 when he teamed with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat the House of Black. He attended the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History recently and was asked by MUSE TV when he will be returning to the ring.

“It’s not up to me," Miro responded. "I’m doing anything I can and from then on I’m just sitting and waiting for the opportunity.”

A report from Fightful Select earlier this month stated that Miro was healthy and eager to return but there were no creative plans for him to do so. Our own Dave Meltzer would later state that storyline plans had been presented to him that would have run through Full Gear but Miro was not in favor of them. The decision was then made to keep him off television until they could agree on creative.