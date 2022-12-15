ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Kensington double shooting kills man, 24; injures 21-year-old woman

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m. Four men approached the vehicle and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: More than 16 shots fired in Frankford double shooting that injured 2

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Frankford on Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on the 5200 block of Jackson Street. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, 15th District officers responded to numerous 911...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say

Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Investigate Two Double Shootings In Mayfair Area

The second incident happened at 2:07 AM today., Philadelphia Police responded to the 5200 block of Jackson Street for a shooting. Two victims were located inside a 2008 Dodge with gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old black male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left forearm. Victim #2: A 24-year-old black female suffered gunshot wound to the abdomen. PFD-Medic Unit transported both victims to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Scene held, no arrest, weapon recovered and vehicle towed by police. The investigation is active and ongoing with Shooting Investigation Group.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another person were shot Wednesday, police tell CBS Philadelphia.The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.The worker, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the leg. Police said he drove himself and the other victim, a 31-year-old man, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.The 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest.Police were at the scene and had not found a weapon. There were no immediate arrests.Last month, a city sanitation worker was shot and killed while on the job in Mayfair. Police are still searching for two suspects in that shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
LANCASTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Man charged with hurling Molotov cocktails at Northeast Philly homes

A man who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at multiple homes in Northeast Philly, setting properties' porches on fire in the middle of the night last summer, now faces federal charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Jason Mattis, 49, allegedly ignited and tossed the incendiary devices between June 30 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE

