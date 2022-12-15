Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Kensington double shooting kills man, 24; injures 21-year-old woman
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m. Four men approached the vehicle and...
Police: Man shot after breaking into Hunting Park building
An early morning break-in led to a shooting in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police say.
fox29.com
Video: Suspects attempt to steal ATM from West Philadelphia gas station in failed gunpoint robbery
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects wanted for an attempted robbery in West Philadelphia. Authorities say the attempted robbery occurred on Tuesday morning at 2:30 a.m. According to officials, two vehicles with two men each inside pulled up to...
fox29.com
Police: More than 16 shots fired in Frankford double shooting that injured 2
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Frankford on Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on the 5200 block of Jackson Street. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, 15th District officers responded to numerous 911...
fox29.com
Victims drove themselves to hospital after double shooting in Holmesburg, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were able to get themselves to a nearby hospital after police say they were shot in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood Wednesday. The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the left leg and a 31-year-old man was...
Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say
Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Man dragged across floor, robbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects involved in a robbery in West Philadelphia. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on December 12 around noon. Police say four men followed the victim into a laundromat located on the 5100 block of Market...
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Investigate Two Double Shootings In Mayfair Area
The second incident happened at 2:07 AM today., Philadelphia Police responded to the 5200 block of Jackson Street for a shooting. Two victims were located inside a 2008 Dodge with gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old black male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left forearm. Victim #2: A 24-year-old black female suffered gunshot wound to the abdomen. PFD-Medic Unit transported both victims to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Scene held, no arrest, weapon recovered and vehicle towed by police. The investigation is active and ongoing with Shooting Investigation Group.
Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another person were shot Wednesday, police tell CBS Philadelphia.The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.The worker, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the leg. Police said he drove himself and the other victim, a 31-year-old man, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.The 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest.Police were at the scene and had not found a weapon. There were no immediate arrests.Last month, a city sanitation worker was shot and killed while on the job in Mayfair. Police are still searching for two suspects in that shooting.
Man sought for shooting Philadelphia Parking Authority officer last month arrested
Action News has learned the man being sought for allegedly shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer last month has been arrested.
Termaine Saulsbury, Alleged Philly PPA Killer, Taken Into Custody: Police
The man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker in cold blood has been arrested, authorities say. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Dec. 21 that Termaine Saulsbury was arrested by US Marshals on Gerard Avenue in Philly. More details are to come, he added. This...
fox29.com
Woman, 42, extremely critical after she was shot inside Cobbs Creek home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood. The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of South 57th Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old woman was shot once...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
fox29.com
Police investigating 2 double shootings in Philadelphia that happened less than an hour apart
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of double shooting on Monday night that happened less than an hour apart. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7700 block of Limekiln Pike just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 33-year-old...
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
phillyvoice.com
Man charged with hurling Molotov cocktails at Northeast Philly homes
A man who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at multiple homes in Northeast Philly, setting properties' porches on fire in the middle of the night last summer, now faces federal charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Jason Mattis, 49, allegedly ignited and tossed the incendiary devices between June 30 and...
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
2 hospitalized after fire tears through home in Frankford, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Frankford overnight, officials say. Authorities say fire crews were dispatched to a home at the corner of Bustleton Avenue and E Cheltenham Avenue on Tuesday evening around 11:45 p.m. According to the...
