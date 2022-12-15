Read full article on original website
Not a side chick but you had a whole baby on the side 💀👀👀. Such a significant insignificance
#DanaTran: Photos Of The Alleged Mother Of Diddy’s Daughter Surface As Yung Miami Slams ‘Side Piece’ Allegations—‘I Don’t Come 2nd’
After days of mystery, the woman believed to have welcomed a child with Diddy has been revealed and fans think she looks like his ex, Cassie.
Tamar Defends Yung Miami After She’s Mocked Once Diddy Announces Baby With Another Woman
Rapper Yung Miami has come under fire after Diddy announced the birth of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, over the weekend. Bad Boy Founder Sean “Diddy” Combs, 53, shocked the world when he took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he secretly welcomed a daughter he named after himself, Page Six reports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Meech Posts Bond, Clowned By 50 Cent & “Power” Stars Over Arrest
The “BMF” actor attempted to pass a firearm through airport security prior to his arrest. BMF star Demetrius Flenory Jr., better known as Lil Meech, was released from custody this past Tuesday (December 13) after being arrested earlier that same day. The actor was arrested at the Fort...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s Alleged BM Dana Tran Lip-Syncs to City Girls
City Girls were featured on Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix),” and Dana sang along to JT’s verse. When Diddy shared that the Combs family welcomed a new baby girl, the public didn’t know how to react. Initially, some suggested that one of the Bad Boy mogul’s sons must have welcomed a child; however, it was only a matter of hours before more information was shared. As the rumor mill worked overtime, TMZ emerged with an update. They confirmed Diddy and a California woman welcomed a daughter in October.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Speaks After Diddy Is Seen Kissing Podcaster Jade Ramey
In recent weeks, Sean Combs has also been making headlines with Yung Miami, his latest baby mama, Dana Tran, and a YouTuber named Shawntya Joseph. No matter how many times they remind the world that they’re not in an official relationship, Yung Miami and Diddy continue to face flack whenever the latter is seen out and about with another woman. Recently, things have been particularly brutal for the City Girl.
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Black America Web
Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
Knifed Up: Draya Michele Opens Up About Reverse Tummy Tuck To ‘Remove Loose Skin’ From Her Mint Swim Stomach
Bangin’ baaaawdied Draya Michele is opening up about undergoing a surgical procedure to upgrade her already sinewy stomach. As previously reported the Mint Swim CEO has stood firm against rumors of plastic surgery since folks began to speculate she went under the knife in 2019. For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, […]
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again's music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million. On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story...
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
TMZ.com
Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party
Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
thesource.com
Drake Receives New Necklace Commemorating the Women in His Dating History
Drake has a new chain that serves a purpose: commemorating every ex in his life. Jewelry designer Alex Moss teamed with The Boy for a new chain called “Previous Engagements,” highlighting “all the times he thought about it but never did it.”. The necklace is made up...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Rihanna shares first look of son with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has finally revealed her and A$AP Rocky’s sweet baby boy. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, gave fans a first look at her 7-month-old son in her very first TikTok video on Saturday. She captioned the 45-second clip, “hacked.” In the video, the baby boy smiles at Rihanna as she records him sitting in his car seat. “You tryna get mommy phone?” the “Diamonds” singer asks the infant, whose name has not yet been shared publicly. He then grabs the phone and adorably attempts to put it in his mouth as Rihanna says, “Oh, wow. Oh, wow.” Fans gushed over Rihanna’s son in the...
