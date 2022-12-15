ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 9

....
2d ago

Not a side chick but you had a whole baby on the side 💀👀👀. Such a significant insignificance

Reply(1)
9
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Meech Posts Bond, Clowned By 50 Cent & “Power” Stars Over Arrest

The “BMF” actor attempted to pass a firearm through airport security prior to his arrest. BMF star Demetrius Flenory Jr., better known as Lil Meech, was released from custody this past Tuesday (December 13) after being arrested earlier that same day. The actor was arrested at the Fort...
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy’s Alleged BM Dana Tran Lip-Syncs to City Girls

City Girls were featured on Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix),” and Dana sang along to JT’s verse. When Diddy shared that the Combs family welcomed a new baby girl, the public didn’t know how to react. Initially, some suggested that one of the Bad Boy mogul’s sons must have welcomed a child; however, it was only a matter of hours before more information was shared. As the rumor mill worked overtime, TMZ emerged with an update. They confirmed Diddy and a California woman welcomed a daughter in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Speaks After Diddy Is Seen Kissing Podcaster Jade Ramey

In recent weeks, Sean Combs has also been making headlines with Yung Miami, his latest baby mama, Dana Tran, and a YouTuber named Shawntya Joseph. No matter how many times they remind the world that they’re not in an official relationship, Yung Miami and Diddy continue to face flack whenever the latter is seen out and about with another woman. Recently, things have been particularly brutal for the City Girl.
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Black America Web

Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos

Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex

The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
TMZ.com

Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party

Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
thesource.com

Drake Receives New Necklace Commemorating the Women in His Dating History

Drake has a new chain that serves a purpose: commemorating every ex in his life. Jewelry designer Alex Moss teamed with The Boy for a new chain called “Previous Engagements,” highlighting “all the times he thought about it but never did it.”. The necklace is made up...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Page Six

Rihanna shares first look of son with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has finally revealed her and A$AP Rocky’s sweet baby boy. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, gave fans a first look at her 7-month-old son in her very first TikTok video on Saturday. She captioned the 45-second clip, “hacked.” In the video, the baby boy smiles at Rihanna as she records him sitting in his car seat. “You tryna get mommy phone?” the “Diamonds” singer asks the infant, whose name has not yet been shared publicly. He then grabs the phone and adorably attempts to put it in his mouth as Rihanna says, “Oh, wow. Oh, wow.” Fans gushed over Rihanna’s son in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy