Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet

BERWICK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO