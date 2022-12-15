Read full article on original website
Police locate man wanted on multiple felonies in Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man wanted for reportedly trying to run over a man who was holding an infant was picked up in Jersey Shore without incident after a day-long search on Friday by police. The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Daniel MacGill for several felonies stemming from a domestic incident on December 15. Police requested help from the public in locating the 23-year-old MacGill after he fled an area near the 800 block of Antes...
Elderly victims lose $7,220 in telephone scam
Lewisburg, Pa. — An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The unknown suspect asked the victims to send money to cover costs associated with their win. The victims sent two checks, one for $5,770 and the other for $1,450. State police are reminding the public to be aware of such phone scams in which the winners are asked to send money.
Man allegedly threatens woman's life with a gun to her head
Sayre, Pa. — A man leaned into a vehicle and pointed a gun at the head of a woman before threatening to kill her. Nicholas James Bostwick cocked the weapon just prior to making the threat, police said. The woman, who has two kids with Bostwick, recorded the incident on her phone. Bostwick could be heard and seen on the video making several threats to the woman. ...
First responders hurt in crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
Evicted tenant allegedly breaks into apartment
Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Two firefighters injured at scene of Humboldt crash
HUMBOLDT, Luzerne County – Two Hazle Township firefighters were injured when a vehicle struck their vehicle as they arrived at another crash. The original crash, a reported accident with possible entrapment, happened around 7:30am Friday on Route 924 near Oak Ridge Road, the Hazle Township Fire Co. said in a release.
orangeandbluepress.com
1987 Murder Case Gets An Elderly Woman For Husband’s Murder
Pennsylvania Woman Arrested For 1987 Murder of Husband After Goose Bite Claims Disprove. It was discovered that the blood from the elderly woman’s pajama didn’t originate from a goose bite, opposite to what she had stated, and she was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting of her husband’s death in 1987.
Woman takes mislaid prescription bottle, charged with theft
Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store. The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said. An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication. ...
82 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms located inside Williamsport home
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses. Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1. Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock ...
WOLF
Police: Luzerne Co. man arrested after burning pregnant woman with hot water
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police Thursday filed assault charges against a man they say threw hot water at a pregnant woman, burning her during an argument. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leaser, suspect Jerridon Ellerbe was uncooperative and denied assaulting the woman. The victim was...
Series of break-ins leads to same man
State College, Pa. — Two different home break-ins in State College point to one suspect, according to police. Between Nov. 21 and 23 police allege John Lynn Weaver entered two homes in State College without permission. One family saw an unwanted guest on a surveillance video and another woman came home to find a man inside her bedroom. On Nov. 21, Officer Garrett Toothman was contacted by a family who...
Two men return to the scene of their alleged crime, one arrested
Sayre, Pa. — A property manager identified two men sitting in a hotel’s business area as the same ones who stole a television a few weeks prior. David Ronald Kithcart and a unidentified male with him told officers they were waiting for a friend at the Best Western in Sayre. Neither man could identify the friend. Officers took both the 30-year-old Kithcart and the unidentified male into custody. ...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Man broke into occupied home from abandoned home
SHENANDOAH – A man is in Schuylkill County Prison after Borough Police said he broke into an occupied home from a neighboring abandoned home. Luis Hernandez, 26, is facing felony burglary and criminal trespass charges for the incident. According to court documents, Borough Police were called to 120 North...
WOLF
Eight arrested following 'Operation Ice Out' investigation in Schuylkill Co.
SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — A drug investigation in Minersville and Port Carbon led to the arrest of eight people and the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of drugs. According to Skook News, "Operation Ice Out" was a several-month-long drug investigation between the Minersville Police and Port Carbon Police into the sale of various drugs in both boroughs.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Suspect causes stinky mess with porta-potty
Westfield, Pa. — Someone cut into a porta-potty Monday in Tioga County and left a stinky mess on the victim's property. State police at Mansfield say they received a call on Dec. 12 from the owner that they found the porta-potty in Clymer Township had been cut into, causing all of the liquid to drain out. The porta-potty was located on a property at Beachwood Place and Ackley Road. Police say damage amount is $2,000. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Re-Sentenced to Prison for Violating Probation Terms
The Broome County District Attorney's Office says two people have been re-sentenced to prison for violating the terms of their probation. Tashia M. Corey of Endicott pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree and was sentenced to five years of probation in December 2021.
FOX43.com
Woman found dead in Mifflin County, state police are investigating
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. The woman, identified by police as Paige Nikole Kibe, was found dead on Friday on River Road in Bratton Township. Police say there is no known threat to the public. Anyone with...
Plymouth woman facing charges after disturbance at convenience store
KINGSTON — A Plymouth woman faces charges after a disturbance at a convenience store early Thursday morning. Police said Tias
Local college, business locked down after bloody man claims he was shot
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who was bleeding from multiple cuts, claiming he was shot and being chased, caused a college campus and one local business to be locked down. On Dec. 5 around 10:30 a.m., Jared Allen Lewis, 23, allegedly threw a rock through the front door of Disalvo’s Restaurant on 341 East Fourth Street. The decorative beveled glass door was valued at more than $5,000, according to police. ...
