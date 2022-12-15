Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
The top fintech stories of 2022
As this year comes to a close, it’s an obviously fitting time to take a look back at some of the highlights (and lowlights) in the world of fintech news. We started 2022 on a relatively high note. Mega rounds were still taking place! Decacorns were born. Venture capital was still readily available. Then sometime in the second quarter, things took a turn. And they’ve been turning ever since.
TechCrunch
Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: New VC rules, AI biotech investor survey, Instagram ad case study
An example: “growth at all costs” is a fairy tale made possible by cheap money that helped venture capitalists set expectations for founders — and each other — for years. “Growth at all costs” is a fairy tale made possible by cheap money that helped VCs...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Apple vs. Amazon: Which Is A Better Growth Stock?
Which is a better growth stock today, AAPL or AMZN? I look at past performance, EPS projections for the next five years, and forward P/E to try and answer this question.
TechCrunch
Why did Wall Street favor Adobe’s quarter over Salesforce’s?
Revenue of $4.53 billion, which was right in line with analysts’ expectations, up 10%, which translates to 14% in constant currency if the dollar weren’t so strong it was dragging down overseas earnings numbers. For Salesforce:. Revenue of $7.8 billion, compared with $7.2 billion expected by the analyst...
TechCrunch
Salesforce ends 2022 in an unusually turbulent position
With revenue of over $7.8 billion for the quarter and a goal of reaching $50 billion by its fiscal 2026, the company hasn’t exactly been doing poorly. Still, when you combine the lack of a forecast with the recent executive exodus, it begins to paint a picture of unusual instability at the CRM giant.
TechCrunch
Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm
The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
TechCrunch
YouTube to launch Courses in edtech push in India
At its annual India conference on Monday, Google unveiled Courses, a feature that will seek to bring structured learning experience on YouTube. Teachers will be able to publish and organize their videos and provide text reading materials and questions right on the video app. They will be allowed to offer the content for free or charge a fee, the company said.
TechCrunch
Startup founders, this is how you get your first investor meeting
A “warm introduction” is one made by someone the VC knows well, by someone relevant. The VC might know their kids’ school teacher pretty well, for example, but the school teacher may not have a lot of startup or investing experience. That’s a less warm introduction than...
TechCrunch
With IT spending forecast to rise in 2023, what does it mean for startups?
Companies recognize that they must keep one eye on the future and that innovation tends to happen at new companies, not those supposedly trusty older ones. Sure, the tried and true may have solid balance sheets, but they also perhaps stagnated in the idea department sometime around 2012. CIOs need...
TechCrunch
Equity’s 2023 predictions on the future of building, crypto and AI
Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. To end the year, we are bringing back our predictions episode with the entire Equity crew: Alex, Natasha, Mary Ann, Maggie, Theresa and Becca. Grace couldn’t make the mic but we have a feeling she’d agree with at least 2% of our predictions, anyways.
TechCrunch
The rules of VC are changing: Here’s what founders should be considering in the new era
These “VCisms” borne out of an era of plenty have permeated boardrooms and investor meetings everywhere. In fact, the question, “How long do you expect the capital raised to last you?” essentially became a test of intelligence. The only right answer was 18 to 24 months, without any consideration of the specific circumstances of the company.
TechCrunch
Google can now decode doctors’ bad handwriting
Now Google is having a go at translating those unfathomable texts. The search giant announced at its annual conference in India Monday that it is working with pharmacists to work out the handwriting of doctors. The feature, which will be rolled out on Google Lens, will allow users to either...
TechCrunch
Audit firm Mazars ceases proof-of-reserves work for Binance and others
Mazars appeared a few times in crypto news over the past few weeks because it started issuing those reports for cryptocurrency exchanges. The idea is that exchanges could reassure their users after the FTX downfall. Mazars also used Merkle trees so that users could check that their crypto assets are included in the report by entering a hash.
