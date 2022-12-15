Read full article on original website
Related
The Next Web
3 nightmare interviews for software developers
This article was originally published on .cult by Nadya Primak. .cult is a Berlin-based community platform for developers. We write about all things career-related, make original documentaries, and share heaps of other untold developer stories from around the world. The tech industry is not known for having great interviewing processes....
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Twitter removes live audio chat after CEO joins Space with banished reporters
Fridaaaaaaaay! Today we particularly enjoyed the Equity podcast team’s 2023 predictions on the future of building, crypto, and AI. Meanwhile, good luck to Alex (who mostly looks after TechCrunch+ these days, but he used to write the Daily Crunch and still occasionally groans at our awful jokes) as he embarks on parenthood and is taking a couple of months off to do whatever new parents do.
TechCrunch
Google can now decode doctors’ bad handwriting
Now Google is having a go at translating those unfathomable texts. The search giant announced at its annual conference in India Monday that it is working with pharmacists to work out the handwriting of doctors. The feature, which will be rolled out on Google Lens, will allow users to either...
TechCrunch
TLDraw offers a collaborative whiteboard without any login
TLDraw is pretty simple to use from the get-go. It’s a blank infinite canvas that lets you draw lines or objects, write text and insert media like images, videos or GIFs. What’s more, you can easily share this collaborative board with your colleagues through a link. If you don’t want anyone to change the board, you can also share a read-only link. This is like Google Docs, which lets you share the document both with multiple contributors and in a read-only mode.
TechCrunch
Google brings multi-search and in-video search features to India
The feature will allow users to use a photo of a clothing pattern, for instance, and add text like “dress” to look up dresses with that pattern. Multisearch was first announced in April, and the company made it available to US-based users in October. The search giant separately...
Apple vs. Amazon: Which Is A Better Growth Stock?
Which is a better growth stock today, AAPL or AMZN? I look at past performance, EPS projections for the next five years, and forward P/E to try and answer this question.
Elon Musk polls Twitter users over stepping down as CEO – business live
Elon Musk says he will honour the results of a Twitter poll asking whether the should resign as head of the social media platform
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: New VC rules, AI biotech investor survey, Instagram ad case study
An example: “growth at all costs” is a fairy tale made possible by cheap money that helped venture capitalists set expectations for founders — and each other — for years. “Growth at all costs” is a fairy tale made possible by cheap money that helped VCs...
TechCrunch
Dropbox buys form management platform FormSwift for $95M in cash
In a press release, Dropbox says that FormSwift will bolster the former’s existing document storage, signing and sharing capabilities, including Dropbox Sign, Dropbox Forms and DocSend, bringing Dropbox closer to its goal of building an end-to-end “agreement workflow capability.”. “At Dropbox, we’re building tools to help our customers...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Major tech firms partner with Linux Foundation to support open map data development
The TC crew are a bunch of bookworms. Alex collected the top reads from 2022. Haje’s favorite was “A Deadly Education” (Naomi Novik’s first book in the Scholomance trilogy), which incidentally was recommended by both Alex and Amanda, which was how he found out about the books in the first place. Meanwhile, Christine was unable to put down “Blue Ticket” by Sophie Mackintosh. Get down to your local indie bookstore and sniff some freshly printed wood pulp!
TechCrunch
Twitter pulls its Spaces group audio feature after Musk run-in with banned journalists
Twitter has apparently pulled its Spaces group audio feature, at least temporarily, after Elon Musk joined a group conversation that included journalists that had been banned from the platform. The latest drama comes after Twitter suspended several prominent journalists who had covered an earlier story about the Elon Jet Twitter...
TechCrunch
Startup founders, this is how you get your first investor meeting
A “warm introduction” is one made by someone the VC knows well, by someone relevant. The VC might know their kids’ school teacher pretty well, for example, but the school teacher may not have a lot of startup or investing experience. That’s a less warm introduction than...
TechCrunch
Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
TechCrunch
Why did Wall Street favor Adobe’s quarter over Salesforce’s?
Revenue of $4.53 billion, which was right in line with analysts’ expectations, up 10%, which translates to 14% in constant currency if the dollar weren’t so strong it was dragging down overseas earnings numbers. For Salesforce:. Revenue of $7.8 billion, compared with $7.2 billion expected by the analyst...
Ars Technica
Bio-based plastics aim to capture carbon… but at what cost?
It’s the year 2050, and humanity has made huge progress in decarbonizing. That’s thanks in large part to the negligible price of solar and wind power, which was cratering even back in 2022. Yet the fossil fuel industry hasn’t just doubled down on making plastics from oil and gas—instead, as the World Economic Forum warned would happen, it has tripled production from 2016 levels. In 2050, humans are churning out trillions of pounds of plastic a year, and in the process emitting the greenhouse gas equivalent of over 600 coal-fired power plants. Three decades from now, we’ve stopped using so much oil and gas as fuel, yet way more of them as plastic.
TechCrunch
Audit firm Mazars ceases proof-of-reserves work for Binance and others
Mazars appeared a few times in crypto news over the past few weeks because it started issuing those reports for cryptocurrency exchanges. The idea is that exchanges could reassure their users after the FTX downfall. Mazars also used Merkle trees so that users could check that their crypto assets are included in the report by entering a hash.
TechCrunch
With IT spending forecast to rise in 2023, what does it mean for startups?
Companies recognize that they must keep one eye on the future and that innovation tends to happen at new companies, not those supposedly trusty older ones. Sure, the tried and true may have solid balance sheets, but they also perhaps stagnated in the idea department sometime around 2012. CIOs need...
Elon Musk launches Twitter poll to decide if he should step down as CEO and says he’ll abide by results
Elon Musk has started an online poll asking users if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter.On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the 12-hour poll: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”Along with the question, he gave “Yes” and “No” options.With less than an hour to go, for the poll to close, over 16 million people have voted.In a separate tweet, Mr Musk wrote there is no successor in line if he steps down.Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results...
Elon Musk news – live: Twitter CEO polls public to decide if he should step down
Elon Musk has started an online poll asking users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter, saying he will “abide by the results” when voting closes later today.On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the 12-hour poll and asked users: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”The poll had already attracted more than 11 million voters around halfway through the stipulated time period early on Monday morning.It comes after a difficult honeymoon period for Mr Musk’s leadership of the platform, with the latest uproar coming over a policy...
At COP15, businesses urged to act for nature
Widely blamed for ravaging Earth's ecosystems, big businesses are nevertheless being turned to as key players in a deal to save nature at the COP15 biodiversity conference. - Measuring biodiversity impact - At COP15, a grouping of 330 businesses called Business for Nature is pushing for a uniform framework for all corporations to report their impacts and exposure.
Comments / 0