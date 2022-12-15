Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable AdventureWestloadedAlabama State
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Sentencing begins in police killing of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A psychologist testified Friday that a former Texas officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home had a “narcissistic personality style” that made him unsuitable for police work. The testimony came in the sentencing phase of the...
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
Shooting victim dies in hospital, two others injured, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Fort Worth. Records obtained by WFAA show that officers were called about a shooting at around 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. When police got there, they...
Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction
A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
fox4news.com
5 teens injured in shooting at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven Friday night that sent five teenagers to local hospitals. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m., near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Responding officers found five teenagers who had been injured in the shooting....
irvingweekly.com
Teen Murderer Arrested in Dallas, Texas
As previously reported, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2500 Keeler Street. The victim Salvador Milan, a 17-year-old Latin male, was found in the front passenger seat of a 4-door black sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
'The city will never be the same' | Fort Worth community leaders sound off while awaiting the verdict in Aaron Dean's murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — As so many in Fort Worth await the verdict in former Fort Worth Police Department officer Aaron Dean's murder trial, community members like Dr. Sandra Stanley are seriously concerned about the impact the jury's will have on the city. Stanley grew up in the same...
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
Grand Prairie teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Grand Prairie ISD teacher was arrested after police said he was engaged in an alleged "intimate relationship" with a student. Grand Prairie Police said Kenrick Burns, 28, was arrested on Dec. 14 on an improper relationship between an educator and student charge, a second-degree felony.
fox4news.com
Man shot to death in South Dallas home
DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in his South Dallas home. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Avenue. They looked outside to see the victim on the ground by his open front door. Dallas police identified the victim...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie ISD teacher/coach accused of improper relationship with student
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 28-year-old teacher/coach with Grand Prairie ISD has been arrested for reportedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Kenrick Burns has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. The investigation into Burns began on December 4, when Grand Prairie PD detectives...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gun Located at Fort Worth Middle School: No Injuries, No Shots Fired
A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed. Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
Two women arrested after argument leads to deadly shooting outside Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two women have been arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot and killed outside of an Arlington restaurant Monday afternoon, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said. APD said 29-year-old Tamyiah Williams and 23-year-old Chanel Sherrod were taken into custody by members of the...
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
WFAA
Man shot and killed outside of Lisa's Chicken in Arlington, no arrests yet made
Upon arriving on the scene, police found a man in his 30s, lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Medical examiner who performed autopsy on Atatiana Jefferson takes the stand on Day 3 of murder trial
Wednesday, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Jefferson in 2019 said the bullet fired by Dean ripped through several vital organs, including her heart.
20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
fox4news.com
Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers
DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
