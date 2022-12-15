Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Dangerous cold, snow move into Omaha for the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow chances and arctic air move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in timing for dangerous travel conditions beginning on Monday. The Omaha metro could see 1 to 2 inches of snow between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The greatest impact to those traveling will be along and south of Interstate 80.
1011now.com
Tracking snow chances and dangerously cold conditions into the holiday week...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County invests in Mount Crescent snow making, lodge
December snow means good news for some! Mount Crescent Ski Area kicks off its season on Dec. 21. It's the park's first ski season under Pottawattamie County ownership and they've made major investments in snow-making, adding to the number of trails open. Pottawattamie County says they're committed to investing in...
klkntv.com
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
KETV.com
Evening snow causes accidents, traffic delays Thursday night in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Evening snow is impacting Thursday night's commute in the Omaha area. Increased drive times are being reported due to accidents and delays. According to authorities, Highway 6 near Council Bluffs is completely blocked due to an eight-car pileup. Two people were injured in the crash, but...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cold today, snow returns Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the single digits around the metro. Temperatures dipped to 3 degrees downtown, with a few spots in western Iowa getting close to zero to start the day. Thankfully winds are nearly calm meaning not much of a wind chill to deal with this morning. A southeast breeze will pick up a little by this afternoon at 5-10mph. We’ll see lots of sunshine today, but it stays chilly as temperatures only warm into the upper teens by Noon, afternoon highs in the mid-20s.
klkntv.com
Cat rescued from Lincoln power pole after three days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After three days trapped on top of a power pole, a cat has all four feet on the ground again. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Animal Control got the cat to safety on Saturday. LFR climbed up to get the cat down, and Animal...
1011now.com
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
1011now.com
Volunteer fire departments battle large grass fire near Lincoln on Thursday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters just outside of far northeast Lincoln had their hands full Thursday night with a large grass fire that broke out. It started just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge. 10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera captured the large flames spreading quickly along the south side of the interstate. Crews were posted up along the interstate and on 98th Street, north of Highway 6.
WOWT
Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has suspended waste collection for the remainder of today due to the weather. Any areas missed today will be collected on Friday. Regular Friday collection will also take place tomorrow. If Friday is your collection day, make sure your carts are on the curb by 6 a.m.
WOWT
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home. However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up. “The restaurant was about maybe half...
KETV.com
Supply chain holding up car parts as winter crashes begin
OMAHA, Neb. — 'Tis the season for slick roads and sliding cars, as the Omaha metro area is seeing multiple crashes amid winter's first dose of severe weather. "We've seen quite a bit of slipping already," Ricky Tran, the general manager of Kaizen Collision Center, said. Crashes are leaving...
News Channel Nebraska
Major makeover for dangerous Metro park
A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
WOWT
Winter and your tires: Why replacing them may be an issue
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little snow on the ground reminded some of us that it’s been a while since we replaced our tires. For the most part, roads in our area have been dry over the spring and summer - and some drivers have been rolling on tires that are basically bald. That became an issue when the snow came.
KETV.com
'Think outside the box': New president gives animals the good life at Omaha's zoo
OMAHA, Neb. — Before human onlookers arrive, gorillas are released into an exhibit prime for primates. Lettuce heads are scattered along the wood chip ground and placed high in branches. Large hammocks swing. But then there’s the excitement we might not notice at first glance. Seeds are hidden in...
klkntv.com
One injured in crash near downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person was injured in a crash that shut down part of 10th Street on Thursday night. Shortly after 6 p.m., a car and a Servpro truck collided at the intersection of 10th and A Streets. Witnesses said the car was going west on A...
KETV.com
'They aren't forgotten,': Homicide support group lay remembrance wreaths at Omaha Police headquarters
OMAHA, Neb. — After losing a loved one to violence, some families in the metro are leaning ona new resource to cope with their grief during this holiday season. KETV NewsWatch 7 first told you about the newly launched Omaha Police Homicide Support group back in August. Organizers said...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
KETV.com
18-year-old man dies in crash involving semitruck Friday morning near Waverly
WAVERLY, Neb. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semitruck Friday morning near Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 10:48 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the crash on Highway 6 near N 162nd Street. Investigation showed that...
WOWT
Cass County deputy dies after battle with cancer
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy William Tapley died after a battle with cancer. Tapley was 69 years old. The Sheriff’s Office says Tapley served with Cass County since July...
