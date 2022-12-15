1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person was shot in what police called an “isolated road rage” incident on I-65 Thursday morning.
According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to a person shot on I-65 near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m.Jasper’s story: Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
VHPD said the unidentified victim was shot while driving on I-65 North and later taken to UAB Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 1