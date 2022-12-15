1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person was shot in what police called an “isolated road rage” incident on I-65 Thursday morning.

According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to a person shot on I-65 near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m.

VHPD said the unidentified victim was shot while driving on I-65 North and later taken to UAB Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.