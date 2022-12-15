ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting

By Nicole Cook
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWrQm_0jk0mUQF00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person was shot in what police called an “isolated road rage” incident on I-65 Thursday morning.

According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to a person shot on I-65 near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m.

Jasper’s story: Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized

VHPD said the unidentified victim was shot while driving on I-65 North and later taken to UAB Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a car engulfed in flames and a person laying...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate shooting death in Titusville area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation Sunday after finding a man shot to death in the Titusville community. Shortly before 10 a.m., police were alerted by a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. When West...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
trussvilletribune.com

Man fatally wounded in Sunday morning shooting

BIRMINGHAM — A man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Birmingham on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 10 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Birmingham 9-1-1 received a call that an adult male had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. “Upon arrival, West...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man dies after Sunday morning shooting in Birmingham

An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death Sunday morning in Birmingham. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a person shot in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Thomas, said Sgt. Monica Law. West Precinct officers arrived at the location and found...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Lineville man killed in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning has left a Lineville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Simpkins, 68, was injured when his Lincoln Town car collided head-on with a tractor trailer around 11:35 a.m. Simpkins was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was […]
LINEVILLE, AL
AL.com

16-year-old girl injured in southwest Birmingham shooting

Shots rang out in southwest Birmingham Saturday night, leaving a 16-year-old girl injured. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, they found the teen girl...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Lawsuit: Man 'baked to death' in overheated Alabama prison cell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Columbiana PD announces death of officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
COLUMBIANA, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy