$1,000 reward offered for Laurel County woman sought in murder warrant
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Danielle Kelly, 39, was indicted on Nov. 18 on three counts of first-degree assault and one count of murder.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office , a $1,000 reward has been issued for information leading to Kelly’s arrest.
On Sept. 14, 2021, Kelly allegedly was operating a vehicle while under the influence of illegal narcotics and was involved in a crash that killed 44-year-old Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Kelly failed to appear in court and may be in the South Laurel area, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 606-864-6000 or message the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
