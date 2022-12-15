ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

$1,000 reward offered for Laurel County woman sought in murder warrant

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjCWe_0jk0lxmz00

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Danielle Kelly, 39, was indicted on Nov. 18 on three counts of first-degree assault and one count of murder.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office , a $1,000 reward has been issued for information leading to Kelly’s arrest.

On Sept. 14, 2021, Kelly allegedly was operating a vehicle while under the influence of illegal narcotics and was involved in a crash that killed 44-year-old Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Kelly failed to appear in court and may be in the South Laurel area, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 606-864-6000 or message the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 1

Related
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Lengthy Chase With Police On Bulldozer

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel along with London City Police Officer Dillion Blair and London City Police Officer Ben Webb arrested Casey Reed age 40 of London on Thursday morning December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:06 AM.
LONDON, KY
wbontv.com

Rockcastle County man killed in Berea crash identified

A single vehicle accident around 3:30 Friday afternoon on South Dogwood Drive in Berea claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, now identified as John Kemper of Rockcastle County. The man was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The...
BEREA, KY
wbontv.com

Boyfriend files assault charges against Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy

Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle has placed one of his deputies on administrative leave after she was charged with assault by her boyfriend after an alleged domestic violence incident. Madison County Deputy Jennifer Lee Kermeen was subsequently arrested stemming from those charges from an alledged altercation that occurred on Nov 30th, where the alleged victim then filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police: Two dead in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police have confirmed a crash that shut down the Hal Rogers Parkway for several hours on Thursday night was deadly. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 near the Clay/Leslie County line. Kentucky State Police tell WYMT a tractor-trailer was traveling west...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Officials investigate fatal fire in Powell County

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that burned down a family’s home in Powell County. Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 A.M. on Sunday morning. By the time that crews arrived at the scene, the family’s mobile home was fully engulfed.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Paint Lick man dies in double fatality on Hal Rogers Parkway

Kentucky State Police, London Post# 11 was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 7:31 PM Thursday night, of a two-vehicle injury accident at mile marker 27 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County. The collision resulted in two fatalities. The initial investigation indicates that a 2007 International Commercial Motor...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing Bell County man found dead

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County. According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday. We will...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Clay Co. crash kills two, injures one

MANCHESTER, Ky. (KT) – A two vehicle crash in Clay County on the Hal Rogers Parkway has left two people dead, and another injured. Kentucky State Police at the London Post say they were called around 7:30 Thursday evening by Clay County 911 of the crash at mile marker 27 of the Hal Rogers Parkway.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond police seek missing 67-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Richmond Police Department is looking for a missing 67-year-old man. Kenneth Fryer was last seen in the area of Willis Manor in Richmond. He stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Authorities said he may use a cane to walk.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Jury recommends sentencing in 2015 Clay County murder case

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than seven years ago, Trevor Dykes was shot and killed at his home in Clay County. Police said Thomas Miracle hired Roscoe Henson to kill Dykes, and Ashley Lawson took part in the plan because of a custody battle. Gilbert Henson was accused of hiding the murder weapon.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

London Man Arrested After Police Find Him Standing In Road Jumping At Vehicles

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Wes Brown was dispatched to Hawk Creek Road where a man was reportedly standing in the roadway jumping at vehicles. Deputy Brown found the man, later identified as 35-year-old Logan Martin of London, out in the road there. When the deputy turned on his blue lights, Martin ran away and jumped into a dog pen where he was taken into custody. Martin was determined to be under the influence and was found to have two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court for criminal trespassing, assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police. In addition to the warrants, he was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. Martin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Harlan County man

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Harlan County. Joshua Walden, 31, was last seen leaving The Laurels on Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. Walden was wearing a black coat with a beanie. He was also carrying a snake skin...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
MONTICELLO, KY
WKYT 27

Woman hit, killed by train in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway in Rockcastle County after a woman was hit and killed by a train. It happened Thursday night about half a mile south of Livingston. The coroner was called to the scene around 8 p.m. He says the circumstances that led up...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Part of Hal Rogers Parkway closed in Clay County due to crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a crash has shut down part of a major highway in Clay County. Officials from Clay County Emergency Management advised drivers that the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down near the Leslie County line due to an accident. Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London tell WYMT the road is closed starting near mile marker 27.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy