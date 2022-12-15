ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

radioplusinfo.com

12-22 K9 assisted arrest

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at approximately 10:01 p.m. the Fond du County Communication center received a report of a reckless driver on I41. The reporting party indicated that the suspect vehicle was traveling from the ditch to the median, covering both lanes of traffic, and speeding. A short time later, a Fond du Lac County Deputy found the vehicle and observed that the suspect vehicle was continuing to drive in a hazardous fashion. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, activating his emergency lights and siren. This was on I41 northbound near CTH N in the Town of Eldorado. The suspect vehicle increased its speed, fleeing from the Deputy.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-20-22 one dead, three injured in kenosha shooting

One person is dead and three people were injured in a shooting in Kenosha. At approximately 8:19 p.m. Monday officers with the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an active shooter in the City of Kenosha. Upon arrival, police were fired upon and returned gunfire with a male subject. The suspected gunman died at the scene. Three other individuals were injured and transported to area hospitals and are in varying conditions. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
KENOSHA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-21-22 fdl man arrested at gunpoint outside thelma arts center

Nobody was injured and a man was arrrested following a disturbance over the lunch hour Wednesday outside the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac. Vickie Demoske works at the Thelma and says the man was on the outside steps of the building on Sheboygan Street. “I could hear shouting and profanities being yelled,” Demoske told WFDL news. “As soon as the first police officer arrived he (officer) immediately did draw his weapon. So I knew it wasn’t a good situation.” Police took the man into custody without further incident a short time later.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-21-22 severe weather closes salvation army kettles

The Fond du Lac Salvation Army Office and Pantry is CLOSED due to severe weather. The shelter is moved off site to provide round the clock shelter for clients during severe weather and Christmas. Because of the severe weather The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign & bellringers are CANCELED THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 & FRIDAY DECEMBER 23. THE HOPE IS TO HAVE KETTLES OUT CHRISTMAS EVE.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-21-22 winter storm warning

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY…. * WHAT…Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Steady snow will begin by later this evening and continue through the night. Winds will be on the lighter side overnight, but will quickly ramp up on Thursday behind a cold front with gusts of 40 to 50 mph Thursday night and Friday. Wind chills will plummet on Thursday, dropping to 25 to 35 below zero for late Thursday afternoon through Friday night.
FOND DU LAC, WI

