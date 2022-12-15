Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Over 2,000 Utah children, seniors receive donated Angel Tree gift
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of Utah children and seniors in need received a donated Angel Tree gift over the weekend. The gifts of new clothing or toys were purchased through the holiday season to donate and were distributed on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Organizers with The...
Syracuse community surprises beloved crossing guard with early Christmas gifts
Christmas came early for a Syracuse crossing guard after hundreds of people had sent more than $2,000 in gifts.
Gephardt Daily
Family, friends remember skier who died at Solitude as full of love, adventure
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members and friends are sharing tributes to Devon O’Connell, the skier who lost his life in an accident at Solitude Mountain Resort. O’Connell, 37, was a Cottonwood Heights resident with a wife and daughter. He had gone...
ksl.com
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. "I'm not going to say that I don't get super sad," Liz...
Fundraiser helps pay off West Jordan school's lunch debts
A person who wanted to make a difference here in our community found a way to help families’ wallets and help kids do better in school.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Possible armed suspect sought in Rose Park Field area; residents asked to stay inside
Find an updated story here. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are conducting a door-to-door search near Rose Park field for an aggravated assault suspect who may be armed. Police are asking area residents to remain in the houses and call...
Local businesses urge Utahns to shop small this holiday season
As we head into the last weekend before Christmas and the start of Hanukah, it's expected to be a big shopping weekend — and many local shop owners are hoping people will "shop small."
Gephardt Daily
House badly damaged, pet killed in early morning fire in Holladay
HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified firefighters responded to a house fire on Holladay’s Wander Lane Saturday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m., Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told Gephardt Daily. “The caller said there were flames coming out the windows, and...
KSLTV
‘She’s worth it’: Parents of baby born without a voice make life-altering decisions
PROVO, Utah — Moments after baby Billie Mortimer was born at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in June, everyone in the delivery room knew something was wrong. “You expect the baby to cry when they come out and she didn’t at all,” said Benjamin Mortimer, Billie’s father. Doctors...
ksl.com
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be 'compensated' if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he's hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won't force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And if the...
ABC 4
Midway Ice Castles open before Christmas for the first time in history
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – A hefty blanket of snow provided by a recent wave of storms has Utahns walking through a winter wonderland. As a result, one of Utah’s most popular winter wonderlands is opening ahead of Christmas for the first time in its history. The famous Midway...
KUTV
South Salt Lake police searching for runaway teen in state custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested the community's assistance in locating a runaway teen. Authorities said that 16-year-old Brynlee Starr Jones is in state custody. Brynlee is reportedly 5' 5" and weighs 125 pounds, with half black, half blonde medium length hair. No further description, including tattoos, piercings or clothing was provided.
Utah AMBER Alert canceled after 8 months when children found
An AMBER Alert issued over eight months ago for three missing Utah children was suddenly canceled overnight.
kjzz.com
3 injured when senior center bus slid down shoulder, hit house in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were hurt after a passenger bus from a senior center went off the road and into a house in Box Elder County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on 320 Forest Street in Brigham City. Lt. Tony Ferderber with the Brigham...
pawesome.net
Video of Police Dog Finishing His Last Shift And Retiring Will Make You Cry
The life of a working dog can be traumatic. Dogs working in K-9 units deserve our respect and hard-earned retirement. Vilo, a canine officer in the City of Orem ends his service after completing his last shift. His handler and the dispatcher for the city give him one last call over the radio to honor his five years of service.
5 highlights from the Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas concert
When is the 2022 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert? Who are the guest artists for the 2022 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert? Who is Lea Salonga? Who is David Suchet? How can you watch the 2022 Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert?
KSLTV
$10 doughnuts? Some Utah bakeries plan to close over economic concerns
SALT LAKE CITY — At least two Salt Lake City bakeries will close within the next month, citing economic concerns. The Big O Doughnuts, a gourmet vegan doughnut shop, plans to close on Jan. 15. Owner Ally Curzon blamed inflation, saying she’d need to charge $10 per doughnut for the business to work. A box of oil that cost $24 in 2015 now costs her $75.
Man shot, killed by Orem Police officer while threatening family member in ‘mental episode’
An Orem Police officer shot and killed a man who was reportedly having a "mental episode" and threatening to kill a family member early Saturday morning.
KSLTV
Teen found dead in upside down car in the Bear River
CORRINNE, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found a 17-year-old driver dead in his upside down car in the Bear River Friday. Mulitple agencies responded to the call for a car in the river at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday near Corinne at 4000 W 3600 N.
kslnewsradio.com
The Big O Doughnut Shop announces final day
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big O Doughnut shop has announced its permanently closing its doors on Jan. 15, 2023. Famous for gourmet vegan doughnuts, the shop has become a staple to many in Salt Lake City. Owner and manager, Ally Curzon said the problem was that costs got...
