ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salt Lake, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

House badly damaged, pet killed in early morning fire in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified firefighters responded to a house fire on Holladay’s Wander Lane Saturday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m., Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told Gephardt Daily. “The caller said there were flames coming out the windows, and...
HOLLADAY, UT
KUTV

South Salt Lake police searching for runaway teen in state custody

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested the community's assistance in locating a runaway teen. Authorities said that 16-year-old Brynlee Starr Jones is in state custody. Brynlee is reportedly 5' 5" and weighs 125 pounds, with half black, half blonde medium length hair. No further description, including tattoos, piercings or clothing was provided.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
pawesome.net

Video of Police Dog Finishing His Last Shift And Retiring Will Make You Cry

The life of a working dog can be traumatic. Dogs working in K-9 units deserve our respect and hard-earned retirement. Vilo, a canine officer in the City of Orem ends his service after completing his last shift. His handler and the dispatcher for the city give him one last call over the radio to honor his five years of service.
OREM, UT
KSLTV

$10 doughnuts? Some Utah bakeries plan to close over economic concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — At least two Salt Lake City bakeries will close within the next month, citing economic concerns. The Big O Doughnuts, a gourmet vegan doughnut shop, plans to close on Jan. 15. Owner Ally Curzon blamed inflation, saying she’d need to charge $10 per doughnut for the business to work. A box of oil that cost $24 in 2015 now costs her $75.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Teen found dead in upside down car in the Bear River

CORRINNE, Utah — The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said first responders found a 17-year-old driver dead in his upside down car in the Bear River Friday. Mulitple agencies responded to the call for a car in the river at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday near Corinne at 4000 W 3600 N.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The Big O Doughnut Shop announces final day

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big O Doughnut shop has announced its permanently closing its doors on Jan. 15, 2023. Famous for gourmet vegan doughnuts, the shop has become a staple to many in Salt Lake City. Owner and manager, Ally Curzon said the problem was that costs got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy