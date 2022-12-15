Read full article on original website
WTHI
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is set to cost millions more to build
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Queen of Terre Haute Casino will now cost more to build. An update on the project was given at Thursday's Indiana Gaming Commission Meeting. The casino was originally slated to cost $260 million. Now it's estimated to be a $290 million project. Some design...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Volunteers Brave Bitter Cold to Place Wreaths
Dozens of people braved temperatures in the mid-twenties Saturday to place wreaths at the National VA Cemetery in Danville. This year there were 4,000 wreaths placed on graves as part of the ‘Wreaths Across America’ program. The wreaths received a police and fire escort on Friday as they...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Significant Winter Storm to Impact Our Region
A significant winter storm will be impacting Illinois and Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement about...
Bobcat sighting surprises Allerton Park employees
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Allerton Park employees were in for a surprise when they spotted a bobcat on one of their beaver cameras. The sighting happened Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. Natural Areas Manager Alex Lourash is no stranger to wildlife. He’s seen deer, racoons and even coyote on the trails. But he said a […]
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Santa’s Anonymous Continues a Holiday Tradition
A Christmas tradition is back this year in the Westville Unit 2 School District. The group ‘Santas Anonymous’ brought some smiles to children’s faces as it made its annual deliveries on Saturday. Debbie Seripinas, one of the founders of the group, says toys and food vouchers were...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Service for late state senator set; new state police troopers; Lottery winner in Prophetstown
Memorial services for state Sen. Scott Bennett will be held on Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Bennett passed away on Dec. 9 from complications of a brain tumor. He had served in the Illinois Senate since 2015 and served as chair of the Senate’s Higher Education and Agriculture committees. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is planning on attending the service.
Thieves steal from Toys for Tots trailer, ‘they knew what this was’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign area Toys for Tots director was shocked and saddened Friday morning to discover thieves had stolen hundreds of toys and bikes from his trailer, all of which had been donated by the community. “Scumbags took Toys for Tots boxes. They took bikes,” Caesar Perez said. “They knew what this […]
WAND TV
Second person sentenced in 2021 Oakwood shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette. Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton. Along with five other...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Attorney General Raoul’s Office Obtains 15-Year Prison Sentence for the Murders of Two Vermilion County Teens
THE FOLLOWING IS AN ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE RELEASE. Camarion Halthon is the Second of Four Individuals to Be Sentenced for the Murders. Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced his office obtained a 15-year prison sentence in a murder prosecution involving the January 2021 shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, is the second of four individuals to be sentenced for the murders, which resulted from a drug sale and robbery.
thechampaignroom.com
No. 18 Illinois avoids scare against Alabama A&M
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After last Saturday’s home loss to Penn State, Brad Underwood called out the lack of effort and leadership shown from his players. The following Saturday at State Farm Center, it’s not clear if they answered the bell. Despite the continued theme of horrible shooting...
thechampaignroom.com
Brad Underwood is still searching for answers
Hello darkness, my old friend. It’s good to talk with you again. This is the Illinois basketball that I’ve been accustomed to watching for nearly two decades. No one in the locker rooms seems to be able to distinguish fact from fiction, truth from ignorance or motivation from misguidance.
Piper: The vibe is a little bit off
CHAMPAIGN — There have been some eyebrow-raising moments with this Illini team here of late. And not in the same kind of way when Illinois took down No. 2 Texas less than two weeks ago. Since then, this recent stretch has been characterized by outward frustration, underwhelming performance and...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois’ “get right” game is here
After a week of finals, Illinois is back in action Saturday afternoon taking on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs from Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). And I’m not sure Alabama A&M could have shown up on the schedule at a better time. They are currently 3-6 on the season having won...
